Cooler Master MasterFrame 500 Mesh Mid-Tower Chassis Review

TweakTown Rating: 94% Our Verdict Cooler Master's MasterFrame 500 Mesh is a great addition to the MasterFrame lineup. Complete with two 200mm front air intake fans, this mid-tower case aims to be what you want it to be: a solid performer. Pros Very premium design and feel

Supports many different hardware configurations

Three included fans (two 200mm ARGB and one 120mm ARGB)

Supports dual 360mm radiators

Supports up to an E-ATX motherboard Cons Cannot be fully broken down due to rivets

The GPU support bracket has only vertical adjustment Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Cooler Master, which has many different product lines, has sent over one of their newest ATX cases, the Master Frame 500 Mesh. Following in the footsteps of the Master Frame 600 Mesh, the Master Frame 500 Mesh aims to offer most of the same options in a slightly smaller package. Priced around $199.99 USD, it's a more premium price point than traditional ATX-style cases, but can be found for about $150 if you catch it on sale. Cooler Master is boasting its FreeForm 2.0 exo-structure, which provides flexible configuration and adaptability across many different case scenarios.

So, why don't we get into what makes up the Cooler Master Master Frame 500 Mesh? Let's go.

Item Details Model Cooler Master MF500M-SHNN-S01 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 471mm x 261mm x 544mm Weight 10.4326 kg / 23 lb Materials SGCC Steel, Aluminum, Tempered Glass Color Black or Silver Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX E-ATX, SSI-CEB* (*Conditional Support) Cooling Compatibility Front: 200mm x 2 or 140mm x 2 or 280/360mm Radiator | Top: 200mm x 2 or 140mm x 2 or 280/360mm Radiator | Rear: 120mm x 1 or 120mm Radiator | Bottom: 120mm x 1 Drive bay internal 3.5": 1 | 2.5": 1 Pre-Installed Fans Side: 2x SickleFlow 200mm ARGB | Rear: 1x 120mm ARGB CPU cooler height (max.) 190mm PSU length (max) 235mm VGA card length (max.) 390mm Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

Cooler Master has used a brown cardboard box with a purple sticker featuring the Master Frame 500 Mesh. Simple, yet it's effective.

Flipping the box around, the only other writing I could find was the two QR codes, which led to either Cooler Master's website or the product registration page on the CM Fanzone website. Also included are all Cooler Master offices and warehouses, along with their addresses. In the right-hand corner are the product barcodes with model and serial numbers.

Removing the Master Frame 500 Mesh from the cardboard packaging reveals two open-cell foam packing materials, which do a fantastic job of protecting the contents. Also, Cooler Master has placed the Master Frame 500 Mesh inside a clear plastic bag to prevent debris from entering.

Outside the Cooler Master Master Frame 500 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower Chassis

After removing all the packaging from the Master Frame 500 Mesh, we can see that the Silver model, which also comes in black, is in for review today.

The front of the Master Frame 500 Mesh shows a mesh front panel with very tiny holes for a mesh air intake. We will see how this design choice fares in airflow. Two 200mm ARGB fans are pre-installed, much like Cooler Master has done with their HAF series of cases.

The front I/O section of the Cooler Master Master Frame 500 Mesh is removable, and it's well-connected with two USB Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port, a combo 3.5mm headset jack, and, lastly, a small reset button.

The rear panel of the Master Frame 500 Mesh is also tempered glass, frosted silver, with the Cooler Master Logo etched in the center.

The rear of the Master Frame 500 Mesh has a traditional ATX layout with PCIe slots. The room for a 120mm fan is already occupied by an ARGB 120mm fan configured as an exhaust.

The top of the Masterframe 500 Mesh is well, mesh. A single cut mesh panel, held in place with magnets, allows all the hot air to be exhausted.

The bottom of the Masterframe 500 Mesh is meshed again; however, what is messing is a dust filter for the PSU air intake. Four large rubber feet keep the Masterframe 500 Mesh securely in place.

Inside the Cooler Master Master Frame 500 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower Chassis

The inside of the Masterframe 500 Mesh shows a very open design that can be configured in a few different ways. Mainly, the PSU can be moved from the bottom to a top-mounted configuration, which also moves the motherboard down. An inverted layout is even supported with a few additional screws being removed. Motherboard support is pretty extensive, with support for up to an SSI-CEB style, though that's conditional.

The back of the Cooler Master MasterFrame 500 Mesh is pretty much the same as the internal bay; however, Cooler Master has included a PWM/ARGB fan header that powers all the included fans plus three more, for a total of 6. There is 43mm worth of clearance between the rear glass and the paneling, so plenty of room to manage cables.

Cooler Master has packaged all the included accessories inside this branded cardboard box.

Inside the accessory cardboard box, we have a GPU support bracket that is unfortunately only adjustable vertically. Also included are SSD/HDD installation brackets, various screws, and, lastly, a user manual that explains how to build the Master Frame 500 Mesh into three different case configurations.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

For testing, I used Intel's Core i5 12600K CPU on a Z790 Project Zero motherboard from MSI to test Cooler Master's MasterFrame 500 Mesh ATX mid-tower case. Two sticks of Patriot Viper 32GB DDR5-5600M/T, however, were run at DDR5-4800M/T for memory stability. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX 3090 Trinity GPU was run at its stock power and clock limits via the NVIDIA App. The Intel Core i5 12600K CPU is now cooled by the Titan Link 360mm AIO from Corsair, which features three RX120 fans for optimal cooling performance. For the fan configuration, the MasterFrame 500 Mesh's fans are set up by default with two 200mm RGB fans mounted at the front as cool-air intake. This fan configuration creates a very optimistic case pressure scenario with a single 120mm ARGB fan in the rear for exhaust.

Temperatures for the Intel Core i5 12600K reached a maximum of 71°C, averaging 57°C, while maintaining a boost clock of around 4.22 GHz. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX 3090 Trinity reached a maximum temperature of 78.8°C, but only lowered the average temperature to 76.9°C. Overall, the temperatures were quite suitable for the CPU and GPU, thanks to the excellent airflow from the two 200mm front-mounted intake fans.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v8.00.8000 for over 12 hours; the ambient temperature was 18 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.32.5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z 2.17.0.x64.

So, putting a bow on this review of Cooler Master's MasterFrame 500 Mesh, I can honestly say it's a pretty good case with some great design choices and the ability to change its internal configuration into three different layouts. At $149.99, the MasterFrame 500 Mesh is quite appealing to those looking for a premium ATX case that actually includes some pretty good pre-installed fans. The MasterFrame 500 Mesh also has its own industrial look, but I kinda think it works well with what Cooler Master was going for.