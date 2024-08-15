Geekbench AI 1.0 benchmark is now available: AI tests for CPUs, NPUs and GPUs

Geekbench AI 1.0 is here, after years of feedback and test iteration with its customers, partners, and the AI engineering community, Primate Labs is proud to announce its latest machine learning benchmark is now ready, and it has a new name: Geekbench AI. You can download Geekbench AI 1.0 here.

Geekbench AI is a new benchmarking suite with a testing methodology for machine learning, deep learning, and AI-centric workloads, all with the same cross-platform utility and real-world workload reflection that Primate Labs' benchmarking software (Geekbench, duh) is known for.

The developer explains on its website: "Measuring performance is, put simply, really hard. That's not because it's hard to run an arbitrary test, but because it's hard to determine which tests are the most important for the performance you want to measure - especially across different platforms, and particularly when everyone is doing things in subtly different ways. At Primate Labs, we build our tests to reflect the sort of use cases that developers build their applications to do through detailed and ongoing conversations with software and hardware engineers across the industry, rather than just crunching basic math for hours".

"Back in the 90s and 2000s, if you played PC games, your video card wasn't just about the raw computing power of the GPU. It could have proprietary hardware accelerator chips, manufacturer-specific developer libraries to add or enhance game effects, and variable quality of support for software frameworks like Direct3D. As a consumer, trying to figure out which card to buy was hard because different games would support different video cards in different ways - you might want the latest Direct3D on your GPU for one title, but Glide for another, and perhaps there was no single GPU on the market that met all your needs. Everything was a trade-off".

"AI takes this problem and turns up the complexity dial to 11".

