Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone Review

Introduction

Close to the end of last year, Razer released a new Seiren microphone, a successor, as such, to the Razer Seiren X. Today, we will be looking at the differences between the Razer Seiren Emote and the Razer Seiren X. We will be evaluating whether or not it's worth you upgrading from the now older mic to the newer one.

Throughout this review, we will be diving into all of the essential sections an aspiring streamer would be looking at if they were considering buying this microphone. We will be looking at usability, cost, performance, design, and software.

Razer is aiming the Seiren Emote directly at streamers, so let's see if it's worth picking up or if you are going to be better off keeping your old Seiren X. Or, as a complete alternative, jumping over to a new brand of microphone.