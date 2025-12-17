ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard Review - Impressive Performance, Satisfying Sound

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Although this review focuses explicitly on the full-sized ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard, the company offers the same hardware, impressive build quality, and features across a wide range of sizes and form factors. Basically, if you're looking for something compact, TKL, 75%, or full-sized with all 104 keys accounted for, ENDORFY's Thock V2 Wireless range has an option for you. Which is excellent because ENDORFY has delivered one of the best-value mechanical keyboards for gaming and day-to-day PC use with the Thock V2, which takes its name from the satisfying "thock" sound mechanical keyboards can produce.

For those of us outside Europe, the ENDORFY brand is relatively new to the scene, with the company focused on delivering function, form, and affordability across its range of PC hardware. As the V2 name implies, this is the company's second-generation Thock keyboard, and the first we've gone hands-on with here at TweakTown. Releasing an affordable wireless gaming keyboard in a market as stacked with options as the gaming keyboard one does add an additional layer of scrutiny, but when you factor in its performance, features, and build quality, the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless quickly becomes one of those easy recommendations.

With versatile tri-mode connectivity and a build that includes pre-lubed switches and three layers of sound-dampening foam to deliver a satisfying "thock," part of the appeal also comes from the overall aesthetic. As someone happy to see the return of grey-colored PC gaming hardware, the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless is admittedly as stylish as it is affordable, which is always a plus. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Product Type Wireless Gaming Keyboard Compatibility PC (Windows 10 and 11), macOS, Linux, Android Interface Wired USB, 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Size Full Polling Rate 1000 Hz Battery Life Up to 50 Hours over 2.4 GHz (no RGB) Switch ENDORFY Yellow by Gateron Actuation Point/Force 1.8mm, 49G Lighting Per-key RGB Dimensions 445.4 x 140 x 42.5 mm Weight 1030 grams What's in the Box ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless keyboard, Wireless USB receiver, 2 x Spare ENDORFY Yellow by Gateron switches, Keycap remover, Switch remover, Detachable USB-C to USB-A cable, Set of gray ESC and ENTER keycaps, User manual

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

As far as we can tell, the only real difference between the full-sized ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless reviewed here and the Thock V2 TKL and Thock V2 75% Wireless variants is the fewer keys and the absence of the customizable control dial in the TKL model. First impressions can often be the make-or-break for any piece of gear, and these are usually associated with the physical design and look. Even though aesthetic qualities are subjective, the ENDORFY Thock V2's multiple gray tones and bright blue keycaps for the Enter and Esc keys contrast extremely well with the floating PBT keycap design, which adds a touch of yellow from the custom ENDORFY Yellow by Gateron switches. For those wanting a uniform look, ENDORFY includes replacement grey keycaps for the two bright blue keys.

The Thock V2 presents a clean, angular design that doesn't waste any space or cram keys closer together to save space, and it's sturdy to boot. In addition to the robust chassis, you've got a solid aluminum top plate, which helps set the keyboard apart in its price range. Underneath the hood, in addition to hot-swappable pre-lubed switches, the multiple dampening layers include two PORON and one IXPE to minimize echo and deliver a crisp "thock" sound that's rattle-free. Even the spacebar features dedicated silicone pads to minimize acoustic differences, making the ENDORFY Thock V2 a fantastic choice for mechanical keyboard fans who actually want to hear their keyboard when they're gaming or simply posting on Discord.

With 'Thock' right there in the name, this does mean that if you're in an environment with multiple people, like an office, others will be able to hear the ENDORFY Thock V2 from quite a distance. But, it's worth stating that being "loud" is different from delivering a satisfying and uniform sound with each keystroke, which the ENDORFY Thock V2 certainly does. As for switch style, the custom linear ENDORFY Yellow switches developed with Gateron deliver a responsive typing experience that pairs well with the PBT keycaps. Perfect for gaming or productivity, the responsiveness and overall feel are up there or better than what you'd find on keyboards with much higher price tags.

