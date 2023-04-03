All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review

Antec's impressive and brand new Performance 1 FT full-tower computer case gets built in and fully examined and see what it's all about it.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case
Published
Manufacturer: Antec
6 minutes & 11 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 98%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Antec's Performance 1 FT is a great case that offers excellent front airflow, supports massive hardware, and has many options to mount just about any water cooling configuration possible.

Pros

  • + Very stylish yet functional front panel with informational temperature display
  • + 4x Storm T3 fans included and 30mm thick
  • + Dual tempered glass panels and removable top section
  • + Superb water cooling support, two 360mm radiators simultaneously
  • + Cable management was a breeze with included panels, cable raceway, and tie downs, and rear cable management velcro straps

Cons

  • - No rear 140mm fan support
  • - Combo Headphone/Mic 3.5mm jack

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 1
Open Gallery 32

Antec is on a roll in 2023, this time with the release of the Performance 1 FT, the 2023 flagship case. The Performance 1 FT, which stands for "Full Tower", doesn't feel like the traditional oversized PC case but doesn't feel cramped either. Let's dive in and see what the Performance 1 FT is all about.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 2
Open Gallery 32

Spec-wise, the Performance 1 FT is full-featured, with nothing left on the table. The Performance 1 FT can fit up to an E-ATX motherboard with tons of space for water-cooling radiators up to 420mm. Pricing for the Antec Performance 1 FT is set at $159.99, which is very competitive, considering it includes two tempered glass side panels with four high-performance fans.

Buy at Amazon

Antec Performance 1 FT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.99
$159.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2023 at 5:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 3
Open Gallery 32

The packaging on the Antec Performance 1 FT is in the standard brown cardboard box with lettering and pictures on the sides.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 4
Open Gallery 32

The backside of the box is a blown-out image of the case, with a few photos focusing on the main features.

Outside thePerformance 1 FT

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 5
Open Gallery 32

The first thing you are greeted with when opening the box of the Performance 1 FT is the included accessory box, which is typically in the drive cage in the basement of the case.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 6
Open Gallery 32

Inside the accessory box is a user manual, a tacklebox with screws, a bag containing zip ties, velcro ties, and a fan splitter for the three front fans.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 7
Open Gallery 32

The packaging on the Performance 1 FT is pretty standard here. It gets the job done.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 8
Open Gallery 32

Once the packaging is removed, the Performance 1 FT stands in all its glory. Notice the slight tint on the tempered glass. The dimensions are 522x230x522mm.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 9
Open Gallery 32

The front grille of the Performance 1 FT has this automotive look that screams performance. Comprised of plastic, for the most part, a fine metal mesh provides ample airflow. This grille is also very easily removable and is held in place with two magnets.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 10
Open Gallery 32

The rear side panel, again with tempered glass that has a slight tint, shows a little bit of what's inside, mainly showing the two cable management panels.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 11
Open Gallery 32

The cable I/O side of the Performance 1 FT shows cohesion, with the rest of the case having a double triangle mesh approach which is also continued with the eight PCIe slot covers. The PSU mount is also removable, making installation easier. One thing to note here, only support for a single 120mm fan is present. A removable PSU bracket, which aids in installation, is present.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 12
Open Gallery 32

The roof of the Performance 1 FT, again, has a dual triangle pattern that is throughout the case for good ventilation. Near the front/top I/O is a glossy plastic section that houses the integrated temperature display, which works with the new Antec iUnity software, enabling the CPU and GPU temperatures to be displayed externally.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 13
Open Gallery 32

The front or top I/O starts with a larger squared-off power button, followed by a reset button, a combo headphone/mic 3.5mm jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, and lastly, a temperature display switch that connects via a USB 2.0 header on the motherboard. The USB Type A and Type C ports did ship with protective dust plugs that mesh well with the rest of the Performance 1 FT's design.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 14
Open Gallery 32

The bottom of the Performance 1 FT has a full-length dust filter with more of the dual triangle pattern. Very large rubber-dampened feet keep the Performance 1 FT in place.

Inside the Antec Performance 1 FT

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 15
Open Gallery 32

The interior of the Performance 1 FT seems very well organized, with cable management the forethought. Rubber grommets are placed on the motherboard tray along the right side and on the bottom for cable passthrough. The only place where no rubber grommets are preset is on the top edge along the motherboard tray, where the 8-pin EPS CPU cables and CPU fan headers would be.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 16
Open Gallery 32

A view of the three included 140mm Storm T33 fans all have a width of 30mm instead of 25mm. The extra 5mm width helps with static air pressure and airflow performance. The Storm T3 series of fans are also Fluid Dynamic Bearing fans, which should extend life.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 17
Open Gallery 32

