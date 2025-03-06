ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition Review

TweakTown's Rating: 95% The Bottom Line The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an impressive GPU for 4K gaming thanks to DLSS 4's new features like Multi Frame Generation and the new transformer model. It offers enthusiast-class performance on par with the RTX 4080 SUPER for a lower price. Pros Up to 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Excellent Full Ray Tracing performance in 1440p

DLSS 4 is the real deal, with free performance and fantastic image quality

Multi Frame Generation works brilliantly with the proper settings

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, the successor to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, has launched with an MSRP of $749 - $50 cheaper than the $799 price point of these two GPUs. However, as shortages, price hikes, and limited availability have plagued the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch, you'd be hard-pressed to find one of these MSRP models a week from launch. The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an MSRP model. On paper, the value is undoubtedly here - 4K gaming performance that is 19% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and an impressive 29% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from 2023.

In our suite of gaming benchmarks that include titles with ray-tracing, you're looking at RTX 5070 Ti performance that is on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. If you look at our chart covering the average performance for 4K gaming, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition delivers identical performance to the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition. As we're talking about one of the most impressive enthusiast-class GPUs from 2024, starting from $999, this is a win.

A quick look at the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition

At this resolution, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti also benefits from the arrival of DLSS 4 (the new transformer AI Super Resolution is available to all GeForce RTX gamers), where using the 'Balanced' or 'Performance' preset for DLSS Super Resolution upscaling delivers image quality on par with DLSS 3's 'Quality' preset. What this means is that in addition to the raw performance uplift over previous 70-class GPUs, there's essentially a free double-digit boost to performance from software alone.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series arriving on a similar custom TSMC 4N process as the GeForce RTX 40 Series, we've seen a more modest gen-on-gen improvement to raw performance overall. However, the RTX Blackwell architecture includes several improvements and advancements for Neural Rendering in addition to the latest generation of Tensor and RT Cores. Where the original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with its 12GB of VRAM, excelled when you set the resolution to 1440p, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti shines in 4K.

And the story becomes even more interesting when looking at games with heavy ray tracing or Full Ray Tracing, where DLSS 4's updated Ray Reconstruction denoiser is like flicking a light switch. What looked pretty good before now looks stunning. Raw performance will always be an essential metric for evaluating a GPU for PC gaming; however, with the arrival of ray-tracing and technologies like DLSS, it no longer represents the real-world performance you can expect when playing a game like Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 on the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition. It's more of a baseline, a measure of 'is it enough for DLSS to take over'?

We always like to highlight this, as getting lost in a sea of numbers is easy. Case in point: The GeForce RTX 50 Series marks the arrival of new RTX Neural Shaders, AI models that run in real-time to improve environment detail, assist in calculating ray bounces, compress textures, and more. With Remedy adding RTX Mega Geometry support to Alan Wake 2, Full Ray Tracing in that game now runs up to 15% faster on GeForce RTX GPUs, and it's a technology that is all about leveraging the power of RTX Blackwell's new AI hardware and architecture.

Of course, none of this is relevant to a competitive title like Counter-Strike 2 - pure performance and efficiency are king. And here, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition delivers 313 FPS in 1440p and 180 FPS in 4K using the game's highest-quality graphics setting.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

With the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported (so far).

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist becoming more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, as well as the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 4080.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 10752 9728 8960 8448 7680 Tensor Cores (AI) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) 280 (5th Gen) 264 (4th Gen) 240 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 1801 780 1406 706 641 Ray Tracing Cores 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) 70 (4th Gen) 66 (3rd Gen) 60 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2617 MHz 2505 MHz 2452 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 192 Bit Bandwidth 960 GB/sec 717 GB/sec 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec 504 GB/sec TGP 360W 320W 300W 285W 285W

The GeForce RTX 50 Series not arriving with a notable process node shrink is surprising, as this is usually the catalyst for NVIDIA to deliver new architecture with improved efficiency while adding more room for more hardware. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti only features 16% more CUDA Cores, Tensor Cores, and RT Cores than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and only 6% more than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh from 2024. However, as we see up to 30% more performance when gaming in 4K, the RTX Blackwell architecture offers much more than the spec sheet suggests.

The significant cutting-edge improvement here, in terms of hardware, is the shift to fast GDDR7 memory - with the 16GB on the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti delivering a massive 33% increase in memory bandwidth compared to the 16GB on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's 12GB of GDDR6X memory, you're looking at 77% more memory bandwidth. Memory plays an essential role in playing games in 4K, especially titles with detailed cinematic ray-traced visuals, so this jump alone could be one of the main reasons the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition excels when bumping up the resolution to 4K.

