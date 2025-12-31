ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition Review - The Silent Giant

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict With its out-of-the-box OC settings, Noctua cooling, and remarkably silent performance, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is an impressive custom RTX 5080. Although physically huge, you're getting fantastic DLSS-powered 4K gaming performance on a GPU you'll struggle to hear. Pros Near-silent 4K gaming

Impressive design and cooler

Great for overclocking

DLSS 4 is a game-changer for image fidelity and performance Cons The large physical size makes it unsuitable for many cases

Introduction

The ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition marks the third consecutive collaboration between ASUS and Noctua, which began with a custom GeForce RTX 3080. Basically, you're looking at an enthusiast 80-class graphics card that pairs ASUS's premium PCB and power delivery with a cooling system designed by Noctua. The tan and brown-colored fans from Noctua are well-known among the PC gaming community, as they're engineered for optimal airflow with noise levels so low that whispers sound like a roar.

As the first ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX collaboration that we've gone hands-on with here, after testing several GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs throughout the year, the big question was - when you're gaming and running something like DOOM: The Dark Ages in 4K with DLSS 4, will you be able to hear the GPU? The answer is no: the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is sub-whisper-quiet. And yes, this meant we kept checking to see whether the fans were spinning, as it is strange for your PC not to get noticeably louder when gaming. It's impressive because, whether it's sitting idle or pushing 100+ FPS, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition barely makes a sound. To the point where you can't really tell whether it's on or off.

The main reason for the low noise, outside of the exceptional heat transfer from the vapor chamber to the heatsink, is the addition of three NF-A12x25 G2 next-generation Noctua 120mm fans, with a tip clearance of only 0.5mm, and a new aerodynamic design that outperforms previous Noctua fans in all metrics related to noise and efficiency. Not only are they quiet, but they're built to last, with a construction that includes materials you don't usually find in system fans. Of course, the by-product of putting three 120mm fans on a graphics card is that it quickly becomes one of the largest GPUs in ASUS's lineup.

Yes, simple math tells you right off the bat that this is a GPU as long as a 360mm radiator, which is pretty huge. However, once you add in the shroud, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition's length is actually 385mm, which means that you'll want to make sure there's enough room in your case before trying to slot this in. And when it comes to slots, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is also a thick one; it's a quad-slot GPU - making it the largest enthusiast-class card we've tested this year. As far as performance goes, with an out-of-the-box overclocked Boost Clock speed, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is also one of the fastest GeForce RTX 5080's out there. A GPU built for the modern era of 1440p and 4K gaming.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance, and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could eventually come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine, resulting in frame rates of up to 240 FPS at 4K and higher without stuttering. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the number of parameters and four times the compute requirements. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in 200+ games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is being integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders, delivering a 50% gen-over-gen speed improvement over the GeForce RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 5080 adds a second decoder compared to the GeForce RTX 4080. RTX Blackwell is a game-changer for creators and editors, especially with its new low-voltage, cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

With a similar, albeit optimized, custom TSMC 4N process to the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the new GeForce RTX 50 Series has felt more like an iterative update. This is most keenly felt when comparing the hardware specifications of the GeForce RTX 5080 to those of the GeForce RTX 4080. The newer RTX Blackwell 80-Class graphics card from NVIDIA only sports 11% more CUDA, Tensor, and RT Cores than its predecessor, while increasing power draw to 360W from 320W. However, with an increase in the Boost Clock speed, we've found that OC models like the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition reviewed here can deliver, on average, 15-20% faster performance at a more affordable launch price of $999, compared to $1199.

As an OC model, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition's overclocked Boost Clock speed of 2730 MHz represents a notable 113 MHz increase over the reference-specced Founders Edition model, which can be pushed even higher when using software like ASUS's GPU Tweak for customization. When paired with a premium PCB, power delivery, and cooling solution, the GeForce RTX 5080 becomes NVIDIA's most overclockable 80-Class RTX card.

Outside of faster clocks, the significant hardware change here is the shift to faster GDDR7 memory, with the GeForce RTX 5080's 960 GB/sec memory bandwidth almost entering 1 TB/sec territory - which is fantastic to see. Faster memory, alongside the 16GB capacity, helps position the GeForce RTX 5080 as an enthusiast-class card for AAA gaming and cutting-edge effects like ray-tracing.

