DeepCool Morpheus Full-Tower Chassis Review

DeepCool's Morpheus full-tower computer cases is unique in that it allows the user to choose the look and design. Let's take a close look.

TweakTown's Rating: 93% The Bottom Line DeepCool's Morpheus makes an interesting approach to modularity in the PC case market, allowing for the user to choose the look and design. Pros + Three different configurable chamber modes

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Today, we have a unique full-tower case from our friends at DeepCool, the Morpheus in white. The case morphs into three chambers to give different looks and cooling options. Priced at $179.99 for both the black and white models, this is DeepCool's flagship case, other than the very large Quadstellar.

So, why don't we peek at what the Morpheus from DeepCool morphs into?

Packaging

In typical DeepCool fashion, the packaging for the Morpheus is a pretty standard affair in the big brown cardboard box. A sticker with the Morpheus WH and a picture are also on the front.

The other side of the sticker on the outside of the box shows all the specifications.

Taking out the Morpheus shows some really good packaging, ensuring everything arrives when packaged. Two high-density foam end pieces protect the Morpheus while in transit, while the plastic bag keeps dust and debris from reaching inside.

Outside the DeepCool Morpheus Mid-Tower PC Case

Now that all the packing materials are removed, other than the tempered glass plastic protective layers on the inside and outside, it shows the clean lines of the DeepCool Morpheus.

The front of the Morpheus shows a square ventilation pattern that DeepCool has added some extra flair to, but more on that later. A full-length magnetic dust filter is also pre-installed.

A full-sized tempered glass side panel that is held into place with two POGO-style pins.

The rear of the Morpheus shows a bit of modularity, albeit with tons of screws, to which the Morpheus has three different "modes" to change depending on the user. Nine PCIe slots and a 120mm or 140mm fan are supported for exhaust in its default chamber configuration.

The rear side panel of the Morpheus shows two ventilated sections, allowing some components to breathe fresh air when configured in different modes. Something to note here is that the ventilation pattern is small squares, which do not match the rest of the case.

The top section, which includes the front I/O, has the same squared-off ventilation pattern found throughout the case. Again, a full removable magnetic dust filter is pre-installed.

The front I/O, starting from the top to the bottom, has an HDD activity light, LED button, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a combo microphone/headset 3.5 mm 4 pole jack, two more USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB Gen2 Type-C port, a black square power button, and lastly the DeepCool logo in teal.

The bottom of the Morpheus has a full-length dust filter that is removable from the rear of the case. Four good-sized feet with large rubber pads ensure the Morpheus will not be moving anywhere.

Inside the DeepCool Morpheus Mid-Tower PC Case

Moving to the inside of the Morpheus, it shows a pretty spacious design. Having support for mITX up to EATX motherboards, the Morpheus can also support up to three 420mm radiators simultaneously under its "Dual Chamber Mode." Also, DeepCool has included its digital temperature display that shows the temperatures and utilization of both the CPU and GPU; however, the DeepCool Digital software is required for this to work.

Taking the front panel off reveals the first fan or radiator mounting brackets, held in via two screws each; these mounts allow the user to select which mounting application will work for the fans they intend to install. Also attached is the PSU bracket used for the dual chamber mode.

Here is the cheat sheet for placing the fan/radiator brackets. Our sample had a slight issue; one of the mounting screw points for 140mm on F was not drilled wide enough. A simple enough fix was to remove the drill and correct the issue.

The fans that DeepCool has included with the Morpheus case are unique. The Trinity comprises three 140mm aRGB fans blended as one unit using only two wires to light and power the fans. However, this triple 140mm fan is not being sold separately, which is a bummer since many people like matching all the fans in a build.

Removing the rear side panel, we get a good look at what Morpheus's cable management offers. A cable channel raceway runs up the center, a great way to tame the spaghetti monster of cables that often happens during a build. Also, the front I/O cables are white, and it seems DeepCool has paid some attention to detail here.

HDD support for 2.5" SSDs is supported in the two locations on the back of the motherboard tray. There are two additional 3.5" HDD brackets at the bottom. Another fan/radiator bracket for the sideway is also accessible, with the side panel removed.

DeepCool has included a tackle box of sorts with all the accessories inside. Other than screws, zip ties, and velcro straps, DeepCool has also included a bag full of little rubber pieces, more later.

A separate cardboard box includes all the parts needed for all the conversions that the Morpheus can change.

One of the coolest things that DeepCool has engineered into the Morpheus is the ability to change configurations, with one of them being a dual chamber mode, where the PSU is mounted in the rear, which moves the motherboard tray closer to the tempered glass side panel.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Remember those little rubber bits? Here is a fun way to add a bit of customization to the front of the Morpheus. As you see, I decided to make the TweakTown logo. Did I do a decent job? Only teal is available now, so hopefully more colors will be available in the future.

Testing the DeepCool Morpheus is the same suite of the latest testing hardware. An AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with vcore lim ited to 1.1v running at the standard frequency of 4.5GHz on a B650 AORUS Elite AX motherboard. For memory, Patriot Viper at DDR5-5600M/T sticks work nicely. The GPU is the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE, running at stock clocks and power limits. The DeepCool Morpheus did well regarding total system cooling, mostly due to the Trinity 140mm triple fan array originally mounted in the side fan location. It was relocated as a front air intake, drawing in fresh, cool air. I mounted the Arctic Freezer II 360mm AIO in the roof mounting location.

The AMD Ryzen 7700X CPU only rose to an average temperature of 60.7C, while the GPU, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE, averaged only 65.2C while maintaining an average frequency of almost 1.9GHz boost clocks. Noise levels never exceeded whisper level, even at full load.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.00.6700 for over 1 hour; the ambient temperature was 18C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v7.72-5355, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.57.0, and CPU-Z 2.09.0.x64.

The DeepCool Morpheus has a lot of things going for it, with its main feature being quite notable: the ability to change to three different chamber configurations. The first configuration, which is by default, is the traditional PSU in the basement one we all know. Moving to the second configuration, which I did not build, places the PSU in the front while opening the basement for additional cooling support. Lastly, the final configuration, the Dual Chamber Mode, while accomplishing this look, is not quite a true "2nd" chamber as it is not closed off on the bottom, feeling a little incomplete.

That said, the motherboard tray appears floating, giving off an interesting effect. On the other hand, if one is interested in customizing the Morpheus by modding, disassembling many parts of the case to paint or mod is possible.

In closing, DeepCool has done a great job attempting to make a modular ATX case where other brands have failed. Priced at $179.99, it is appropriate for what you get in terms of its features. Is the Morpheus for the everyday user? Probably not. But for those enthusiasts with the modder itch, the DeepCool Morpheus might be that scratch that will be the most satisfying.