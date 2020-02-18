QNAP Guardian QGD-1600P Hybrid NAS Review

Introduction

It is quite easy to say QNAP is one of the most innovative when it comes to NAS hardware. They have the broadest range of platforms from entry-level Realtek and Marvel solutions to mainstream Intel Celeron, both dual and quad-core, and then SMB and higher models that take advantage of AMD Ryzen and Intel Core desktop platform processors.

Taking a step back, the Guardian is one of the most innovative solutions to come from any NAS vendor. QNAP has blended its QTS and QSW platforms to form the QGD-1600P, a 16-port Layer 2 switch mated to a two-bay NAS.

The hardware breakdown includes a Gemini Lake Intel Celeron J4115 that operates at 1.8GHz with a boost up to 2.5GHz. It's paired with either 4GB or 8GB of DDR4 2400, depending on the model purchased. Storage can be expanded via the internal 2.5" drive cage, and this supports either 2x 2.5" hard drives or SSDs with a maximum z-height of 9mm. Optionally the QGD-1600P can be outfitted with several PCIe expansion products, including but not limited to the QNAP 10GBe solution, Wi-Fi 5 card, or the m.2 breakout board. Two USB ports are made available on the front of the unit, along with a single USB 3.0 and HDMI.

On the L2 switch, the breakdown includes 16 ports, all supporting gigabit ethernet. All 16 support PoE and PoE+ at 30 watts and ports 1-4 support PoE++ up to 60 watts with a total PoE budget of 370 watts. Adding on, this solution offers a single management port and two SFP for network expansion. Total Non-Blocking throughput is 16Gbps with a fabric capacity of 32Gbps. The QGD-1600P does support both Web and CLI interfaces.

The MSRP of the QNAP Guardian 8GB comes in at $699.99 with a two-year warranty.