Of course, specs only tell one side of the RTX Blackwell story, as the GeForce RTX 50 Series has also seen NVIDIA level up and improve its suite of AI and Neural Rendering features, including the hardware-exclusive Multi Frame Generation technology designed to enhance smoothness and help PC gamers get the most out of their high refresh-rate displays. DLSS 4 is a technology that benefits all GeForce RTX gamers, as the new 'Transformer' model-powered Super Resolution sees DLSS image quality hit a new level of clarity - to the point where DLSS 'Performance' mode in 4K gives native rendering with TAA a run for its money.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Codename GB203 Model ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 Noctua OC Edition Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 84 CUDA Cores 10752 Tensor Cores (AI) 1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 171 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2730 MHz (OC Mode), 2700 MHz (Boost Clock) Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Speed 30 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 360W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 2 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (3 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 385 x 151 x 80mm

Kosta's Test System

Physical Design and Cooling

As mentioned in the introduction, with three NF-A12x25 G2 next-generation 120mm fans and a custom quad-slot cooling solution designed in partnership with Noctua, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is one of the largest GPUs on the market. Placing three of Noctua's premium next-gen system fans on a graphics card serves as the foundation of the design here, and overall, it retains the tan and brown color we associate with Noctua's cooling products. Much like Noctua's fans, the color scheme makes the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition look unlike anything else, which will either be a good or bad thing depending on how you feel about a giant brown-colored graphics card.

Without a doubt, the three NF-A12x25 G2 PWM 120mm fans are the most impressive fans on any 2025 GPU release, and even though the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition ships with a Dual BIOS so you can toggle between Quiet and Performance modes, the GPU stays silent no matter what you choose. Of course, the cutting-edge Noctua fans represent one part of the overall design as the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition sports a similar optimized vapor chamber as seen in ASUS's premium ROG Astral line-up, a large heatsink, a vented reinforced backplate, and the company's MaxContact design for expanding the surface of the heat spreader.

Throw in a phase-change GPU thermal pad and premium power components, and the quad-slot ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is the sort of GPU built for tweaking and overclocking beyond the already generous out-of-the-box OC settings. Although chunky, it's definitely a GPU built for performance with minimal to no noise - and it's impressive to witness in person.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming spans a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing. With that, each gamer's needs and requirements vary. High refresh rates and reduced latency are more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray tracing and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward greater immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Anno 117: Pax Romana (RT) City-building real-time strategy game that uses a custom engine with ray-traced global illumination and detailed environments. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most recent entry in the cinematic open-world AAA action-adventure series. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS running on Valve's Source engine. Custom multiplayer benchmark run used to test performance with Very High graphics settings. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding Ray Tracing Ultra quality setting. DOOM: The Dark Ages (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech 8 engine with ray-traced global illumination and Vulkan with DLSS and FSR. In-game Siege Part 1 benchmark used with Nightmare graphics setting. F1 25 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with Ultra High quality settings on a single lap of the Australia track. Forza Horizon 5 Detailed open-world racing game featuring dynamic weather, realistic environments, and cars. In-game benchmark used with the Extreme graphics setting. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Cinematic open-world test with remastered visuals and DLSS and FSR. In-game benchmark used with the Very High quality setting.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding RT Overdrive or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. DOOM: The Dark Ages Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person game, in-game 'Siege Part 1' benchmark used with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

The GeForce RTX 5080 is a GPU that is best suited for 4K gaming, and that's no different here with the near-silent ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition. With its out-of-the-box overclocked settings, we found that, on average, it's 4.2% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition at this resolution, which is a slight but notable performance boost. This shows that the average frame rate across all 10 games we benchmarked, many of which include ray tracing, is 99 FPS, rising to 118 FPS with DLSS 4's Quality upscaling preset. Using the Quality preset at 4K arguably offers better image quality than native rendering, delivering a "free" performance boost of 19.2% on average.

Taking a closer look at the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition's raw performance, we found it to be 20.7% faster than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 25.3% faster than the Radeon RX 9070 XT when it comes to 4K gaming. That said, performance fell just short of the Radeon RX 9070 XT in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, a title that clearly favors RDNA over RTX. Compared to the GeForce RTX 5070, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is 50% faster for 4K gaming, which makes it the only current-gen GPU outside of the GeForce RTX 5090 to hit 60+ FPS natively in DOOM: The Dark Ages and F1 25 with ray-tracing.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

At 1440p, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is a powerhouse, delivering an average frame rate of 162 FPS across all games we tested, with a triple-digit 1% low of 115 FPS. DLSS 4's new Transformer model for Super Resolution still delivered fantastic results and image quality at this resolution, making it something you'd enable wherever it's available. However, there are diminishing returns at this resolution when comparing performance to other graphics cards. Here, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition's overclocked settings still make it 4.5% faster, on average, than NVIDIA's Founders Edition model, but its lead over other cards drops.

When it comes to 1440p gaming, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is 18.2% faster than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 21.8% faster than the Radeon RX 9070 XT, and 40.9% faster than the GeForce RTX 5070. This isn't to say it would be a mistake to pair this GPU with a high-refresh-rate 1440p display, as with DLSS 4 and the ability to push triple-digit performance in several titles, including 400+ FPS in Counter-Strike 2. If you're all about more frames, then the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is a fantastic choice for 1440p gaming.

