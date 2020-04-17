be quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 1200W ATX Power Supply Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

be quiet! is a brand that is well known for making solidly built, and silence focused chassis for enthusiasts' PC builds. They also offer coolers, which you have likely seen in TweakTown reviews, but one area we have not dug into very much is their power supply offerings. This changes today as we have the newly released Straight Power 11 Platinum in hand for testing.

The straight Power 11 Platinum series is designed to be a high output supply without sacrificing efficiency or audibility. The platinum efficiency rating means that the PSU should have an optimal efficiency of 93%+, and the use of a Silent Wings fan ensures that noise levels should not be much of an issue.

The key features that be quiet! has listed for the Straight Power 11 Platinum is as follows:

80 PLUS Platinum efficiency (up to 93.9%)

Virtually inaudible Silent Wings 3 135mm fan

Funnel-shaped fan opening of the PSU case for high airflow intake

Wire-free inside the PSU on the DC side for enhanced cooling and longevity

Modular cables for maximum build flexibility

Powerful multi-GPU support with six PCI-Express connectors

Japanese 105°C-rated capacitors ensure stability and reliability

ErP and Energy Star 7.0 ready

5-year manufacturer's warranty

The one shocker here would be the five-year warranty. Presently the market for high-end PSU has a standard of ten-years for the warranty length for most power supplies. I have seen some models which are more mainstream buck this trend but a supply at the level of the Straight Power 11 Platinum, it is a bit surprising to see that they opted for half the duration. I can only assume this is to limit the liability for replacement to be quiet! and not an indicator of quality, or at least we hope. This decision will lose them some value points in my book as users do not have that sense of security that a substantially longer warranty allows.

The Straight Power 11 Platinum has a part number (article number) of BN645, which is not the most straightforward way of doing part numbers, but it is simpler than some I have seen. The use of article numbers with German manufacturers is something I am a bit familiar with, as Alphacool does the same thing. That being said, the Straight Power 11 Platinum measures in at 170mm in length, which means that some tighter cases might not work so well with it. However, needing a 1200W supply would in my mind mean you likely necessitate a larger chassis as well to fit the parts you will be powering, but it is worth noting as it is larger than some chassis will fit comfortably when fully equipped.

The price for the Straight Power 11 Platinum is a bit of a strange egg to crack as be quiet! does not set an MSRP, they set an SRP or suggested Retail price, which is $249.90 with notations that USA price may vary. This could be partially due to the Tariff or other issues. When checking online for availability, we find that the 1200W unit we are testing today is found on Amazon at $271.44, while the 1000W unit is listed for $249.50. So, for this review, we will be comparing the 1200W unit we are testing at the listed price of $271.44 when considering that price point for the fully modular platinum units that exist.

Looking at the options at this price point and one that caught my eye is the Seasonic Prime 1300W at $282.99, so with that considered, the rest in the price bracket we can find available are 1000w units around $255. The only other competition at this price range is the HX1000i, which is platinum and fully modular; however, it is 200W rated capacity short with a list price of $284.99.

Shannon's Power Supply Test System Specifications