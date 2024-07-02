Enermax PlatiGemini 1200w 80 PLUS Platinum ATX 3.1 and 12VO PSU Review

We spend some time checking out and testing the brilliant new PlatiGemini 1200w 80 PLUS Platinum ATX 3.1 and 12VO power supply from Enermax.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Enermax has sent over its new PSU, which boasts ATX 3.1 compliance and is 12VO compliant; I give you the PlatiGemini 1200w. MSRP pricing is set at $249.99. However, it's currently on Amazon for sale for $229.99. Having ATX 3.1 and 12VO is a gamble, albeit not as risky as doing a standalone 12VO PSU. What Enermax has created here is that, however, it's rated at 80 PLUS Platinum, so it has to be decent.

Why don't we take the PlatiGemini 1200w ATX 3.1 and 12VO PSU out for a spin and see what we think?

Packaging

The outside packaging is slightly bigger, which is familiar to the D.F. Revolution we just looked at.

The white sleeve shows specifications, cable information, and dust-free technology.

Cracking open the packaging reveals a user manual and some black high-density foam to protect the PSU.

The black high-density foam encases the entire PSU, thus protecting it fully during shipping.

The black cable pouch is branded with the Enermax logo and name. Having all the cables in a bag is a nice touch, and keeping unneeded wires neat is handy. You never know when you will need an additional cable.

The PlatiGemini 1200w comes in its black pouch and is branded the same as the cable pouch.

All the cabling is laid out; every cable is individually sleeved with cable combs, a PSU jumper, and mounting screws. Everything here feels very premium and has great quality standards.

A close-up of the 12VO connector. Interestingly enough, on the PSU side, it plugs into the same header as the 24-pin, albeit with a smaller 14-pin connection.

Outside the Enermax PlatiGemini 1200w Platinum ATX 3.1 and 12VO PSU

Looking at the PlatiGemini 1200w itself is a sight to behold. If Enermax does one thing really right, it certainly is its PSUs. They are complete with a metal grille and a matte black paint job. Nice.

Remember when chrome on cars was all the rage? Well, on the PlatiGemini, it sure fits well!

The cable output side is set up with 4 8-pin PCIe, 2 8-pin CPU, 6 6-pin SATA/MOLEX, and 14-pin and 18-pin motherboard inputs. If a 12VO motherboard is used, only the 14-pin connection is used.

The rear of the PlatiGemini is typical, with a C13 input, power rocker switch, and D.F. Switch for dust-free operation. The fan spins backward for a few seconds, loosening up the dust from the fan blades, and then spins up normally. A honeycomb ventilation pattern helps exhaust hot air from the PSU via the 135mm fan.

The power specifications chart runs on a single 12-volt rail, is rated for 100 amps, and is 80 Plus Platinum certified efficient. This means that at a 50% PSU load, the PlatiGemini 1200w is at least 92% efficient. In testing, we will put a 600-watt load on the PlatiGemini 1200w, which means needing at least 552 watts to maintain the 80 Plus Platinum certification. The 12VO is also rated for 1200 watts with 100 amps.

Inside the Enermax PlatiGemini 1200w Platinum ATX 3.1 and 12VO PSU

Zeta Group makes the fan used in the PlatiGemini 1200w ATX 3.1/12VO PSU. This fan runs on 12V with .45A. This 135mm fan is a double ball bearing rated at 1800 RPM plus or minus 10%. It's too bad it's not an Enermax fan there, as I would have liked, but from what I can find, this fan is pretty decent.

The PlatiGemini 1200w ATX 3.1 PSU internals are very compact for such a powerful PSU. The OEM manufacturer of this particular layout is RSY, which has previously worked with Seasonic and SuperFlower, which should indicate excellent quality.

The two large capacitors are from Nippon Chemi-Con, which is 100% Japanese and known for being one of the best in the business. Each large capacitor is rated for 560uF or 1320 for both and can handle up to 105C in terms of maximum operating temperature.

The 5VUSB section of the PlatiGemini 1200w is neatly tucked away with the board inputs in the back.

The main transformer is neatly tucked away just by the main two capacitors.

Here is the massive PFC, Power Factor Correction, which raises the power factor to reduce harmonic distortion and increase efficiency. Now, let's put the PlatiGemini 1200w PSU in the test system and test its efficiency.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

For this review, I will be using an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X instead of the Ryzen 7 7700X, mainly due to the increased wattage needed to run 16 cores with 32 threads that are required for high-power PSU reviews as well as making a dedicated testing system strictly for PSUs. I may change in the future as I streamline PSU testing for TweakTown. The Ryzen 9 7950X is set to 1.26v for vcore to keep the temperatures in check. However, the 16-core CPU could keep a 5.1 GHz boost clock for most of the test period. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X wattage ran up to about 169 watts with the Radeon iGPU enabled. The AM5 motherboard used here is a B650 AORUS Elite A.X. and for RAM 32GB of Dominator Platinum DDR5-7200 from Corsair.

An NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE was power limited at 114% power limit via NVIDIA's app. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew around 391 watts on average, as it should, but was able to boost to past 2GHz core speed. The motherboard, the B650 AORUS Elite A.X., as well as the three 120mm AIO fans, and the AIO pump itself, drew approximately 45 watts total, which was measured from pins 24 (ground) and 11 (+12V1) using a digital multimeter. The power drawn from the wall was measured with a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, which read 600 watts during the duration of the testing.

The total wattage reported from HWiNFO64 was 521 watts drawn between the CPU and GPU, then adding about 45 watts from the motherboard and the three 120mm fans on the AIO. Doing some math, 566 divided into 600 makes 94.33% efficiency at a 50% PSU load, PlatiGemini 1200w model, which actually passes the 80 Plus Titanium certification; excellent job, Enermax. Surprisingly enough, the 135mm fan was not audible at all compared to the rest of the system fans in the test system; however, the fan has a zero spin-up profile until a 60% PSU load, so there was no reason to be concerned.

This testing was done for over 12 hours by running the Aida 64 Engineer's System Stability Test. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.02-5440, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.59.0, CPU-Z 2.0.9.0.x64, and MSI Afterburner v4.6.4.16255.

What do I think about the PlatiGemini 1200w ATX 3.1 and 12VO PSU? It's an excellent PSU for anyone who wants to future-proof their computer with a power supply that can do both power standards. Everything about the PlatiGemini 1200w screams quality and attention to detail, down to the black individually sleeved cabling with cable combs and the use of premium components. Unfortunately, I could not acquire a 12V0 motherboard in time for this review, so not all aspects of this superb PSU could be tested.

If we look at pricing, Enermax has priced the PlatiGemini 1200w very accordingly at $249.99, which is currently on Amazon for $229.99 at the very time of writing this review. Searching the competition's 12VO PSUs, I found that they could be more present, at least from what I saw or lack thereof.