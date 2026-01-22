DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101C 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review - The Magic of Compression

With the advantages that transparent compression tech brings to the table, many enterprises can dramatically benefit from what DapuStor's R6101C can do.

Introduction and Drive Details

DapuStor has launched a new variant within the company's Roealsen6 Series. The new SSD, like the others within the Roealsen6 Series, is built on DapuStor's in-house developed DP800 controller and firmware. The series features a PCIe 5.0 interface and 3D eTLC NAND Flash across the board. Supporting the NVMe 2.0 protocol, the R6 Series can deliver up to double the performance of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101C SSD is built with an application processor and transparent compression module, giving this SSD a massive advantage over conventional SSDs when the data being digested is compressible in nature. The R6101C integrates advanced hardware compression and scalable capacity to achieve up to a 4:1 compression ratio, 3.5x capacity expansion, and 4x random write performance gains.

SSDs with inline data compression and decompression are not a new thing and have been around for several years now, gaining massive popularity especially recently with the launch of ScaleFlux's PCIe Gen5 CSD 5320 SSD. Until now, ScaleFlux, at least as far as we know, was the only game in town offering "The Compression Advantage".

Well, now we have a new player entering the ring to contend for compression supremacy. Leveraging inline compression, DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101C SSD achieves lower latency, higher IOPS, and superior performance-to-power efficiency. At a 4:1 compression ratio, its random write performance is up to 4x faster than non-compressed NVMe SSDs.

Additionally, the R6101C dynamically adjusts physical storage based on data compressibility, and depending on the compressibility of the data in play, this special SSD can store up to more than triple its logical capacity. According to DapuStor, its R6101C SSD, under ideal conditions, can deliver up to a mind-bending 18-DWPD of endurance.

Now that we've covered the compression advantage as it relates to power efficiency, footprint, and TCO, let's see what DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101C 7.68TB PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 SSD can do for you by the numbers with a 2:1 compression ratio, and importantly, how this Chinese-made SSD compares against ScaleFlux's groundbreaking CSD 5320 SSD.

Specs/Comparison Products

Item Details Model DapuStor R6101C 7.68TB MSRP NA Model Number DPRP5108T0TF07T6050 Interface PCIe Gen5 x4 Form Factor U.2 Sequential BW Up to 14,000 MB/s Random IOPS Up to 3000K IOPS Warranty 5-Years Limited

DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101C 7.68TB PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 SSD

The drive we have in hand is a 1-DWPD design, U.2 form factor, 7.68TB in capacity, 3D eTLC arrayed, and 16-channel DP800 controlled. This configuration is rated for up to 3 million IOPS and up to 14 GB/s sequential throughput. DapuStor SSDs are compatible with major operating systems such as RHEL, SLES, CentOS, Ubuntu, Windows Server, and VMware ESXi.

Advanced features include transparent compression with multiple compression ratio configurations. NVMe 2.0 - enabling online firmware upgrades, up to 128 name spaces, atomic writes, and more. OCP 2.5 telemetry, latency monitoring, and NVMe-MI send/receive. NVMe-MI 1.2, end-to-end data protection, secure boot, thermal throttling, and more.

Test System Specs & Enterprise Testing Methodology

Enterprise SSD Test System

A special thank you goes to Allyn Malventano, without whose help we wouldn't be where we are with our Linux-based Enterprise SSD testing platform.

Testing Methodology

TweakTown strictly adheres to industry-accepted Enterprise Solid State Storage testing procedures. Each test we perform repeats the same sequence of the following steps:

Secure Erase SSD Write the entire capacity of SSD 2x (2 loops) with 128KB sequential write data, seamlessly transition to the next step (sequential testing skips step 3) Precondition SSD by filling the drive twice with 4K or 8K random writes Run test-specific workload with a 30-second ramp up for 5 minutes at each measured Queue Depth, and record average result

Benchmarks - Sequential

128K Sequential Write/Read

We precondition the drive with 100 percent sequential 128K writes at QD256 using 1-thread for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify that steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after a 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 128K sequential write performance at QD256 is approximately 8,000 MB/s with 1:1 compression.

