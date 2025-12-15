MSI Strike Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard Review - Silent and Smooth

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 74% Our Verdict The MSI Strike Pro Wireless offers a near-silent, smooth typing experience on a full-sized keyboard that feels better suited to productivity than gaming. Ultimately, it falls short due to lackluster software customization support rather than any fault with the hardware itself. Pros Full-sized keyboard packed with functionality

Impressively silent performance

Hot-swappable Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile switches

Excellent build quality Cons Poorly implemented software customization

PBT keycaps aren't shine through

Magnetic wrist rest is a little flimsy Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The new MSI Strike Pro Wireless is a full-sized keyboard packed with features, including dedicated media buttons and a customizable scroll wheel. It's also built for customization with removable PBT keycaps and hot-swappable switches. However, even with its dedicated profile buttons and generous real estate, which also include a dedicated button for switching between lighting profiles, the first thing you notice when turning it on for the first time is just how quiet and smooth the Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile switches, keycaps, and multiple layers of dampening are to type with. It's immediately impressive if you're a fan of quiet boards with a more cushiony or smooth feel.

Granted, this is a little strange for something that is essentially a wireless gaming keyboard. In fact, without the usual clicky or snappy switches we associate with gaming keyboards and without PC gaming features such as Rapid Trigger or SOCD, the MSI Strike Pro Wireless feels better positioned as a productivity-first keyboard than as a gaming keyboard. Having quick access to dedicated buttons and functions for switching between low-latency wireless, wired, and up to three Bluetooth devices is impressive, as is the ability to use the keyboard's various features without software.

However, it is on the software front that we feel MSI's gaming gear and peripherals, such as the Strike Pro Wireless keyboard, are falling behind. As other companies move to lightweight apps or a web-based interface for customization, the MSI Strike Pro Wireless uses MSI's catch-all MSI Center app for all customization. And with that, you've got a somewhat cumbersome interface for making changes, which is detrimental to the overall experience of an otherwise solid, competitive wireless mechanical keyboard that sports silent, smooth tactile switches.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name MSI Strike Pro Wireless Product Type Wireless Gaming Keyboard Compatibility PC (Windows 10 and 11) Interface Wired USB, 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Size Full Polling Rate 1000 Hz Battery Size 4200mAh Lithium-Ion Battery Life Up to 1500 Hours Switch Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Actuation Point/Force 1.9mm, 45G (55G tactile bump) Lighting Per-key RGB Dimensions 443 x 150 x 41mm Weight 1200 grams What's in the Box MSI Strike Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard, 2m Braided USB Cable, 1 x Switch & Keycap Puller, Magnetic Memory Foam Wrist Rest, Magnetic USB-C Adapter

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

We're now in an era where most gaming or mechanical keyboards arrive in TKL or other more compact form factors, driven by the rise in popularity of competitive gaming and gear built with minimalist designs and a focus on performance. So, in a sense, the MSI Strike Pro Wireless is refreshing thanks to its physical design, which feels like the best of both worlds. As a full-size keyboard, it's larger than most, but MSI has done a fantastic job of keeping the design sleek and minimal. All of the standard keys, numpad, and function row are kept within the main keyboard frame that includes an aluminum top plate, while a raised, relatively thin bar running across the top houses the additional buttons and scroll wheel.

For those who love dedicated media controls, the MSI Strike Pro Wireless includes four audio control buttons beneath a large horizontal scroll wheel that controls volume. The scroll wheel can also control your display's brightness (a feature more applicable to laptops), with an additional button letting you switch between the two functions. The raised bar at the top of the keyboard also includes three buttons to switch between profiles or launch specific apps, as well as buttons for Bluetooth, wireless, and one for switching between lighting modes. In addition, secondary functions are assigned to existing keys, including one that launches MSI's Afterburner software for tweaking GPU settings and overclocking.

Under the hood, the hot-swappable pre-lubed Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile switches offer a near-silent, smooth, and cushiony typing experience, thanks to multiple sound-dampening layers and a gasket mount. It's a unique feel and acoustic profile, and enough to make the MSI Strike Pro Wireless stand out or differentiate itself from the seemingly countless mechanical keyboards on the market. As mentioned in the introduction, it's a style that feels more at home with typing and productivity than with gaming; however, the 1.9mm actuation point gives them snappiness and responsiveness suitable for all styles of gaming, including competitive shooters.

