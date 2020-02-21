Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 67,076 News Posts

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone Review (Page 1)

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone Review

The Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone adds a splash of color to your stream, but is it worth it? Let's take a close look.

By Jak Connor on Feb 21, 2020 11:50 am CST
Rating: 87%Manufacturer: RazerModel: RZ19-03060100-R3U1
Page 1 [Introduction]

Introduction

Close to the end of last year, Razer released a new Seiren microphone, a successor, as such, to the Razer Seiren X. Today, we will be looking at the differences between the Razer Seiren Emote and the Razer Seiren X. We will be evaluating whether or not it's worth you upgrading from the now older mic to the newer one.

razer-seiren-emote-streaming-microphone-review_01

Throughout this review, we will be diving into all of the essential sections an aspiring streamer would be looking at if they were considering buying this microphone. We will be looking at usability, cost, performance, design, and software.

Razer is aiming the Seiren Emote directly at streamers, so let's see if it's worth picking up or if you are going to be better off keeping your old Seiren X. Or, as a complete alternative, jumping over to a new brand of microphone.

Buy at Amazon

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$142.55
$146.75$166.34-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2020 at 11:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.