EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review

EVGA's new Z790 Classified motherboard gets put to the test as we put it under the spotlight and see what it's all about. Hint - the results are good.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard
Published
Manufacturer: EVGA
5 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 94%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

With one of the most complete motherboards available based on Intel's Z790 chipset, the EVGA Classified is worth every bit of its asking price!

Pros

  • + DDR5 and PCIe 5.0
  • + USB4
  • + Great performance
  • + Design and layout
  • + UEFI

Cons

  • - Price

Should you buy it?

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 01
Open Gallery 48

EVGA is a vendor we look forward to with each new generation. As a motherboard vendor, they don't design an entire lineup of motherboards like the big three but instead offer a select number of options; for Z790, that leaves us with the Classified and Kingpin.

The Z790 Classified is EVGA's entry-level option, while its $699.99 price tag puts it as a mid-range solution for Z790. This board looks to compete with the likes of the AORUS Master, MEG Z790 ACE, and ROG Z790 Apex.

On the hardware front, the Z790 Classified is stacked. Starting with the LGA1700 socket, we have support for both 12th and 13th Gen CPUs and DDR5 memory. EVGA notes support speeds of 4800MHz at the base and 7800MHz with overclocking across four slots, with a peak capacity of 128GB.

The expansion includes two PCIe x16 slots, both Gen5 in an x16 or x8x8 configuration, along with a single PCIe x4 on Gen4. Storage includes three m.2 slots, all supporting Gen4, and eight SATA ports for your legacy storage needs.

Connectivity includes six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports alongside two USB4. We also have dual LAN with 10Gbe from a Marvel NIC and 2.5Gbe from the Intel i226. Wi-Fi is included with the Intel AX211, also supporting Bluetooth 5.2. Audio is controlled by the Realtek ALC1220.

Pricing

Pricing for the EVGA Z790 Classified comes in at $699.99 with a three-year warranty.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard

$699.99
$699.99$699.99-
Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 05
Open Gallery 48

Packaging for the Classified is simple, a black box with appropriate branding and a note of supported platforms below.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 06
Open Gallery 48

On the back, EVGA offers a board diagram with callouts for each component.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 07
Open Gallery 48

The Classified includes an EVGA logo Wi-Fi antenna, SATA cables, and a header for measuring voltages.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 08
Open Gallery 48

The board keeps the overclocking design, with all power inputs to the far right and memory slots moved to the top. The VRM is covered with heatsinks and dual fans for cooling; the chipset and m.2 areas also have a solid heatsink.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 09
Open Gallery 48

The back of the board offers full thermal armor.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 10
Open Gallery 48

The rear I/O includes Wi-Fi at the top and a host of Gen 2 USB 3.2 ports. We then run into both LAN options and USB4. At the bottom, we have the audio output from the Realtek ALC1220.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 11
Open Gallery 48

Taking a tour of the board, we start with the bottom, where we find an additional 6-pin power connection for the PCIe alongside the front panel audio connection.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 12
Open Gallery 48

Around the edges, EVGA has tucked away several fan headers and a USB 2.0 header on the board.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 13
Open Gallery 48

Around the corner, we have eight SATA connections along with both Gen1 and 2 USB 3.2 headers.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 14
Open Gallery 48

Further up, we run into the dual eight-pin CPU and 24-pin power.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 15
Open Gallery 48

At the top, we have both power and reset buttons.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 16
Open Gallery 48

Across the top, we have a host of RGB and Fan headers.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 17
Open Gallery 48

Last, we have the voltage measurement header.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 20EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 21
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 22EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 23
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 24EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 25
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 26EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 27
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 28EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 29
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 30EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 31
EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 32EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 33

EVGA has done a remarkable job on its Z790 BIOS, keeping the same theme as previous Z690 offerings. The initial screen gives you several options, including Gamer Mode and OC Robot, that can have the board automatically overclock your CPU. Then you have default and advanced modes for those wanting to tune themselves.

BIOS layout is fantastic, with the main menu offering all the information needed about the installed CPU, memory, and storage. The OC menu wastes no time letting you tune your CPU with extensive clock and voltage controls, the memory having its own tab to the right.

