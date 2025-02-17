Klevv Genuine G560 2TB SSD Review - A Genuine Badass

With stunning performance to match its stunning good looks, Klevv's Genuine G560 PCIe Gen5 SSD stands ready to up your gaming experience to the next level.

Introduction & Drive Details

Klevv is a brand that's well known for its memory products based on its parent company SK hynix' industry-leading DRAM chips. Less well known, at least in the Americas, are Klevv's lineup of solid-state storage devices, including portables, SATA, and PCIe Gen3-Gen5 SSDs. You can think of the Klevv Essencore brand as one of the retail wings of SK hynix.

The Klevv Genuine G560 2TB SSD PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD we have on the bench today is a bit of a different animal than we've seen from other Klevv SSDs we've encountered. The drive surprisingly is not arrayed with SK hynix flash but instead is what we would have to refer to as a standard cookie-cutter Phison E26-controlled SSD arrayed with Micron B58R flash.

The drive is running on standard Phison EQFM22.3 firmware so there is no customization by Klevv on the firmware front. As we see it, what differentiates the Genuine G560 from the plethora of other Phison E26 SSDs out there is its drop dead gorgeous and substantial heatsink. If you are doing a white build and want a Gen5 SSD that will fit in brilliantly, the Genuine G560 could be exactly what you have been looking for.

As it has been well established for quite some time now, if you are going with any Phison E26 controlled SSD, cooling is a huge priority. There are some motherboards that are designed with integrated heatsinks capable of keeping E26-controlled SSDs running throttle free and even cooled quite well, but most are not, requiring an integrated cooling solution on the SSD that can get the job done.

We've encountered many E26-controlled SSDs with heatsinks both active and passive. Most get the job done effectively enough but some not so much, which is why we test all heatsink models for their ability to deliver throttle-free performance at maximum throughput.

Tested against 2x9 iterations of CDM sequentials, without any airflow over the heatsink our test subject passed with flying colors, running throttle free throughout. So not only is the drive's passive cooler stunning in appearance, but it is also good at doing what it is intended to do.

Now, let's get into the review and see what Klevv's Genuine G560 2TB with heatsink can do for you.

Drive Details

Item Details Model Klevv Genuine G560 2TB MSRP $295 Model Number K02TBM2SP0-G56 Interface PCIe Gen5 Form Factor M.2 2280 Performance Up to 14,000 MB/s Warranty 5-Years Limited

When you buy a Klevv SSD, you get the value-added bonus of free Acronis True Image software, making system migration over to your new Klevv SSD simple and free. Click HERE to download it.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Because we at TweakTown like to be first at everything whenever we can, we will present our storage performance results for the test subject on both Intel Core Ultra 200 Series and 9000 Series AMD platforms going forward for the foreseeable future. Because Intel still delivers the best real-world storage performance, our running chart will continue to be Intel-based until AMD can deliver better real-world storage performance than its rival.

Please note that we have completely retested all the 50 SSDs that comprise our comparison products using our new Intel Ultra Core 9 285K test platform. Results going forward cannot be compared with our previous 14th Gen Intel results or previous AMD results, as we've updated there as well. We believe it is important to keep our platforms current in terms of the latest hardware and operating system versions. We have also updated our OS to Windows 11 Pro 24H2. Overall, the pecking order has remained the same just at roughly 5% lower real-world performance than before.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

Although not intended for PS5 storage expansion, the Klevv CRAS C925 2TB can be easily repurposed for this role and deliver quite nicely as well.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, the drive is as fast as they come. Additionally, and worth noting, at up to 12,900 MB/s sequential write throughput, the Genuine G560 is delivering a new lab record for this category. Impressive.

Max IOPS

The Genuine G560 2TB is factory spec'd for up to 1,400k random read IOPS and up to 1,400k random write IOPS. We are getting a whole lot more. Here, our contender again delivers more than we've ever extracted from any Phison E26-controlled SSD to come across our test bench. Outstanding.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, our Klevv Genuine G560 2TB favors sequential transfers of 2MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 128KB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data. Ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example being how many times is a game installed vs. how many times it's played. Here our test subject comes in at slightly lower rate than most of its similarly configured E26 controlled brethren.

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) is typically an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. Here we find our test subject capable of delivering among the best we've recorded with our Z890 platform. Excellent.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

As this chart shows, Klevv's Genuine G560 2TB is among the best-performing gaming SSDs on the planet. Impressive.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

Here we find our test subject running a bit behind some of its identically configured competition. Still top of the food chain though.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. This time our test subject delivers massively, recording the third-best score we've ever recorded with our Z890 platform. Outstanding.

Final Thoughts

Some SSDs are attractive but come up short on the performance front. Some deliver massive performance but don't look that great while doing it. Klevv's Genuine G560 is a rare combination of both. It's an absolutely gorgeous piece of hardware (our photos don't do it justice), and it delivers performance that will blow your hair back. It's the whole package for those that are seeking both.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 15K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. With a user experience score of 20,925, Klevv's Genuine G560 2TB is certified TT elite and finishes our testing as the sixth most powerful consumer SSD we've encountered to date.

It's beautiful, and it is powerful with gaming performance that is as good as it gets, earning Klevv's Genuine G560 2TB SSD our highest award. Editor's Choice.