Like the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, the RTX 5070 Ti is a PCIe Gen5 card and includes NVIDIA's latest display engine for GeForce RTX that adds support for DisplayPort 2.1 - which has enough bandwidth to support a 4K 12-bit HDR signal at a whopping 480 Hz without compression. For creators, the NVENC decoder and encoder updates mean higher-quality AV1 video for streaming and capture. Taking a slight detour from gaming and content creation, NVIDIA's continued leadership in all things AI means that the new Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series add support for FP4 for double the raw AI TOPS performance when compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

As an MSRP model, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition does see a modest boost in the reference clock speed; it ships with an additional 30 MHz out-of-the-box - which isn't enough to make a notable difference to performance. That said, there's plenty of overclocking headroom on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - so firing up ASUS's excellent GPU Tweak III app is an easy way to get a few extra frames in several games.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Codename GB203 Model ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G GDDR7 Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 70 CUDA Cores 8960 Tensor Cores (AI) 1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 133 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2452 MHz (Default), 2482 MHz (OC Mode) Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 896 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 300W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 304 x 126 x 50 mm

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

When we reviewed the flagship ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5080 from ASUS, we were impressed by its premium build. However, the four-fan GPU was also one of the largest and heaviest we've ever encountered, so it was a nice change of pace to slot in the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition into our test bench. This compact 2.5-slot RGB-free GPU from ASUS represents the most affordable option in its line-up, but everything about it still feels premium and chock-full of excellent touches. For example, the power connector has a thermal pad to cool the connection and power cable.

The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti includes three of the company's impressive Axial-tech fans designed for low noise and high performance, with a silent 0dB mode when the GPU temperature drops below 50 degrees Celsius. Throw in dual ball fan bearings for durability, and ASUS has crafted a GPU that will last you years. This extends to ASUS switching from thermal paste on the GPU to a Phase-Change GPU Thermal Pad, which not only offers optimal heat dissipation but will extend the life of the GPU compared to the traditional thermal paste method of GPU and heatsink contact.

Design-wise, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a great-looking GPU, too, with the prominent 'PRIME' branding on the curved side, the vented metal backplate, and all of the little screws, lines, and rivets giving off a look of a high-tech piece of equipment. Thermal performance is also excellent, with a dual BIOS switch offering a 'Quiet' mode that offers a less aggressive fan curve while keeping the same high-performance settings.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition is one of the most powerful and affordable 4K gaming cards, assuming you can pick one up for $749. The 80 FPS average at this resolution, captured from 14 games, makes it 29% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 9% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080, and a whopping 105% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. These two Ampere GPUs are still some of the most used among PC gamers today, and as it makes more sense to upgrade every other generation, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition is a fantastic choice.

With the DLSS 'Quality' preset for Super Resolution, the 80 FPS average becomes 101 FPS, so you're looking at 100+ FPS in many games. When you factor in the better-than-native image quality of DLSS 4's new transformer model, this makes the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition a 4K gaming beast. DLSS is one of those must-have pieces of technology and a key reason to pick up a GeForce RTX GPU, and the arrival of DLSS 4 puts a lot of pressure on AMD to deliver with FSR 4. Naturally, this review is written from the perspective of not knowing how the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT will perform - but we will be comparing RDNA 4's flagship to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that.

Looking at the individual game results and the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and other cards varies. For example, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 runs 19% faster in 4K on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX - one game where Radeon GPUs have a clear advantage. However, jump over to Cyberpunk 2077 using the RT Ultra preset, and the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 50% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Cyberpunk 2077 sees significant gains on the GeForce RTX 50 Series; without ray-tracing, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 44% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at this resolution. Turn on ray-tracing, and this number drops to 30%, which is still impressive. However, jump over to DOOM Eternal in 4K, and the RTX 5070 Ti is only 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

With impressive 4K gaming performance, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition is also an excellent option for high-refresh-rate 1440p gaming or pairing with an ultrawide display with a resolution and pixel count between 1440p and 4K. However, there are diminishing returns at this resolution as you run into bottlenecks or other limitations. For example, on our test system, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 runs just as fast on the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti as it does on the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, RTX 4080, RTX 4090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090.

