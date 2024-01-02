Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review

Cougar's new MX600 RGB full-tower computer chassis goes under the spotlight as we build in it, take a close look, and see what it's all about.

Manufacturer: Cougar (3857C90.0001)
TweakTown's Rating: 92%
The Bottom Line

Cougar's MX600 RGB checks all the right boxes with a very attractive price tag. You cannot go wrong with the MX600 RGB for anyone shopping for a new case.

Pros

  • + Superb airflow
  • + Four included fans
  • + Cable management is spot-on
  • + Excellent water cooling support
  • + Simple GPU bracket

Cons

  • - No PSU bracket
  • - Vertical GPU bracket pattern doesn't match

Should you buy it?

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Today, we have a full-tower case from our friends at Cougar, the MX600 RGB. The MX600 RGB is an airflow-focused full-tower ATX case that feels like a mid-tower. With two color options, white or black, the MX600 RGB has great cooling potential and an attractive price tag of $120. Why don't we dive right in and see what the MX600 RGB from Cougar is all about?

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case

Packaging

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 1
While not flattering, the review sample that we received was taped up to the nines.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 2
Removing the MX600 RGB from the outside cardboard shows a beat-up hard cell foam packaging material and clear plastic. Thankfully, nothing was damaged.

Outside the Cougar MX600 RGB

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 3
With all the shipping packaging removed, the MX600 RGB looks minimalistic but with a focus on airflow.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 4
Cougar says the front grille is squared off and provides 11% more airflow than circular patterns. A removable dust filter quickly slides in from the top lip.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 5
Looking at the side profile of the MX600 RGB is a 4mm thick tempered glass side panel, which is toolless. Just below the tempered glass is a removable section of the PSU basement area with the same square ventilation pattern found on the rest of the MX600 RGB, which also sports dust filtering.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 6
The rear of the MX600 RGB shows the same square ventilation pattern, making the whole design seem more cohesive, even down to the PCIe slot covers. The rear fan mount supports a single 120mm, which is included, or a larger 140mm fan. The only problem is that the PSU needs a quick installation bracket.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 7
The back panel is plain, with more square ventilation in the side PSU basement area.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 8
The underbelly of the MX600 RGB has four large feet with good-sized rubber dampeners that grip well. The PSU section has a quick removable dust filter that slides out from the rear.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 9
The top of the MX600 RGB has a full-length magnetic dust filter, covering up support for up to a 280/360mm radiator or three 120/140mm fans.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 10
The front I/O section of the MX600 RGB has a large square power button, a smaller square LED RGB button, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 4-pole combo 3.5mm mic/headset jack, and another USB 3.0 Type-A port. Lastly, a lonely USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port rounds out the I/O.

Inside the Cougar MX600 RGB

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 11
Going inside the MX600 RGB is the traditional eight-slot ATX layout. A simple yet effective GPU support bracket is integrated into the back wall. Up to 280/360mm radiator or fans are supported in the front and the roof. Additional fan/radiator support is located above the PSU for two additional 120mm fans or a single 240mm radiator.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 12
Cougar has included four aRGB fans with the MX600, three 140mm JGR140 fans (500-1200 ± 10% RPM) set as front intake, and a single 120mm JGR120 (500-1400 ± 10% RPM) fan installed as a rear exhaust.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 13
The front 140mm fans are mounted into an easily removable fan mount that can be completely reversed, giving the end-user the ability to have additional clearance.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 14
Moving to the backside, removing the rear side panel shows support for two 2.5" SSD/HDD mounts on the back of the motherboard tray. Additional drive support is located in the PSU basement for an additional 3.5" HDD or two more 2.5" SSD/HDDs via the cage, which can be removed longer than normal PSUs.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 15
Removing the cable management cover, which swings out and is removable, hides almost all the cables from view. Cougar has included a fan and aRGB controller that can control up to 8 fans. A cable raceway also keeps all the cabling at bay, aided by three velcro cable ties.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 16
The 3.5" HDD mount in the basement is a tackle box full of odds and ends needed for a clean build. A 2.5" SSD/HDD is also supported on the top of the 3.5" drive cage for the four drives being supported.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 17
In the tacklebox are sticky back cable ties, screws, riser standoffs, and a few zip ties.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 18
Inside yet another box was this vertical GPU bracket that can accept up to a three-slot GPU. The only odd thing about this GPU bracket is the hexagonal pattern, which could be more cohesive with the rest of the MX600 RGB. Also included is the user guide/manual.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 19
Testing the MX600 RGB, I installed some test hardware consisting of a Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core, 16-thread AM5 CPU on a B650 AORUS Elite AX motherboard. Cooling the Ryzen 7 7700X was Arctic's Freezer II 360mm AIO; while it may be toasty for some, the 7700X got up to 61C. However, the average idle temperature was just about 36C. The test GPU was NVIDIA's RTX 3090 FE, which ran cool at 32C idle, only loading up to an average of 65C while drawing 376 watts.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.00.6700 for over 14 hours; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v7.66-5271, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.56.0, and CPU-Z 2.0.0.x64.

Cougar MX600 RGB Full Tower Case Review 20
In conclusion, the MX600 RGB from Cougar is a remarkably good chassis for just about any build, whether cooled via air or liquid. Support for dual 360mm radiators is also the trend; the MX600 RGB ups the ante and supports an additional 240mm on top of the basement. Including four aRGB fans, three of which are 140mm, makes for a compelling value argument for the MX600 RGB being priced at a competitive $119.99.

The Bottom Line

Cougar's MX600 RGB checks all the right boxes with a very attractive price tag. You cannot go wrong with the MX600 RGB for anyone shopping for a new case.

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

