Geometric Future Model 5 Vent Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Geometric Future is a brand name you don't think of when shopping for a new PC case, right? Well, Geometric Future sent over one of its latest offerings, the Model 5 Vent, which includes five 140mm ARGB fans. The black/yellow and black/black colors of the Model 5 Vent cost $149.99, while the white model costs an additional $10.

So, why don't we take a closer look at the Model 5 Vent and see what a build looks like in this different style ATX case?

Item Details Model Geometric Future Model 5 Vent Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 505mm x 242mm x 440mm Weight 7.5 kg / 16.53 lb Materials Steel .8mm/1.2mm, Tempered Glass 4mm Color Black or White or Black/Yellow Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Cooling Compatibility Front: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 or 360mm Radiator | Top: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 3 or 420mm Radiator | Rear: 140/120mm x 1 | Bottom: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x3 or 360mm Radiator | Side: 140/120mm x 1 Drive Bay Internal 3.5": 2 | 2.5": 2 Pre-Installed Fans Bottom: 140mm Daisy-Chain ARGB x 3 | Side: 140mm reverse Daisy-Chain ARGB x 1 | Rear: 140mm Daisy-Chain ARGB x 1 CPU Cooler Height (max.) <180mm VGA Card Length (max.) <430mm PSU Length (max) <160mm Warranty 1 Year Limited

Packaging

To kick things off, Geometric Future uses the same packaging for the Model 5 Vent as the rest of the product line: a brown cardboard box with Model 5 on the outside.

If we flip to the specification side of the packaging, we can see what the Model 5 Vent is all about.

Following the industry's lead, the Model 5 ships with two pieces of closed-cell foam on each end and an opaque plastic bag to keep debris off the Model 5 Vent while in transit.

Outside the Geometric Future Model 5 Vent ATX Mid-Tower Case

Removing all but the tempered glass protective sheets, we can now get a good look at the exterior of the Model 5 Vent.

With the protective sheets removed from the tempered glass side panel, we can see an obvious panel, which will help to see any hardware inside.

The front of the Model 5 Vent is mostly mesh, with the front I/O being left center. The front I/O consists of:

Power and Reset Buttons

USB 3.0 x 2 Type-A ports

HD Audio (CTIA Standard-Headset and Microphone)

USB Type-C 20Gbps port

Moving to the back of the Model 5 Vent, we have the standard 7-slot ATX layout. What is different here is that the power plug for the PSU is actually a power extension. We will see where the PSU is located later in the review.

Going back around to the backside, we can see where the Model 5 Vent got its name from. The entire backside, with the exception of the center strip, is completely meshed out.

The bottom of the Model 5 Vent shows a full-length dust filter that is removable via the tempered glass side. Two large case feet with angular designs keep the Model 5 Vent in place, along with the four rubber dampeners in each corner.

Inside the Geometric Future Model 5 Vent ATX Mid-Tower Case

Removing all the panels in front of the Model 5 Vent, we can see at least 4 of the 5 included 140mm ARGB fans that are pre-installed with a normal one as rear exhaust, with three on the bottom as intake, as well as another one on the side intake.

Another feature that Geometric Future has designed is a ledge for any figurine located right in front of the PSU mount, which is a clever way to hide the PSU. Now, due to the way that the PSU mount is located, mounting anything but fans in the front intake is not supported.

Going to the top, which supports three 140mm fans or up to a 420mm radiator, the Model 5 Vent seems somewhat watercooling friendly.

Now going to the backside, we can see the bones of the Model 5 Vent, as well as being complete with fully blacked out cabling. Two 2.5/3.5" SSD/HDD mounts are on the back of the motherboard tray, along with two additional 120mm fan mounts along the top right edge.

The accessories that Geometric Future has included with the Model 5 Vent are encased in this nice plastic zip bag. Complete with several velcro straps, screws, and a few replacement mounts for the side panel POGO hardware.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Case Test System

For testing, I would have used Intel's Core i5 12600K CPU on a Z790 Project Zero motherboard from MSI to test Geometric Future's Model 5 Vent ATX mid-tower case. However, the Model 5 Vent does not support rear/reverse connector motherboards, so it returns to the Z690 AORUS Pro. Two sticks of Corsair's Dominator Platinum DDR5-7200 RAM were run at DDR5-4800 M/T for memory stability. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity GPU was run at its stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. The Intel Core i5 12600K CPU is now being cooled by the Pure Rock Pro 3 heatsink from be quiet!, which has two 120mm fans in a dual tower configuration for optimal cooling performance.

For the fan configuration, the Geometric Future's Model 5 Vent's fans are set up by default with the three 140mm RGB 140mm fans mounted in the bottom as air intake, while the 4th is set up on the side as intake. The fifth 140mm fan is set up as a rear exhaust. This kind of fan configuration creates a favorable case pressure scenario with no fan as the rear exhaust. Temperatures for the Intel Core i5 12600K rose to a max temperature of 64C but averaged 57C while maintaining a boost clock of around 4.5GHz. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 78.1C but only lowered the average temperature to 76.4C. Overall, the temperatures were quite good for the CPU and GPU due to the sufficient cool air from the bottom/side intake fans.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.60.7300 for over 1 hour; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.66, and CPU-Z 2.15.0.x64.

Geometric Future's Model 5 Vent is quite an interesting ATX case. However, there were some moments that I feel were and are some missed opportunities. First, while innovative and creative, the PSU mount presents slight oversight on the placement of the actual C15 extension cable to the PSU itself. I had to snake the extension cable through smaller openings not intended for this use. The five included 140mm ARGB fans are loud under load, which is a drawback. With those issues pointed out, the Model 5 Vent is a decent ATX case with a great price point for having five included 140mm ARGB fans; just know its limitations before purchasing.