Regarding connectivity, the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless supports USB over a wired connection (a braided 1.8-meter USB-A to USB-C cable is included), wireless via a low-latency 2.4 GHz dongle, and Bluetooth. Switching between modes is handled via a switch on the top-right side of the keyboard, next to the control dial, which, by default, controls your PC's volume with a click-to-mute function. Although additional media controls are assigned as secondary functions to Function keys, a high-quality control dial, such as the one included here, is quickly becoming a must-have feature for a full-size mechanical keyboard.

Software

All customization for the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard is handled via the ENDORFY Thock V2 app. As a custom app, it gives you immediate access to all of the keyboard's features and settings, from the ability to adjust the polling rate through to remapping keys and creating macros. The execution is a little clunky or unrefined, but on the plus side, the 32-bit app doesn't take up many system resources and is relatively quick and responsive. That said, on a 4K display, the window is pretty small, and there's no scaling option, which can make selecting individual keys and options harder than it should be.

Remapping a key is as simple as selecting it on the visual representation of the keyboard and then choosing an option on the bright blue side panel. All possibilities are categorized, covering everything from keyboard shortcuts to mouse functions, and system functions through to office-like shortcuts for copying text or data. During our time with the Thock V2 Wireless, we found that selecting a key didn't always keep it highlighted, even after changes were saved, which is definitely something that needs improvement. On the plus side, we like that the app gives you the same remapping options for the control dial's left and right rotations, in addition to the click.

The lighting and macro recording sections of the app also suffer from presentation quirks, making them less intuitive than they could be. It's not that it's unusable, but it just feels a little slapped together, even though you've got more customization options available than what you'd typically find on an affordable wireless keyboard. Ultimately, it's great to see ENDORFY go the extra step to deliver a custom app tailored for the Thock V2 Wireless, and with a few tweaks and improvements, it has room to evolve into one of the better options out there.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Responsive linear switches on mechanical keyboards aimed at the PC gaming crowd have become something of a baseline over the years. Although the rise in popularity of adjustable magnetic switches is something to consider if you're after competitive gaming features like SOCD and Rapid Trigger, mechanical switches still have a more distinct and robust feel (generally speaking), alongside being the more affordable option. When it comes to performance, it's hard to fault the Thock V2 Wireless as the custom ENDORFY Yellow with Gateron switches are responsive and fast, with a satisfying debounce, and tuned to hit that sweet spot where you get fast WASD movement alongside an excellent typing experience.

For this review, we played Battlefield 6, Call of Duty, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and other non-shooter titles, such as Titan Quest 2 and the indie city builder Farthest Frontier. Using the 1,000 Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4 GHz wireless modes via the USB dongle, we didn't encounter any noticeable differences between either, but we quickly realized that with RGB lighting enabled, the battery life drains fairly quickly over low-latency wireless, with the Thock V2 Wireless being the sort of keyboard you need to charge after every three or four days of solid use. This isn't a deal-breaker, but something to keep in mind if you're looking for a purely wireless keyboard solution.

Productivity

As a full-size keyboard, the full-size ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless reviewed here is versatile and great for day-to-day use, thanks to the impressive switches, robust build quality, and customization options. As mentioned earlier in the review, the "thock" sound is strong here, so it's the sort of keyboard that will be heard. With the RGB lighting turned off, you get decent battery life over wireless and Bluetooth. From an aesthetic perspective, the grey tones of the Thock V2 work just as well in a productivity environment as they do connected to a gaming rig. Though we do wish the wrist rest wasn't a sold-separately add-on, as a comfy wrist rest goes a long way in an environment where you're typing for most of the day.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

Although we didn't really go hands-on with the original, it's safe to say that ENDORFY has ticked all of the right boxes with the Thock V2 Wireless. An affordable wireless gaming keyboard that delivers a premium typing experience with fantastic acoustics and stability, a stylish and modern look and feel, with robust customization options that are only held back by a slightly clunky app that could use a few tweaks. Really, though, with over a dozen models on offer with different sizes and layouts to support multiple regions, the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless range has an option for just about everyone.

Ultimately, the ENDORFY Thock V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard makes the case for the fact that you don't need to break the bank to get an impressive mechanical keyboard in 2025. A keyboard that still goes that extra mile to focus on sound-dampening and acoustics while ensuring that you've got the build quality and features like hot-swappable switches that will keep you gaming or typing for many years.