DapuStor factory specs its R6101C 7.68TB as capable of delivering up to 13,000 MB/s 128K sequential write throughput when 2:1 compression is in play. We are getting up to 14,200 MB/s, so factory spec here may be on the conservative side. This is by far the fastest rate we've encountered from any single PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, being more than 1,100 MB/s faster than the CSD 5320. Impressive.

Here, the drive is factory spec'd for up to 14,000 MB/s 128K sequential read throughput. We are hitting up to 15,050 MB/s, which is another lab record for a single PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD. The performance curve here is among the best we've encountered to date.

Benchmarks - Random

4K Random Write/Read

We precondition the drive using 100 percent random 4K writes at QD256 for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify that steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after a 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 4K random write performance at QD256 is approximately 320K IOPS with 1:1 compression.

Factory spec here at 2:1 compression is up to 1,200K IOPS. We are getting up to 1,275K IOPS, so again, even better than advertised, and again, a new lab record. The performance curve here is easily the best we've ever seen for its kind. Keep in mind that this is a 7% OP SSD. Amazing.

Factory spec here is up to 3,000K IOPS at QD512. We are getting 2,356K at QD512 with our configuration. This is significantly lower than factory spec; however, a pure 4K random read scenario is a very unlikely implementation for this type of SSD to find itself in, and we aren't even sure if it exists in the wild. So no worries here.

4K 7030

Here, our contender delivers what we consider the second-best performance curve we've ever seen coming from a flash-based SSD, second only to the CSD 5320, which shares a similar technology. However, in terms of the highest throughput we've ever measured coming from a flash-based SSD, our test subject is number one.

4K 5050

As we add more programming into the mix, our test subject responds again with what we consider the second-best performance curve we've ever seen coming from a flash-based SSD. Again, second only to the CSD 5320, which shares a similar technology. Again, in terms of the highest throughput we've ever measured coming from a flash-based SSD, our test subject is number one.

8K Random Write/Read

We precondition the drive using 100 percent random 8K writes at QD256 for 2-drive fills, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state and to verify that steady-state is in effect as we seamlessly transition into testing at queue depth. A steady-state is achieved after a 1-drive fill. Average steady-state 8K random write performance at QD256 is approximately 180K IOPS with 1:1 compression.

We expect 8K random to track pretty much the same as 4K random here, just at a lower IOPS rate because it's moving twice the amount of data. Incredibly, our test subject, when programming data with 2:1 compressibility, can deliver up to a million IOPS here. This is double the throughput of any conventional flash-based SSD we've encountered and nearly double what we are getting from the CSD 5320. Amazing.

Excellent performance curve here - better than we saw at 4K. Here, our test subject is running neck and neck with the CSD 5320 - keeping within 40K IOPS of its main competition at the top end.

8K 7030

8K 7030 is representative of a common database workload. If your database can be compressed at 2:1, there is no SSD that can deliver higher performance than our test subject. This is another lab record for the highest throughput coming from a flash-based SSD. Incredible.

8K 5050

Again, if 2:1 compression is in play, no TLC arrayed SSD we've ever encountered can deliver a better 8K mixed performance curve and do so where it matters most.

Final Thoughts

Of course, the results we witnessed here today, as delivered by our test subject, are predicated on data with 2:1 compressibility. We aren't entirely sure where or how common this level of compressibility is in play, but we do know it is fairly common based on the success of other computational storage devices currently in circulation.

With that said, and if your enterprise can benefit from transparent on-device compression technology, then we are of the opinion that employing SSDs such as DapuStor's Roealsen6 R601C is a must. It and those of its kind are up to 4x more efficient in every TCO metric that matters than any conventional SSD, including potentially up to 18x more endurance. Enough Said.

DapuStor's Roealsen6 R601C 7.68TB has delivered the highest sequential throughput and the highest mixed workload throughput we've ever encountered from any flash-based SSD. Editor's Choice.