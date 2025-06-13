NVIDIA's new N1X AI PC chip performance leaked: ready to battle AMD's new Strix Halo APUs

NVIDIA's new Arm-based AI PC processor gets some Geekbench perf leaks: N1X scores 3096 points in single-thread, 18837 points in multi-thread in early leak.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: NVIDIA’s upcoming Arm-based AI PC processor, the N1X, delivers impressive early Geekbench 6 scores, outperforming AMD’s Ryzen AI HX 370 and Ryzen AI Max+ 395 in single-core and multi-core tests. Featuring 20 cores and up to 4.05GHz boost, N1X targets next-gen desktops with advanced AI capabilities. NVIDIA’s upcoming Arm-based AI PC processor, the N1X, delivers impressive early Geekbench 6 scores, outperforming AMD’s Ryzen AI HX 370 and Ryzen AI Max+ 395 in single-core and multi-core tests. Featuring 20 cores and up to 4.05GHz boost, N1X targets next-gen desktops with advanced AI capabilities.

NVIDIA is still cooking up its upcoming Arm-based AI PC processor codenamed N1 and N1X, with the new flagship N1X recently hitting Geekbench providing us with some early benchmark numbers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We should expect NVIDIA's new N1X to be inside of next-gen desktop PC systems, while the N1 will find its way into new gaming laptops. The new Geekbench 6 results show the higher performance chip -- N1X -- pushing 3096 points in single-threaded tests, and 18837 points in multi-threaded tests.

NVIDIA's new N1X processor was tested inside of an unreleased HP 8EA3 system running Ubuntu 24 (Linux) and Geekbench 6.2.2 software, with the Arm-based CPU listed with 20 threads (matching the description of the GB10 Superchip inside of NVIDIA's new Spark systems) which has 10 x Cortex-X925 and 10 x Cortex-A725 cores. N1X can reportedly boost up to 2.81GHz, but detailed results show it boosting up to a much faster 4.05GHz.

On the RAM side, the N1X is listed with 119GB with internal information showing a 120GB configuration: we should expect this to be 128GB of shared memory, with 8GB reserved for the Blackwell GPU inside of the NVIDIA N1X AI PC processor.

On the performance side of things, the new NVIDIA N1X has more performance than AMD's current Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU (in both single-core and multi-core perf) and beats the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU in single-core performance.

These are early days yet, so we should only expect performance of NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1X processor to get better from here.