There are some quirks and drawbacks to the design, the first being that the USB charging port is on the left side of the keyboard, not the top. There's a magnetic detachable USB cable for the port, but it's still an unusual place to connect. The first drawback or criticism concerns the lighting: the PBT keycaps aren't shine-through. The second refers to the included wrist rest, which is perfectly fine and magnetic, but the quality is a little lacking; you can tell the base is made of cheaper plastic, which makes a crunchy sound even when you put the tiniest bit of pressure on it. None of these are deal-breakers, and the MSI Strike Pro Wireless's overall build quality and features make it a premium keyboard worth checking out.

Software

Like all MSI gear, the Strike Pro Wireless uses MSI Center for customization under the Gaming Gear section. Now, MSI Center isn't the best app for managing and customizing peripherals like a keyboard; in fact, it feels a step or two behind the competition in every way. The UI is confusing; you're limited in the customization you can do, and if you want to personalize the lighting, you need to fire up a separate MSI Mystic Light module. It's not unusable, but firing up MSI Center for customizing this keyboard is something we actively avoided unless it was to test a specific feature.

The only real intuitive control you have is the M1-M3 buttons on the top left of the keyboard, which let you switch between profiles. Here you can assign different profiles to each button via a simple drop-down menu, or assign one to launch a specific application. Unfortunately, to keep that functionality, you need to have MSI Center open or minimized to the system tray at all times. The other easy-to-access customization is the scroll wheel, which lets you choose from three options. Ultimately, as a big MSI Center app, it's disappointing that there aren't many customization options available.

Now, suppose you're looking to remap a few keys or configure and assign different secondary functions to keys. In that case, MSI Center's customization is set up so you basically need to record and store it as a Macro, then assign it to a keypress. It's a clunky and unintuitive system, and you're better off using the out-of-the-box and on-board features of the MSI Strike Pro Wireless as is, with the good news being that outside of personalization, everything you'd expect to find, from lighting to media controls, is all there.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Referring to the MSI Strike Pro Wireless as a productivity keyboard has more to do with the changing definition of what's considered a gaming-first keyboard in 2025, versus what you get with a full-sized effort like this. Although quiet and cushiony to press, thanks to the Kailh switches and dampening layers, the 45G actuation force and relatively short travel distance do make the Strike Pro Wireless a decent option for PC gaming. There's a snappiness to the response, but it's a very different feel to most pure gaming keyboards out there.

The Strike Pro Wireless includes a 'Game Mode' that disables features like the Start key, and the small display strip on the top bar of the keyboard offers a quick status notification when this is activated. For this review, we played several games, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, Battlefield 6, and Titan Quest II. No matter whether we were in wired or wireless mode, we didn't encounter any issues, and the same smooth, quiet performance was there at hour ten as it was at hour one.

Productivity

With its quiet performance and smooth tactile switches that feature a slightly shorter travel distance and actuation force than your standard linear mechanical switch, the MSI Strike Pro Wireless is a fantastic keyboard to write with. In fact, it's one of those keyboards that you feel like you can type faster with, and the smooth PBT keycaps add to that feeling. Ultimately, as a sturdy, weighty full-sized keyboard with dedicated media controls, tri-mode connectivity, and a comfortable wrist rest, it's the sort of day-to-day driver you'll stick with for a long time.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the MSI Strike Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

The MSI Strike Pro Wireless is a gaming keyboard that sits in two camps - productivity and gaming. With its premium build quality, Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile switches, and dampening layers that give each keystroke a smooth, cushiony, and almost luxurious feel, we'd be inclined to call it a productivity winner first and decent gaming performer second. The full-size offers a wide range of additional functionality, from dedicated media buttons and a scroll wheel through to dedicated buttons for wireless connectivity and lighting profiles. There are some drawbacks, mainly on the software customization side, which feels in need of a complete overhaul.

Ultimately, the good outweighs the bad regarding the MSI Strike Pro Wireless, and it's definitely one to consider if you're after a full-sized keyboard with silent mechanical switches that are smooth as they are quiet. Battery life is excellent too, with the Bluetooth mode offering up to 1500 hours with the lighting turned off. With a few minor revisions and a more user-friendly web-based customization tool that includes a simple way to remap keys, a potential MSI Strike Pro Wireless II could see a good keyboard become a great one.