AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D performance leaks: so far a good budget Zen 3 CPU

AMD's latest addition to the Zen 3 family of processors has appeared on Geekbench, and it appears we have quite a strong CPU on our hands, at least when it comes to synthetic tests.

The new CPU is the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, which AMD launched this year in June. The Ryzen 5500X3D isn't currently available to purchase, but it has now shown up on Geekbench, where it has scored 1936 in single-core performance and 9292 in multi-core. Reports indicate PassMark tests of the Ryzen 5 5500X3D were posted in early August, showcasing the 5500X3D, unsurprisingly, beat the Ryzen 5 5500 in multi-threaded performance. Now with these Geekbench scores, those PassMark scores are somewhat verified.

While Geekbench isn't the be-all and end-all of benchmark tests for CPUs, it does give us a closer look at the expected performance of the upcoming processor in comparison to the Ryzen 5 5500, and judging by the scores, the upcoming CPU appears to be in quite a good spot. For example, in multi-core testing, the 5500X3D performed nearly 13% better than its non-X3D sibling in Geekbench, while in PassMark, the X3D model scored just 6% better than the non-X3D model. These tests were conducted on Linux.

As for single-core performance, the 5500X3D is on par with the non-X3D model, despite the X3D model having lower base and boost clock speeds. Unfortunately, we don't have any gaming tests to see what in-game performance this new budget CPU will have, but judging from these preliminary scores, the 5500X3D is shaping up to be a nice budget processor. Unfortunately for those living in NA, AMD is only releasing the CPU in Latin America. However, it's possible the company will expand its release to other regions at a later date.