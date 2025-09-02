SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X Wireless Gaming Headset Review - For PC and Console Gamers

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 88% Our Verdict Releasing into a competitive wireless headset market, the new comfortable and lightweight SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X excels when paired with a console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, thanks to the Arctis app that gives you access to hundreds of curated Sonar presets that enhance immersion. Pros Lightweight and comfortable build

Decent sound and chat quality for the price

PC and mobile app offer 100s of curated gaming presets

Quick 15-minute charge gets you 9 hours of battery life

Dual Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz Wireless connectivity Cons On-ear controls lack a dedicated wireless or pairing button

iOS and Android app lacks in-depth EQ controls

Stiff competition at this price point Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $109.99 USD Buy at Newegg for $239.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $122.92 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Dual wireless connectivity, which is the ability to connect to a low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless dongle and a Bluetooth device simultaneously, is a feature that we're beginning to see a lot more of. However, it's the sort of thing you'd typically find on a more premium gaming headset marketed as being built for both PC and console gaming. This SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X Wireless Gaming Headset, which features dual wireless connectivity, is a versatile headset because of this feature.

By connecting to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (the Arctis Nova 3P variant doesn't include Xbox support) and you're phone, you've got access to the SteelSeries Arctis app which lets you customize the sound using the company's fantastic Sonar platform that offers hundreds of presets tailored to specific gaming, music, and other entertainment experiences. Not having access to an equalizer on console is one of the reasons why headsets often fail to live up to their potential. Tuning the sound for a cinematic action game, a competitive title, or an RPG with a rich orchestral soundtrack can enhance the experience, no matter the headset.

This is important because when it comes to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X, you're looking at a cut-down version of the Arctis 5X and 7X models. When it comes to audio, price often dictates the quality of the sound that you get; however, the new Arctis Nova 3X currently slots into one of the most competitive wireless audio pricing brackets out there. The default out-of-the-box signature Arctis sound is here, with a flat frequency response and decent sound that adds excellent tuning potential. With SteelSeries' customization on PC and mobile, that potential is realized, delivering an excellent audio experience with only a few drawbacks.

Specifications & Close Up

18 18

VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES

Item Details Product Name SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X Wireless Gaming Headset Product Type Wireless Gaming Headset Interface Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth Compatibility PC, Mac, PS4/5, Xbox, Mobile, Switch, iOS, Android Drivers 40mm Neodymium Drivers Headphones Frequency Response 20 - 22,000 Hz Impedance 36 Ohm Microphone Type Bidirectional Noise Cancelling Microphone Frequency Response 100 - 10,000 Hz Surround Sonar Spatial Audio Weight 260 grams Lighting No Battery Life Up to 30 Hours (2.4GHz Wireless), Up to 40 Hours (Bluetooth) What's In The Box Arctis Nova 3X Wireless Headset, Compact USB-C Wireless Dongle, USB-C to USB-A Adapter, USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable (0.3m), Microphone Pop Filter

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design & Software Support

Design

Although it retains the look and feel of the current Arctis Nova line-up, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X stands out because it's available in a couple of different colors that go beyond your usual black and white. The review unit we were supplied, which you can see in the images, is the Lavender model, with a bright Aqua version also available. Now, cynically, our initial thought was that the bright colors were a substitute for sound quality that would separate the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X, sonically, from its mid-range competitors and SteelSeries predecessors. That's not the case, as the colors are simply a very welcome way to celebrate the stylish design of the Artis Nova line-up.

18 18

Like other models, you've got an adjustable floating headband and fabric cushions with minimal head pressure. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is also lightweight at around 260 grams, which adds to its all-day comfort. Although made almost entirely of plastic, including the cups that swivel and the adjustable headband, the build quality is fantastic for the price. Unlike the more premium Arctis Nova headsets, where the microphone retracts, the microphone here is a more standard detachable variant. This is one of the design concessions that brought the price down, and it makes sense.

Further Headsets Reading – Our Latest Reviews

However, the fact that power, Bluetooth pairing, and changing between 2.4G and Bluetooth sources are now all part of a single button isn't as intuitive as what you'd find on the more expensive SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X. An understandable compromise to lower the price, but one that makes switching between devices and pairing a little cumbersome. All controls can be found on the left ear cup, which includes a volume dial, a mute button, and the catch-all power and wireless button. Also missing is the 5X's chat and audio game mix dial.

