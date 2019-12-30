Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Elgato Stream Deck Review: Make Your Desk Both Smart and Sleek

The Elgato Stream Deck is here to make your next stream just that much easier and better.

By: Jak Connor from 11 mins ago
Introduction

Elgato has sent over the middle variant of their Stream Deck line up, and while you would think that more keys would be better (Elgato Stream Deck XL), I'm here to tell you that 15 keys might be a bit more practical.

elgato-stream-deck-review-make-desk-both-smart-sleek_01

Established streamers or streamers that are looking to jump into the business are both looking for ways to streamline their production to the outside world. This is where Elgato's Stream Decks come in - simple, easy-to-use, easy-to-setup, glorious LCD keys that can be programmed to your heart's desire.

So why would you grab the middle variant over the larger one? That's simple, price + personal honesty with its utility. In this review, we will be expanding on what this formula means and why it should be applied to Elgato's range of Stream Decks, and ultimately every product streamers are planning on adding to their setup. Let's jump right in!