The advanced menu offers all the platform controls we are used to seeing, including power controls for the CPU, graphics configuration, and onboard devices like SATA, USB, and NVMe.

Motherboard Software

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 34
Open Gallery 48

The Classified does take advantage of Eleet X1, which allows us to tune the RGB of the board itself and any connected headers.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 35
Open Gallery 48

The overclocking menu gives us overall and per-core overclocking support.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 36
Open Gallery 48

Memory can be tuned on-the-fly as well.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 37
Open Gallery 48

The monitoring tab includes voltage, temperature, and fan speed control.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 38
Open Gallery 48

System is an overview of the installed hardware.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 39
Open Gallery 48

Sabrent supports our motherboard testing with the Rocket 4 Plus.

TweakTown Intel Motherboard Test System

Cinebench R23, Crossmark and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload utilizing one thread or 1T and a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 40
Open Gallery 48

Classified started testing with R23. Single thread coming in at 2074 and multi-thread at 28420. Both are on par with the averages.

CrossMark

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 41
Open Gallery 48

CrossMark gave us an overall score of 2506.

AIDA64

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 42
Open Gallery 48

In AES, our 13700K scored 223889.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 43
Open Gallery 48

SHA3 offered 6283.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 44
Open Gallery 48

Memory latency landed at 63.6ns.

UL Procyon, 3DMark, and Gaming Benchmarks

UL Procyon Suite

The UL Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark uses Microsoft Office apps to measure PC performance for office productivity work.

The Photo Editing benchmark uses Adobe Lightroom to import, process, and modify a selection of images. In the second part of the test, multiple edits and layer effects are applied to a photograph in Adobe Photoshop.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 45
Open Gallery 48

Procyon came in at 11274 in Photo workloads and 10291 in Office.

3DMark

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 46
Open Gallery 48

CPU Profile gave us a single thread score of 1157, the highest to date, and a sixteen thread score of 11086, also the highest we have seen.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 47
Open Gallery 48

Time Spy finished up with a 21415 overall score.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 48
Open Gallery 48

Speed Way scored 5857, the highest yet.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 49
Open Gallery 48

3DMark Storage scored 4225 on the Classified.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 50
Open Gallery 48

NVMe cooling on the Classified is fantastic, holding our drive steady at 48c for the entire workload.

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 51
Open Gallery 48

Cyberpunk on Classified got us back to good with 201 FPS at 1080p and 90 FPS at 4K.

Power and Final Thoughts

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard Review 42
Open Gallery 48

The power draw on the Classified landed at 56 watts idle and 327 watts at full load.

Final Thoughts

EVGA has done quite well on the design and build of the Z790 Classified. It specs out as a better platform than the MEG ACE, matches the AORUS Xtreme, and is a bit under the ROG Apex as the latter is a two DIMM board more in line with the Z790 Dark Kingpin.

As for performance, we had a great time testing the Classified. The board did well in our base workloads like R23 and AIDA64, matching the performance of other Z790 boards. Moving to productivity workloads in Crossmark and Procyon, the Classified was again on par with our testing average. Crossmark gave it a 2506 score, only one-hundred points behind our best score.

3DMark gave us a few of our best scores yet, with CPU Profile scoring 11086 at sixteen threads. Time Spy did quite well, our overall score landing at 21415, only 150 points off our best, and Speed Way, at 5857, was our best score to date. Storage within 3DMark pushed this board right in line with the AORUS Xtreme and Godlike, and running into gaming workloads, Cyberpunk gave us 202 FPS at 1080p, right with the best we have tested.

Wrapping this up, the Z790 Classified is a solid offering from EVGA, sharing much of its specification with their Kingpin offering while at the same time giving gamers and enthusiasts four-slot memory support while maintaining its overclocking prowess.

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

90%

Overall

94%

The Bottom Line

With one of the most complete motherboards available based on Intel's Z790 chipset, the EVGA Classified is worth every bit of its asking price!

TweakTown award
94%

EVGA Z790 Classified Motherboard

$699.99
$699.99$699.99-
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

