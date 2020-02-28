ADATA IM2P33E8 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3.0 x4 M.2 Commercial SSD Review

Introduction

ADATA has one of the largest, if not the largest, SSD portfolios in the industry. This is because ADATA manufactures its own SSDs. Most purveyors of SSDs just select components and buy a finished product to resell. ADATA buys controllers and DRAM as complete components, but not the flash they use. ADATA is one of the few memory companies that buy flash by the wafer and packages it themselves.

In addition to packaging their own flash, ADATA builds its own SSDs in its own factories. This gives ADATA more design flexibility than most SSD retailers. With this in mind, it is no surprise that ADATA is heavily invested in commercial and industrial SSD and memory products because ADATA can custom build SSDs to withstand commercial and industrial use cases.

The SSD we have on the bench today is ADATA's newest commercial/industrial SSD, the IM2P33E8. The IM2P33E8 is a beefed-up version of ADATA's highly successful SX8200 Pro Gen3 NVMe SSD. In all capacities, the IM2P33E8 SSD houses a higher than normal grade of TLC flash, delivering a full 3K PE (Program/Erase) cycles or about double that of typical consumer-grade TLC flash.

ADATA's IM2P33E8 is available in capacities ranging from 256GB up to 2TB. There are two variants in capacities of 256GB to 1TB, commercial and industrial. The 2TB model we have on our test bench today is available in the commercial variant only. The difference between commercial and industrial, in this case, is the temperature rating. The commercial variants are rated for 0c to 70c operational temperatures. The industrial variants are rated for -45c to 85c operational temperatures.

To safeguard quality, compatibility, and reliability, ADATA uses a rigorous SSD validation process that encompasses performance testing and quality assurance to ensure IM2P33E8 SSDs meet the exacting requirements of industrial and commercial applications. In addition, the IM2P33E8 supports RAID Engine and End-to-End (E2E) Data Protection for data integrity and safety. For enhanced data security, the IM2P33E8 comes with AES 256-bit encryption and meets TCG Opal standard.

Drive Details

We were unable to find pricing or endurance ratings for the IM2P33E8. We assume those will be provided on an individual basis when a company places an order. The next thing we notice is that the IM2P33E8 has a higher sequential write rating than its consumer sibling, the SX8200 Pro.

Jon's Test System Specifications