NZXT E850 850W Gold Digital ATX Power Supply Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

NZXT is one of those companies where we know their chassis very well, along with their coolers. However, one mostly unexplored area is their PSU offerings. This changes today, as we are looking at the E850, which is a CAM enabled digital PSU.

The E850 is targeted at multi GPU systems per their opening paragraph from their webpage for the product. On top of this, having three GPU pigtail cables lend credence to this claim. The E850 is targeted to be the right fit for those looking to pull around 550-650W of power as it is rated at 850W so, with standard loading types a mainstream or even some HEDT CPU's and a dual card setup with OC should be able to run on the E850 without much issue.

The key features as listed on the NZXT page is as follows:

Monitor your performance (Cam enabled)

Safer Power (multiple critical protections)

Reliable and Efficient (105C Japanese Capacitors)

Run Silent (Zero RPM Fan)

All The Essentials (Fully Modular Design)

These features are relatively standard for a modern good quality PSU design. The ability to use the CAM software to not only monitor but adjust OCP on the GPU and CPU rails independently.

The E850 is simply known by that very name, so that makes it easy. The part number is a bit more convoluted showing NP-1PM-E850A-US, and I'm sure I could decode what this all means if we took the time to dig into each part, but let's just say this is the North America version or any other country which uses the same outlet type. The E850 measures in at 150mm x 150mm x 86mm, which means this unit should fit in all but the most compact scenarios which may require the smallest 140mm supplies.

NZXT's MSRP listed on their website is $164.99. This price point places the E850 in competition with the Supernova 850 G5 from EVGA and even the Focus PX-850 from Seasonic, which is a Platinum rated 850W unit. NZXT's supply will need to show some excellent performance and potential to earn its place as a recommended PSU at this price and wattage level.

Shannon's Power Supply Test System Specifications