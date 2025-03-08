All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

AI-powered Maserati speeds faster than a bullet train, in new self-driving world record

Scientists determined to push the limit of autonomous driving have broken land-speed records - with an AI-powered Maserati MC20 Cielo reaching 197mph.

AI-powered Maserati speeds faster than a bullet train, in new self-driving world record
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AI-powered Maserati MC20 Cielo, developed by the Indy Autonomous Challenge and Politecnico di Milano, set a new autonomous land speed record of 197 mph at the Kennedy Space Center. This initiative aims to advance autonomous driving technology for real-world applications, transitioning insights from high-speed racing to safer urban environments.

If you were already concerned about self-driving cars on the local highway - look out for the AI-powered MC20 Maseratis.

Credit: Maserati
3

Credit: Maserati

As part of an initiative between the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) and Italian university Politecnico di Milano, scientists have put their hands together to break the autonomous land speed record. In a recent development, the team managed to push a modified Maserati MC20 Cielo, fitted with Lidar, camera, and sensor technology, to 197mph (or 318km/h ). A staggering pace, which for reference, is nearly as fast as a commercial airplane on takeoff or a Shinkansen Japanese Bullet Train.

The feat was achieved at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) at the Kennedy Space Center, one of the longest runways in the world at 2.8 miles. While primarily used for government operations, the LLF served as the perfect testing ground to push the limits of self-driving vehicles.

The team initially set out to test the limits of hardware, computing power, and artificial intelligence in the realm of autonomous driving. The team's, specialized solely in this field, have had a crack at the records before - managing to hit 192.8mph in a IAC AV-21 race car back in 2022. However, like any field of innovation, limits are made to be broken.

Paul Mitchell, the CEO of IAC, explained the reasoning behind transitioning to a street car, citing that it helps "transition the learnings of autonomous racing to enable safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways". Meaning, the insights would have more real world applications. The logic dictates that if teams can create systems that help vehicle navigate at these extreme speeds, the findings can be applied to low-speed urban environments.

However, I suspect that the researchers find at least a little satisfaction in making things go really fast.

Photo of the Forza Motorsport - Standard Edition - Xbox Series X
Best Deals: Forza Motorsport - Standard Edition - Xbox Series X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$33.49 USD
- -
Buy
$62.95 CAD
- -
Buy
$33.49 USD
- -
Buy
$33.49 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2025 at 5:18 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:popsci.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles