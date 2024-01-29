INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 Review

TweakTown's Rating: 90% The Bottom Line With 16GB of VRAM and the same price as the 4070 Ti the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 is an impressive two-slot GPU for 4K gaming. The RTX 4070 Ti levels up in SUPER form, and the extra 4K performance is great to see. Pros + Built for 4K gaming

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is here, replacing the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The new SUPER variant offers 16GB of VRAM compared to 12GB in the non-SUPER version - a nice increase that makes it better suited for 4K gaming. And with a modest boost to specs and no increase in price, you're looking at better value for what was a powerful GPU in the first place. As part of the new SUPER refresh for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER represents a GPU that NVIDIA had to release on account of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER presenting a notable performance increase over the baseline GeForce RTX 4070.

With 16GB of VRAM, it joins an exclusive high-end graphics card club that's tailor-made for a high refresh rate of 4K and ultrawide gaming - the GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4090, Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX. When it comes to this level of performance, like me, you're probably conditioned into expecting that it's matched by a physical design covering three-slot thickness cooling with no less than three fans and a weighty build that requires a brace or support if installed in the traditional horizontal position.

Even though the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 is an MSRP model with the reference specs set by NVIDIA and no out-of-the-box overclocking, it's one of the most impressive GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards for one simple reason - it packs all of this power into a compact two-slot GPU that could fit in a small and compact build. This is not to say that having three fans, chunky heatsinks, and an OC-ready design isn't great, but it's not every day you'd find a 4K-capable gaming GPU in such a small package.

The Twin X2 design is solid, with decent thermal performance and excellent build quality. So, if you're looking to assemble a small but powerful gaming rig, you might want to put this on your list of potential GPU options. Let's dig in.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

The big story, spec-wise, regarding the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is increasing the VRAM capacity to 16GB on a 256-bit bus from 12GB on a 192-bit - something that you could argue was a mistake the first time around. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's history is a little weird because it was initially announced as a '12GB' variant of the GeForce RTX 4080. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER makes other fundamental changes to the underlying architecture, including shifting to the AD103 GPU (the same used for the GeForce RTX 4080) and giving everything a 10% bump.

This applies to CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and the AI-based Tensor Cores - and although it's not at the level of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's 20% bump in core specs, it's enough to deliver some extra oomph for 4K gaming. For the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2, it's enough to provide a 10% increase in 4K gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - but this drops to only 5-6% for 1440p and 1080p. It's not the most exciting result, but it is within expectations set by the new specifications. And on the plus side, there's no change in price.

The good news is that NVIDIA hasn't messed with the overall efficiency, with the power rating for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER being the same 285W seen in the now-defunct non-SUPER variant. As an MSRP model with reference specs, you can give the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 a slight boost in the clock department, but unlike the OC ROG Strix model we reviewed late last week, you can't push the power draw to 300+ Watts for more performance. Not that you'd need to, as the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is impressive in all configurations.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Model: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 8448

Tensor Cores: 264 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 66 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2340 MHz, Boost Clock: 2610 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 672 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (2 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, Setup Manual

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

With 250 x 118 x 42 dimensions and a two-slot thickness, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 is compact and different from most GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards. And for good reason, because when you get to this level of performance, keeping things small, compact, and cool isn't easy.

The good news is that the thermal design and cooling are up to the task, with the TWIN X2 design here being minimal and sleek thanks to the larger 9cm fans, vented metal backplate that extends to the rear of the GPU, and copper base that provides complete coverage of the GPU hardware. In addition, there's an aluminum base for the memory, five nickel-plated composite heat pipes, and fins designed and arranged to increase airflow.

Granted, when stressed temperatures are higher than what you'd find with models with more fans, thicker fins, and more pipes (like INNO3D's own Twin X3 variant), it's but not by an amount that would cause concern - it's no difference than most mainstream two-slot GPUs, while this is a 4K beast. The two-tone and metallic black and grey look with clean lines and rivets of the Twin X2 is simple and clean, and with no RGB lighting, there's a lot to like about its minimal approach.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

As powerful as the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 is for high refresh-rate 1440p gaming when it comes to this level of performance, 4K is where you get to see what a high-end GPU is capable of. With an 85 FPS average across our 15-game benchmark suite, it's enough to make it 10.4% faster at this resolution than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - showcasing that increasing the VRAM while boosting the core specs is enough to make a difference at higher resolutions.

It's also enough to make the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 around 6.2% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XT and 16.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER released earlier this month. Our 15-game benchmark suite covers a range of titles, including a few with real-time ray-tracing; there are back-and-forth titles like Call of Duty and Cyberpunk 2077 (without RT) that perform notably better on Radeon hardware. Of course, enabling ray-tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is faster than AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

4K is also the resolution where DLSS Super Resolution becomes invaluable for pushing performance on a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. Using the DLSS 'Quality' setting, image quality is on par with native rendering (or even better, depending on the game), and the difference can be seen in our game results.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

As powerful as it is for 1440p gaming, there are diminishing returns at this resolution when stacked up against other GPUs, and when compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the new SUPER variant is only single-digits faster. On average, across our 15-game benchmark suite, the 144 FPS average for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 only makes it 5.9% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 11.6% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. When you factor in the price increase from $599 to $799, the value proposition at this resolution isn't quite there for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Of course, the additional VRAM is great to see, and a high-end premium GPU is where you start to pay a lot more for extra performance - so it's not exactly where you expect to find the same value for money as in the mainstream and mid-range pricing brackets. At 1440p, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2's lead over the Radeon RX 7900 XT also drops to 2.9%, putting them on par. However, like with the 4K summary, there are games where the Radeon GPU pulls ahead, and the GeForce RTX GPU pulls ahead.

However, there is another layer to the 1440p results - due to bottlenecks and raw power, there's less of a performance drop-off when jumping to 4K. And with that, playing games on an ultrawide display with a 3440×1440 resolution (which sits between 1440p and 4K) is brilliant with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

A card like the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 only makes sense for 1080p gaming when you're playing competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2, Overwatch 2, or Apex Legends on one of those esports-focused displays that push the refresh rate to 360 Hz and higher. At 1080p, you run into more bottlenecks related to CPU limitations or even what a game engine is capable of. It's not unusual for a GPU like the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 to sit at around 50% utilization, even with all in-game visual settings cranked to the max.

Still, like with the 1440p results above, you're looking at a similar 5.6% increase in overall 1080p gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. However, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2's lead over the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER drops to 9.2%, while its lead over the Radeon RX 7900 XT drops to 2.2%.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that is still relevant in 2024 - even if it is starting to show its age. Highlighted above, you'll find the results for the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra test - with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2's score only 5.9% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. This is lower than expected when looking at 4K gaming results in our 15-game benchmark suite but in line with 1440p results.

3DMark FireStrike scores for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 are considerably lower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT, as this particular benchmark tends to favor Radeon GPU hardware over GeForce RTX.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark and more relevant for modern gaming - and here we see the 4K 3Dmark TimeSpy Extreme test score for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER comes in 6.6% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which closely aligns with our gaming results for most non-RT titles.

The final synthetic benchmark in our list is 3DMark Port Royal, a real-time ray-tracing benchmark. Here, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 scores 8.2% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 17.2% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. This places it higher than AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and reaffirms in-game results that show the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a wonderful option for intensive RT effects. Enough for path-tracing at specific resolutions (with DLSS and Frame Generation) in Alan Wake II and Cyberpunk 2077.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

With an average of 85 FPS for 4K gaming, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 is a compact two-slot GPU that delivers excellent performance at this resolution. You can push cinematic immersion to new heights without sacrificing visual fidelity when paired with DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Reflex, and the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction. These are all cutting-edge technologies that are part of the overall GeForce RTX package, and this is why we've included DLSS 'Quality' Mode results in relevant benchmark results above.

With the new GeForce RTX 40 Series, NVIDIA introduced the groundbreaking DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology, which leveraged new AI hardware to generate frames and boost perceived performance with DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDA Reflex latency reduction. The result is akin to a magic trick and one of the reasons we're seeing AMD follow suit with its platform-agnostic FSR 3 tech, with Intel also cooking up its slice of frame-gen. With all three NVIDIA technologies in place, up to 7 out of 8 pixels are rendered by AI - which explains how we've gone from minimal ray-tracing in some games to full-blown movie-quality path-tracing in a few short years.

There is one caveat: DLSS 3 Frame Generation works best when the performance baseline is at least 50 FPS (which you can measure in the DLSS 2 numbers above), so it's not something you'd use to when a game is stuttering or sitting on 30 FPS. All four titles above feature ray-tracing enabled and 'Ultra' equivalent visual settings.

Cyberpunk 2077's RT Ultra performance at 1440p delivers a 2.4X increase over native rendering, while A Plague Tale Requiem's 1440p performance delivers a 2X increase. At 4K, F122 and Hitman with DLSS 3 enabled sees performance hit triple-digits with a 2X and 2.1X increase over native rendering. Playing these titles, image quality and the overall latency are more than playable - and worth enabling to get an almost generational leap in performance.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series of graphics cards have been a revelation regarding power efficiency. That story continues with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 GPU reviewed here. The overall power usage across (averaged from our 15-game benchmark suite) shows that this MSRP reference spec version of the card uses roughly the same power as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Looking at the various GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER models we've benchmarked recently, OC models draw more power at higher resolutions (pushing past 300W when it comes to the ROG Strix). The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has headroom for overclocking, but this does eat into the card's power efficiency - so keep that in mind if energy usage is a concern.

With the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 being a compact two-slot 4K-capable gaming card, stress test results show that the cooling on offer is enough to keep GPU temperatures in the 65-70 Degrees Celsius sweet spot with hot spot and memory temperatures staying below 80 and 75 degrees respectively. INNO3D deserves much credit for releasing a two-slot twin-fan GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, especially one that doesn't overheat or become noisy. At just under 1900 RPM, the Twin X2 is audible, but the trade-off for being compact and small is worth it for those with SFF builds.

Final Thoughts

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is an improvement over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with the most significant performance gains seen when bumping up the resolution to 4K. With 16GB of VRAM and no increase in price, NVIDIA has swapped out an existing powerful and highly regarded entry in the GeForce 40 Series with something better on all fronts - a win-win. And with RTX technologies like DLSS becoming more and more prevalent, not to mention NVIDIA's excellent content creation and generative AI performance and things like AV1 encoding and RTX Broadcast, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a high-end GPU supported by world-class features.

And in INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2, you've got something really impressive, all of this goodness in a compact twin-fan two-slot graphics card - which is not something you see every day at this level of performance. The good news is that the cooling, at this size, is decent, and as an MSRP model, there's no additional OC fee. The only real downside is that without hitting the same level of performance uplift as the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, the lower-price SUPER card represents better value for 1440p gaming. But, if you want to push 4K or Ultrawide with ray-tracing and detail settings cranks in most titles, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 at $799 USD is something to consider.