MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC Review - 4K Gaming Unleashed

Introduction

When you think about a liquid-cooled GPU, you often think about custom water blocks and closed-loop systems with tubes, colored liquids, and plenty of RGB lighting. Or a PC modding project where you take a high-end GPU like the GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 4090, pull it apart, and then rebuild it with a water block, fittings, and radiator. The exception to the dual or triple fan with heatsinks and vapor chambers rule. In the CPU space, the off-the-shelf AIO liquid-cooled solution is common; in the GPU space, you're limited to rare variants like the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC.

A quick look at the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC

The GeForce RTX 5090 is already what you'd consider a halo or luxury item for someone who wants the absolute best gaming, content creation, or even at-home AI performance. This is MSI's most premium GeForce RTX 5090, carrying an eye-watering price tag of around $2500 - a $500 premium over the MSRP. The SUPRIM LIQUID is a hybrid design in that the water block also has a fan, one of MSI's new STORMFORCE fans that you can find on the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM SOC we recently reviewed. It also ships with a large 360mm radiator - larger than previous SUPRIM LIQUID models from MSI, probably because it is an OC model rated at 600W.

One of the first questions that come to mind when thinking about a water-cooled GPU, especially one as power-hungry as the GeForce RTX 5090, is whether or not it works in the sense that it's a more effective or just-as-effective solution as a traditional GPU cooler for a high-end model. The answer to that is a resounding yes. The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is not only the most powerful gaming GPU we've ever encountered, but even during gaming sessions with lots of ray tracing, the GPU temperature barely cracked 60 degrees Celsius - a remarkable achievement for a 600W GPU.

And when it comes to gaming with the GeForce RTX 5090, there's just nothing quite like it. As the successor to the GeForce RTX 4090, a GPU that is still an absolute beast in 2025, you're looking at 4K gaming performance that is 30% faster on average. Throw in DLSS 4's impressive updates and the new Multi Frame Generation, and you're able to play Alan Wake 2 with Full Ray Tracing on a 4K 240 Hz display like the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED in our test suite, maxing out that the resolution and refresh rate. Yes, 4K 240 FPS.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is being integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a path or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported.

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders to deliver a 50% gen-over-gen improvement in speed compared to the GeForce RTX 4090. For creators and editors, the RTX Blackwell is a game changer. The new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

The RTX Blackwell generation is an anomaly because it's the first generation of GeForce RTX hardware to be built on a process node similar to the outgoing generation. Although the custom TSMC 4N process has been modified or optimized for the new GeForce RTX 50 Series, without a process shrink to 3nm or even 2nm, this means the raw performance uplift compared to the GeForce RTX 40 Series is a little underwhelming. As seen in our review of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition model, when looking at 4K gaming, you can expect around 27% more performance - which is decent but not mind-blowing.

However, the GPU inside the GeForce RTX 5090 is an absolute beast - it's the most densely packed and powerful gaming silicon ever produced. 92.2 billion transistors on a 750mm die, with 21760 CUDA Cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus with an overall bandwidth of 1792 GB/sec. The fifth-gen Tensor cores can deliver double the AI performance of the GeForce RTX 4090 - thanks to native FP4 support.

With 33% more silicon for rendering and ray-tracing, the power rating has shot up to 575W, or 600W, when using the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC's overclocked mode. This is essentially the limit of a single 16-pin power connector, and you'll want at least a 1000W PSU to drive this thing - we recommend 1200W so you've got some headroom.

The good news is that, on average, the GeForce RTX 5090 doesn't draw 600W when gaming, with the average 4K power draw of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC sitting much lower. The SUPRIM LIQUID SOC model ships with an out-of-the-box Boost Clock speed of 2565 MHz - 158 MHz higher than the reference design. In our testing, we noticed that in some games, this led to a notable increase in overall performance, including the higher 1% Low FPS performance for a smoother and more stable gaming experience.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Codename GB202 Model MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM LIQUID SOC Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 170 CUDA Cores 21760 Tensor Cores (AI) 3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 318 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Base Clock 2017 MHz Boost Speed Gaming Mode: 2565 MHz or 2580 MHz (MSI Center) Silent Mode: 2512 MHz or 2527 MHz (MSI Center) Memory 32GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 98304 KB TDP Gaming Mode: 600W Silent Mode: 575W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (4 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions Card: 280 x 148 x 51mm, Radiator: 394 x 121 x 55mm, Tube length: 280mm Weight 2969 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is the sort of GPU you build an entire system around, as the large 360mm radiator needs to be installed in a case alongside your CPU's AIO or air-cooler and other system fans. The benefit not only comes from having an RTX 5090 that runs significantly more remarkable than the Founders Edition model (check out our thermal performance summary for more information), but the actual water block is smaller and lighter - offering a much cleaner-looking system. Again, this is a GPU that you build an entire system around.

