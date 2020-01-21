Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Coming away from the GSP 370, the impressive 100-hour battery life and amazing comfort of the headset had me wondering how much better could the more expensive top tier GSP 670 be. After a short talk with Sennheiser, they were kind enough to send a sample over for our testing.

Like the GSP 370 reviewed previously, the GSP 670 offers a unique design with a metal frame covered with a subtle modern design. Specifications offer wireless connectivity via a proprietary GSA70 USB dongle that was designed to provide extremely low latency for gamers and enthusiasts. A second option is available for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets in the form of Bluetooth connectivity. Wireless range is rated at 10 meters while battery life comes in between 16 and 20 hours.

The microphone offers an amazing 10-7300Hz frequency response around a bi-directional design and the headphones; a closed-back design offers 10-23KHz response. SPL is rated at 112dB, giving this headset a very efficient design, and adding to this is the overall weight of the headset just above the 285g of the 370, at just 398g.

MSRP of the Sennheiser GSP 670 comes in at $349.99 with a two-year warranty.

With the GSP 670, we have familiar box art with an image of the headset. Warranty top right and compatibility to the left.

The back offers more detail on the headset in several languages, features again to the right.

Unboxing, the GSP 670 includes a 1.5m cable for charging the headset along with reading materials. Each earcup offers separate controls, volume, and power on the right and wireless connectivity and an automatic mute function integrated into the microphone if it's pushed up out of the way.

Branding is strong with the GSP 670, as are the materials used in the headset. Above, you can see a sliver of the metal frame that keeps the headset both flexible and strong.

As mentioned, the microphone offers a silicon anti-vibration feature along with the ability to mute just by moving it up out of the way.

The GSP 670 uses the Gaming Suite for configuring and battery life monitor. The main screen above offering EQ control and the ability to switch between 2.0 and 7.1 if you are using the GSA70 dongle.

The middle tab contains controls for the mic. This includes voice modification, gain, and noise cancellation.

Last, we have settings for the Gaming Suite, including firmware versions and the ability to update both the headset and dongle.

Right off the bat, if you are comparing the GSP 370 and 670, wondering if that extra $150 is worth it, I have to say, only if you are after one headset for both PC and PS4. Build quality is again top-notch from the metal chassis that keeps this solution strong and flexible to the components that provide amazing sound and clarity, even the earpads that offer the direct interface to the consumer.

As mentioned, sound quality is fantastic with the GSP 670. I'd say, without software, it's a rather flat tone, so nothing really bright or heavy bass makes it through. With software, the spatial 7.1 sounds really good, and the ability to configure EQ adds to the package. For streamers, the microphone has legit clarity more than equal to some stand-alone platforms like the Yeti.

Pricing of the GSP 670 is quite high, coming in at $349.99. It does have a class-leading two-year warranty. But even so, the price tag may be hard to swallow for some. That said, it should be looked at as a replacement for a PC or PS4 audio system as the clarity and quality of sound from this platform is all one would need.