This is the exception rather than the rule. Still, with fewer gains, you're looking at average 1440p gaming performance that is now only 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 16% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, 77% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and 5% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. However, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's 1440p gaming performance is still on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, so that means you're getting 93 FPS in Dragon Age: The Veilguard with ray-tracing and 121 FPS in Horizon Forbidden West.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

The 4K-based Steel Nomad test, which is an official benchmark from 3DMark that replaced the tried and true Time Spy test, is turning out to be a great indicator of how the GeForce RTX 50 Series performs in modern AAA titles. Here, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti delivers a score 31% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 20% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Even though it sits slightly lower in the hierarchy than the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER, the score is close enough that it matches what we found in the newer and more visually intensive games in our benchmark suite.

The 3DMark Port Royal results are interesting because it puts the ray-tracing performance of the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti slightly higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, which is not the case for a number of games with ray-tracing. In titles with heavy ray-tracing or Full Ray Tracing, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER slightly edges out the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, as you're looking at performance that sits within the margin of error, this is neither here nor there, as both cards are excellent options for RT gaming.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

Multi Frame Generation, which is exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 Series, builds on the improved Frame Generation performance of the DLSS 4 suite of AI technologies by offering you the option to generate up to three additional frames. It's impressive, as the increased smoothness and motion clarity means you can push performance to match the refresh rate of your display - which makes it perfect for 1440p or 4K monitors with 200+ Hz to play with, like the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz display we use for all benchmarking.

But it's a technology that needs a decent input frame rate to do its magic, which for us is around 70 to 80 FPS, as anything lower can lead to some noticeable latency with controls. The quality of the AI-generated frames has improved with DLSS 4; however, as Multi Frame Generation 4X means three out of every four frames are AI-generated, some artifacts can degrade image clarity and stability. Alongside a slight increase in latency, this is the trade-off for the smoothness you get - making it more suitable for single-player or cinematic games with ray-tracing features. Multi Frame Generation is one of those 'seeing is believing' pieces of technology, and it's worth turning on in a game like Cyberpunk 2077 or Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as you can immediately see and feel the benefit.

Path Tracing Performance - 1440p

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Remedy's Alan Wake 2 features some of the most technically advanced visuals ever seen in a PC game, with Full Ray Tracing, RTX Mega Geometry, DLSS 4's new transformer model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, and support for both Frame Generation 2X and Multi Frame Generation 4X. Playing the game without DLSS significantly degrades Path Tracing image quality so the 46 FPS native rendering you see here is with using the excellent DLAA mode. Getting 85 FPS without Frame Generation is very impressive, as it offers a crisp, smooth, and responsive experience. Here, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's performance is around 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - making it a better overall GPU for pushing cutting-edge visuals.

For the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, we finally benchmarked and tested Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the game's latest DLSS 4 update that adds support for the new transformer model for both Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. It's a game-changer at 1440p, as it adds a lot more detail to all lighting with improved ray-traced shadows. The fact that you can get 100+ FPS with DLSS Super Resolution is fantastic, as the more advanced model is more hardware-intensive. The RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER results use the older CNN model for DLSS, so you're still looking at a performance improvement of around 20%.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition features a relatively quiet fan curve. With the GPU temperature topping out at around 65 degrees Celsius in our stress test, there's still room to overclock and push performance even higher. The efficiency is also impressive, making it an RTX Blackwell GPU that can do more with less - which is great to see after the 575W beast that is the GeForce RTX 5090.

Final Thoughts

As an MSRP GPU, the ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an excellent choice for those looking for a powerful GPU to handle 1440p and 4K gaming with detail settings pushed to their limit with ray-tracing enabled. Looking at the GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up, so far, it's also the card that benefits the most from DLSS 4's new transformer model for Super Resolution as it allows you to use the 'Balanced' or 'Performance' preset and get better image quality than native rendering. Everything looks cleaner, sharper, and more detailed - and this feature alone is a game changer as it offers an additional double-digit gain to performance on top of the up to 30% uplift you get over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

ASUS's PRIME design is also compact, clean, and stylish. Thanks to its high-quality build, it runs quiet and cool. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti represents the best value GPU for 4K gaming at its price point. However, with the upcoming release of AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the two stack up in a head-to-head battle. AMD has a lot of ground to make up when it comes to ray-tracing and FSR 4 image quality, so if you're a gamer who loves playing cinematic titles with stunning visuals - odds are that GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs like the RTX 5070 Ti will still have the edge here.

In the end, we want to see competition, especially if it means pricing for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will sit at around $750 USD for this reason. In a perfect world, we would have loved to have seen the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch with a price point of around $650, as this would have opened up a new level of performance and ray-traced visuals to more gamers. However, with the prices of everything going up, that might not be realistic. The ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an impressive GPU if you can pick one up at a reasonable price point. With its advanced AI capabilities and the arrival of RTX Neural Shaders, it's poised to power next-gen PC games.