As a hybrid design with some passive cooling thanks to a single STORMFORCE fan sitting on the GPU casing, MSI has been cautious with the design - which we're chalking up to the 600W power rating. The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC GPU is 2.5 slots thick and longer than the GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID design. It is still one of the smallest GeForce RTX 5090 models on the market once you remove the space required for the radiator, so once fully installed, it's a sleek and stylish look that still maintains the SUPRIM aesthetic and upgraded look with RGB for the SUPRIM label and logo.

The water block design employed by MSI is patented with a high-performance pump designed to keep the GPU cool with the hybrid cooling system. With clay-based thermal pads, a thickened layer of copper inside the PCB, and dual BIOS 'Gaming' and 'Silent' modes, this is easily one of the most impressively designed GeForce RTX 5090 GPUS. The proof is in the performance; the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is faster than the Founders model and can keep the overall GPU temperature at around 55 degrees under load. For a 600W GPU, this is a remarkable result.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS, and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

As seen with the traditional air-cooled GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM SOC, we reviewed the SUPRIM LIQUID is 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K gaming while also being around 3-5% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition model in specific gaming workloads. Even more impressive is that the 1% low performance is 32% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K gaming. You're also getting a smoother and more stable gaming experience with MSI's premium liquid-cooled variant.

Now, you might be thinking that this is an impressive result, but it is not mind-blowing because the GeForce RTX 4090 provided one of those rare generational uplifts that was precisely that - mind-blowing. Well, as we've now had time to put the Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 3090 to the test - the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is, on average, a whopping 122% faster for 4K gaming. Yeah, just let that figure sink in. If you're looking to upgrade from the RTX 3090 to the RTX 5090, you can expect some truly incredible performance improvements.

Based on the individual game results, we see some evidence of certain games running into a CPU or game engine bottleneck when gaming in 4K on the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC. Dragon Age: The Veilguard runs 37.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 with 38% faster 1% Low performance - an excellent result for MSI's premium GeForce RTX 5090. On the other hand, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is only 16% faster, with 10% better than 1% Low performance, which makes the GeForce RTX 5090 the only GPU running into any bottleneck with this game. There are a few more examples like this where some games are running 35-40% faster, with others only running 15-20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090.

With DLSS Super Resolution enabled using the Quality preset, plus the new and impressive DLSS 4 Transformer model in titles where that's available, the average 4K gaming performance of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC sits at 163 FPS. However, DLSS for the RTX 5090 means that because the internal resolution is 1440p, the average performance gains over the GeForce RTX 4090 drops to around 25% from 30%. Power consumption also drops when you enable DLSS 4, so it's still a net positive because you're getting better image quality, more performance, and more efficient GPU.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is the fastest GPU on the planet for all gaming, including 1440p. However, dropping the resolution from 4K means the GeForce RTX 5090 can hit the brakes, draw less power, and essentially switch on cruise control. This means that some games will only run 10% faster than on the GeForce RTX 4090, while others will still see that 25%+ performance uplift. Seeing Counter-Strike 2 hit 421 FPS with Very High settings on a stress test map is jaw-dropping. With a display that can hit this refresh rate, you're looking at unprecedented motion clarity in one of the most popular competitive shooters.

Likewise, with the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC, you're looking at the only GPU (alongside other RTX 5090s, of course) that can run Cyberpunk 2077 with Ultra quality ray-tracing natively at 100+ FPS with detail settings cranked at 1440p. However, as this is a title with DLSS 4 support that improves image quality, 108 FPS jumps up to 135FPS - and that's without Frame Generation or the new Multi Frame Generation. Ultimately, the GeForce RTX 5090 is meant for 4K gaming on a high refresh-rate display, so pairing it with a 1440p display would be a mistake.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

The 3DMark synthetic benchmark results for the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC showcase a much higher difference in overall performance than our in-game tests. The 3DMark Steel Nomad score is a whopping 59% higher than the GeForce RTX 4090's score, and the ray-tracing-based Port Royal score is 48% higher.

We're not sure why this is; it could come down to these workloads being more indicative of workloads where the RTX 5090 comes into its own. There are titles where we see a 40% uplift with specific settings at 4K, so perhaps we'll see this improvement with new games coming in 2025. Maybe a few driver updates from NVIDIA will unlock some additional performance in the coming months. Either way, with the new RTX Blackwell architecture, including optimizations for new RTX Neural Rendering technologies, there's more to come regarding performance and image fidelity.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series, NVIDIA's new Multi Frame Generation technology is currently limited to the new cards because it is powered by the latest hardware and AI optimizations that deliver up to 3 additional AI-generated frames with only a minor increase in latency. For the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC, with Multi Frame Generation, you can run Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Age, and Hogwarts Legacy in 4K with Ultra quality ray tracing at 4K 240 Hz with plenty of headroom.

