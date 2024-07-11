Intel Lunar Lake integrated GPU leak shows it's nearly as quick as a discrete NVIDIA GTX 1650

Next-gen Lunar Lake laptop processors from Intel will not only pack a seriously powerful NPU, but also a quick GPU given these leaked benchmarks.

Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs have been spotted in another leak giving us an idea of the power of the integrated Xe2 (next-gen Battlemage) GPU.

The processor in question is the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (with 8-cores) which Benchleaks noticed had popped up in the Geekbench Vulkan test (as spotted by Tom's Hardware).

The Lunar Lake CPU hit a score of 34,181, albeit it was slightly slower in other tests as Tom's points out - achieving an average of 32,871.

That's a pretty impressive showing, and as Tom's points out, the Core Ultra 7 is pretty close to Intel's own discrete Arc A380 graphics card - not shabby for integrated graphics. It's not that far away from an NVIDIA GTX 1650, either (about 10% slower).

Naturally, we need to be careful around leaked benchmarks, and of course Geekbench is hardly the favored source for gaming tests, either. Even so, this is a promising display for an integrated GPU, and it hints at thin-and-light laptops which can do a decent job of running games, or at least less demanding titles.

Lunar Lake is expected to have a seriously powerful NPU as well as this peppy GPU, and it's a range of mobile silicon that a lot of eyes are going to be on when it debuts later in 2024. These will be the first Intel CPUs with a good enough NPU to drive a Copilot+ PC, alongside AMD's imminent Ryzen AI 300 (Strix Point) and the Snapdragon X Elite (Arm-based chip) which has already arrived.

Read more: AMD's APUs rumored to be sticking with RDNA 3+ integrated GPUs until 2027 - at least