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

Even though the GeForce RTX 5080 maintains its comfortable lead over cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Radeon RX 9070 XT, and GeForce RTX 5070 when it comes to 1080p gaming, these results for the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition are merely included here for reference. 1080p gaming on an enthusiast-class graphics card like this only makes sense for competitive gaming, and for those serious gamers looking to push 500+ FPS on a 1080p display built for games like Counter-Strike 2.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark that uses modern rendering techniques to push GPUs to their limits. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focused exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects, including reflections, shadows, and more.

As the successor to the popular Time Spy benchmark, Steel Nomad is the latest 3DMark synthetic benchmark built to test raw performance in modern PC games. Looking at the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition's scores across the 1440p and 4K tests, we see it delivers a score around 25-28% higher than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 55-65% higher than the GeForce RTX 5070. Although this isn't the sort of result that we see in every game, it's indicative of what you can expect to find more or less.

Looking at the ray-tracing-focused Port Royal score for the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition, we see its lead over the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti drops to 18.5%, while its lead over the Radeon RX 9070 XT grows to 30.5%. Although Radeon has made significant strides in ray-tracing performance across its RDNA 4 lineup, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series still has the edge in complex RT scenes like the one depicted here. This result also indicated that the GeForce RTX 5080 is the sort of card you'd want to have when enabling demanding Path Tracing modes in games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to improvements in performance and latency on the Frame Generation side, as well as the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, which delivers better-than-native image quality when compared to traditional AA methods like TAA.

Frame Generation and the new GeForce RTX 50 Series exclusive Multi Frame Generation might be considered controversial among the wider hardcore PC gaming community. Still, when implemented well, it can be a game-changer for performance, smoothness, and responsiveness. The reason it's controversial is that it's one of those technologies that requires a specific set of things, and you need to experience it in person to understand what it brings to the table.

With that said, with an input frame rate of 60+ FPS (with around 80 FPS being the sweet spot) and a high refresh-rate display, going from 68 FPS to 149 FPS in DOOM: The Dark Ages or 97 FPS to 155 FPS in F1 25 in 4K is something you can immediately feel. The improved smoothness and motion clarity you get with the 2X mode of Frame Generation are worth the slight latency compromise (which is mitigated somewhat by NVIDIA Reflex) compared to rendering the game at this frame rate without Frame Generation. With Multi Frame Generation 3X or 4X, you can expand the effect to push your display's refresh rate to its limit.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5090. In fact, aside from the massive performance boost, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Path Tracing is so demanding on GPU hardware, even with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex enabled, that when it comes to Path Tracing in 4K, there are only two GPUs that we'd consider up to the task - well, three if you count the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4090. Yes, for a smooth and responsive 60+ FPS or 100+ FPS with Frame Generation, pretty much only the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 are up to the task. This means that Path Tracing is still on the cutting edge of real-time rendering and will take several years to become truly mainstream at 1440p and 4K.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

Outside of the higher-than-expected idle power draw, the overall thermal performance of the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is exceptional, with the GPU temperature rarely rising above 60 degrees under load and near-silent performance even when pushed. And even when overclocked, the GeForce RTX 5080's power efficiency is impressive, drawing up to 40% less power than the GeForce RTX 5090 to deliver a more down-to-earth 4K gaming GPU.

Final Thoughts

Noctua has built a name for itself among PC enthusiasts thanks to its cutting-edge, silent fans, such as the NF-A12x25 G2 120mm fans found on the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition. With a lineup of CPU coolers and system fans, the arrival of this ASUS and Noctua collaboration would feel right at home in a system featuring several Noctua cooling solutions - especially with its brown and tan Noctua colors. That said, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is also an impressive graphics card because it's a 4K gaming GPU that makes no noise at all when you're gaming - which is remarkable to witness in person.

Now, with premium Noctua fans and a design that includes ASUS's premium GPU components, the $1,500 price tag of the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition is a pretty massive increase over the $999 MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5080. In addition to this potential roadblock for those eyeing this special edition Noctua graphics card, the sheer size of three 120mm fans and the quad-slot thickness also make it a card best suited for larger cases with ample room for today's big boy graphics cards - two things to consider if you're interested in PC gaming on hardware that's whisper quiet.

Outside of the unique design, the overclocked ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua OC Edition presents no real surprises after almost a year of testing various GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. The 4K performance, although not a massive leap forward when compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, is still impressive and really comes alive with the arrival of DLSS 4, which is now supported by well over 200 games.

When gaming in 4K, DLSS 4's new 'Transformer' model powered Super Resolution is the sort of technology you enable for a free performance boost while maintaining native-like image quality. And although AMD's new FSR (or FSR 4) closes the gap big time regarding the result, DLSS 4's widespread adoption makes it a key selling point for a card like the GeForce RTX 5080, and plays a significant role in delivering some of today's most stunning real-time visuals in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM: The Dark Ages with Path Tracing enabled.