This immediately ramps up the level of immersion you feel when playing these visually stunning titles; the presentation is not only smoother, but motion clarity is dramatically improved. With NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS 4 Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction (supported on all GeForce RTX GPUs), you're also getting a more detailed image and higher-quality ray tracing effects, such as more detailed reflections, shadows, and object detail.

The improved Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation might not be suitable for all games and scenarios. Still, when enabled in single-player games like Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Age, and Hogwarts Legacy can be a game changer. Sure, the 360 FPS in Dragon Age has more latency than running the game natively at 360 FPS, but that's not something you notice. The overall latency is excellent, so the trade-off is worth it. DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation isn't perfect; you see some artifacts, but it's a technology built for visually intensive games and maximizing your display's refresh rate.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5090. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Alan Wake 2 with Full Ray Tracing is probably the best game to showcase the potential of the GeForce RTX 5090 because the build we used for benchmarking included the full DLSS 4 suite of AI-powered technologies alongside the new RTX Mega Geometry technology - which developer Remedy uses to add a new 'Ultra' quality preset for its Path Tracing. With DLSS 4 without Frame Generation, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is 40% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090; with Multi Frame Generation, it's over 2X faster. Playing Alan Wake 2 with this level of visual fidelity at 4K 240 Hz is one of those 'seeing is believing' moments - it's a glimpse at what gaming might look like on the PlayStation 7 or 8, let alone PlayStation 6.

Path Tracing is more than a step or two above the ray-tracing we see in titles like Resident Evil 4 or F1 24's suite of in-race effects. Unless AMD's RDNA 4 delivers a monumental increase in RT performance and FSR image quality, it'll stay exclusive to the GeForce RTX line-up - with only GPUs as powerful as the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 5080 able to provide a playable experience in 4K. With Indiana Jones set to get a DLSS 4 upgrade soon and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages set to support Full Ray Tracing with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation support, we're going to see more and more games offer this next-gen level of image fidelity and immersion as we head into 2025 and beyond.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

59 59

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC's 600W TGP is unprecedented for a GPU and a sizable step up from the 450W GeForce RTX 4090. In a way, it feels like heading into uncharted waters, which makes the thermal performance we see here pretty incredible. MSI's SUPRIM LIQUID hybrid water-cooled solution only hit a GPU temperature of 55 degrees Celsius under load, which goes to show you that it's not only possible to cool a GPU as power-hungry as the GeForce RTX 5090 but in a premium build like this - you're looking at lower temperatures than most mainstream low-power gaming cards.

The good news is that the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC includes a 'Silent' BIOS that drops the power limit to 575W. Regardless of the mode, it will not consistently draw 600W when gaming. The 485W average power usage we saw across all 14 games running in 4K that we benchmarked is slightly lower than the air-cooled SUPRIM SOC we reviewed. And when you add in the lower temps, the GeForce RTX 5090 is tailor-made for liquid cooling setups.

Final Thoughts

When we reviewed the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, we couldn't test as many GPUs as we wanted for comparison, with the main two being the GeForce RTX 5090 and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. As far as OC models go, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is an absolute beast, with 4K gaming performance that is 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 and 94% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Yes, we're including ray-tracing results because the technology is everywhere now - including PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

However, with the GeForce RTX 5080 out in the wild, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is 56% faster for 4K gaming. The GeForce RTX 5080 is a great 4K gaming GPU, so you can see why the MSRP has risen to $2000 for the RTX 5090. Also, we've had some additional time in the past week to test the flagship Ampere-generation GeForce RTX 3090, and here, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID SOC is a massive 122% faster for 4K gaming. Now, most people don't upgrade or build a new rig every single GPU generation, so for those still rocking a $1500 GeForce RTX 3090 (the price of the 3090 in 2020), the GeForce RTX 5090 is a giant leap forward for gaming performance.

Of course, MSI's premium liquid-cooled model's $2500 price tag makes it a product that very few gamers will rush out to purchase; there's more to RTX Blackwell than running Alan Wake 2 at 4K 240 FPS with Full Ray Tracing and DLSS 4. After going hands-on with several demos at CES, we're pretty confident that RTX Blackwell's Neural Rendering capabilities will usher in a new era of real-time graphics - it's just a matter of how long before we see in more than a handful of games.

For content creators, there's a significant improvement to video production, with 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding, enhanced AV1 and HEVC quality, DisplayPort 2.1, and more. AI enthusiasts will also be eying the 3352 AI TOPS of performance and 32GB of GDDR7 memory for training and inferencing. The GeForce RTX 5090 is the full package, and in MSI SUPRIM LIQUID form, it is something to behold.