18 18

As for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X's battery life, you've got up to 30 hours over low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and up to 40 hours for Bluetooth audio. This is pretty average for a wireless gaming headset, lower than some competing models, and a third less than what you'd find on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X. We're not making these comparisons to slight the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X, but merely to highlight what spending a bit more will get you, as the 5X carries a $139.99 price tag. On the plus side, you get 9 hours of battery life on a quick 15-minute charge, which means you won't have to wait long to get back into the action (if you're not play-and-charging).

Software Support

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is the perfect companion for PlayStation and Xbox gamers, as the Arctis companion app for iOS and Android is a great tool to have. Outside of microphone volume and sidetone controls, the Arctis app is all about having direct access to hundreds of presets, with game-specific profiles for a range of titles, including recent releases like DOOM: The Dark Ages and all of the most popular competitive titles played today. Unfortunately, there's no granular control over Sonar's powerful 10-band Parametric equalizer; hopefully, that arrives in a future update.

18 18

Jump on a PC, though, and you've got full access to the Sonar app, developed by SteelSeries and compatible with any headset or audio interface. Just like the Arctis companion app, outside of customizing things like how long before the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X automatically turns off when not in use, it's all about customizing the sound. On PC, you have access to Sonar's parametric equalizer, which opens the door to precise control over specific frequencies for in-depth sound-shaping. This is why you'll notice a change in audio and the way things sound when switching between dozens of presets.

18 18

On PC, you also have access to Sonar's virtual surround solution, which enhances spatial detail. Like all virtual surround solutions, it's optional; however, when paired with a console, you are limited to features such as Sony's Tempest 3D Audio for surround. The parametric equalizer also applies to microphone and voice customization, with SteelSeries offering several presets and noise cancellation algorithms to enhance the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X's chat quality.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

As a headset that doubles as an audio solution for PC and console gaming, we spent our time testing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X by playing a few different titles across PC and Xbox Series X. On PC, the first game we played was DOOM: The Dark Ages, which has its own Sonar preset that gives the low-end some oomph while also ensuring that you've got crisp highs. After this, we fired up Blizzard's Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, where we were immediately impressed with the warm, low-end sound and the level of detail. However, as we're talking about a more wallet-friendly Arctis Nova headset, the mid-range detail and accuracy aren't quite there. It's not a deal breaker, but it's indicative of the price range and mostly on par with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X.

18 18

Now, you might be wondering if having access to individual presets for every single game you play might be overkill, and it kind of is. What's great about it is that you'll often find that you prefer a specific preset's tuning, and you'll end up using it for a wide range of games. For example, the various Assassin's Creed presets all sound great when paired with similar open-world action games.

The DOOM: The Dark Ages preset is fantastic for adding weight to all of the various weapons, the music, and sound effects of demons and projectiles everywhere, and it adds the same booming sound to other games you play. We tended to switch between using the Diablo and DOOM presets when playing a range of titles on Xbox Series X, while switching to a more mid-range and high-end friendly preset when playing Forza Horizon 5.

Microphone Quality

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X's ClearCast Gen 2.X microphone might not be broadcast quality, but with Sonar and the various presets on offer, you can get clear, background-noise-free chat quality that is great for in-game chat or jumping into a meeting. With in-built noise cancellation, it feels like there's some compression going on that flattens the overall sound, but the results are consistently impressive for a mid-range headset. Not exceptional by any means, but a lot better than the tinny sound you'll find on a lot of $100 headset microphones. The microphone test above was recorded using standard out-of-the-box settings, which can be tuned with Sonar.

Final Thoughts

With its range of stylish colors, great sound, fantastic customization, chat quality, and dual connectivity versatility, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is a relatively easy recommendation. However, it exists in a highly competitive headset market with seemingly countless options, and some headsets offer longer battery life, differently tuned sound, or even a better microphone. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X's flaws are minor; the somewhat lackluster mid-range response is indicative of the price range, and the limited on-ear controls for changing devices and Bluetooth pairing are something you get used to pretty quickly.

18 18

Ultimately, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X excels when used for gaming on both PC and console platforms. Although Sonar is arguably the best gaming headset customization tool for PC gaming, it's not exclusive to Arctis. You can use it with any headset and get game-changing results. However, having access to the Arctis app on your smartphone that lets you dramatically change the tuning to suit dozens of games, music, movies, and more, you quickly realize that these sorts of features, which are separate from build quality, comfort, and sound quality, can help set a headset apart from the pack. As a strictly PC-only headset, you could argue that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is one of several great choices for wireless audio. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners, the Arctis app and Sonar's impressive parametric equalizer are the icing on the cake that helps it stand out.