The rear included 120mm Storm T3 fan, just like its bigger 140 brethren, is PWM controlled with an additional three-pin connector for daisy chaining multiple fans on a single fan header.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 18
Open Gallery 32

The front mesh filter can pop out for cleaning, compliments of the two magnets that hold it in. Support for either three 140mm or 120mm fans as front intake with their corresponding radiators up to 60mm in total depth.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 19
Open Gallery 32

The front also has a trick up its sleeve, an informational LCD display, connected via USB 2.0 motherboard header, can display CPU and GPU temperatures via a push of the button on the top I/O or by using Antec's iUnity software, but the software must be installed for the display to work.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 20
Open Gallery 32

With the back tempered glass side panel removed, there are two sections labeled “01” and “02,” indicating the removal order. Three 2.5” SSD/HDD mounts also mount to the back of the motherboard tray. Two pre-installed cable ties are also visible along the right side of the motherboard tray.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 21
Open Gallery 32

The two sections, also two screws on section “01” must be removed prior to removal.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 22
Open Gallery 32

The “01” section removed exposes the front /O cabling, three cable tie-offs points, and the rubber cable grommets for better cable passthrough to the other side of the motherboard chamber.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 23
Open Gallery 32

Lastly, section “02” removed reveals the full basement with a single 3.5” HD mount with another 2.5” SSD/HDD mount on the top. Also, every 2.5” SSD/HDD mount is held in with a single captive thumbscrew.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 24
Open Gallery 32

The I/O cabling is blacked out for the most part, except for the HD Audio and USB 2.0 cables. The front panel connector is a solid pinout that helps save time and frustration while building.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 25
Open Gallery 32

Moving to the top of the case has another full-length magnetic dust filter for exhaust. Now we have been over this a million times, but a dust filter in this location is pretty pointless if the fans are set up as exhaust.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 26
Open Gallery 32

The top section also has a trick up its sleeve that aids in building very much so - the complete removal to help with cramped cable installation or even mounting a motherboard.

Ryan's Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

  • Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO (INTEL Z690) - Buy from Amazon
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K - Buy from Amazon
  • Cooler: Bequiet! Dark Rock 4 - Buy from Amazon
  • Memory: Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 5600 RGB - Buy from Amazon
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3090 Founders Edition - Buy from Amazon
  • Storage: Corsair MP600 PRO XT Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - Buy from Amazon
  • Case: Antec P20C - Buy from Amazon
  • Software: AIDA64 Engineer 6.32.5600, and CPU-z 1.94.0 x64
  • Power Supply: XPG Fusion 1600w Titanium ATX 3.0 PSU
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit Build 22621 - Buy from Amazon
  • Software: AIDA64 Engineer 6.8.6300, and CPU-z 2.03.0 x64

Final Thoughts

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 27
Open Gallery 32

With the build complete, the Antec Performance 1 FT stands tall, a tad bit bigger than a mid-tower case, but slightly smaller than a traditional full-size tower.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 28
Open Gallery 32

The front temperature display, which must be used in conjunction with the new Antec iUnity software, shows CPU and GPU temperatures via a USB 2.0 header on your motherboard.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 29
Open Gallery 32

The Antec iUnity software works alongside the temperature readout at the front of the Performance 1 FT. iUnity shows CPU/GPU information, CPU/GPU temp, CPU/GPU load, CPU/GPU clocks, motherboard information, RAM information/usage/clocks, and lastly, storage information.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 30
Open Gallery 32

Cable management on the Performance 1 FT was great. Not only did every cable have a dedicated path, but the labeled sections “01” and “02” covered up all cabling completely for a clean, stealth look.

Antec Performance 1 FT Case Review 31
Open Gallery 32

For temperatures, the Performance 1 FT was an excellent performer, mainly because of the three included 140x30mm Storm T3 fans configured as front intake. On the CPU side, the Intel Core i5 12600K cooled by the be quiet! Dark Rock 4 idled at 25C and loaded up to 68C.

The GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 FE, idled relatively low at 36C. Once fully loaded up, it ran at a chilly 64C. All tests were performed with an ambient temperature of 17C. Noise levels from all four fans were manageable but not too loud, measuring in at an average sound decibel level of 45.8dB, which for reference, is about the sound of a quiet street.

My final thoughts of the Antec Performance 1 FT are excellent. It's easy to gush about a case I built in when the building took little to no effort. You know what I am saying - sometimes a build seems like you hit every roadblock there is, and some, like this one, sailed along perfectly.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

99%

Quality

99%

Features

95%

Value

99%

Overall

98%

The Bottom Line

Antec's Performance 1 FT is a great case that offers excellent front airflow, supports massive hardware, and has many options to mount just about any water cooling configuration possible.

TweakTown award
98%

Antec Performance 1 FT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.99
$159.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2023 at 5:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.