NVIDIA's new N1X AI PC chip performance leaked: ready to battle AMD's new Strix Halo APUs

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
NVIDIA is still cooking up its upcoming Arm-based AI PC processor codenamed N1 and N1X, with the new flagship N1X recently hitting Geekbench providing us with some early benchmark numbers.
We should expect NVIDIA's new N1X to be inside of next-gen desktop PC systems, while the N1 will find its way into new gaming laptops. The new Geekbench 6 results show the higher performance chip -- N1X -- pushing 3096 points in single-threaded tests, and 18837 points in multi-threaded tests.
NVIDIA's new N1X processor was tested inside of an unreleased HP 8EA3 system running Ubuntu 24 (Linux) and Geekbench 6.2.2 software, with the Arm-based CPU listed with 20 threads (matching the description of the GB10 Superchip inside of NVIDIA's new Spark systems) which has 10 x Cortex-X925 and 10 x Cortex-A725 cores. N1X can reportedly boost up to 2.81GHz, but detailed results show it boosting up to a much faster 4.05GHz.
On the RAM side, the N1X is listed with 119GB with internal information showing a 120GB configuration: we should expect this to be 128GB of shared memory, with 8GB reserved for the Blackwell GPU inside of the NVIDIA N1X AI PC processor.
- Read more: NVIDIA x MediaTek's next-gen N1X AI PC processor rumored for 2026 release
- Read more: NVIDIA AI PC chip reveal didn't happen at CES 2025, AMD Strix Halo APU killer is still cooking
On the performance side of things, the new NVIDIA N1X has more performance than AMD's current Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU (in both single-core and multi-core perf) and beats the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU in single-core performance.
These are early days yet, so we should only expect performance of NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1X processor to get better from here.