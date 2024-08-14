Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree sales 'off to a good start,' DLC helped boost full game sales

FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa Corp. gives early preliminary info on Shadow of the Erdtree's performance, saying that the DLC helped significantly raise its gaming earnings.
Elden Ring's new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is apparently doing incredibly well, which isn't always the case for premium-priced DLC. According to the latest financial results from Kadokawa Corp, who owns Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, the expansion helped boost its gaming sales revenue by 80% and operating profit also shot up by 108% year-over-year.
Kadokawa notes that Shadow of the Erdtree also helped boost sales of the main game, which makes sense as the two titles were included in a lower-cost $80 bundle on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It should be noted that Bandai Namco published both Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree, so we may get more info on direct unit sales in subsequent reports.
In addition to favorable domestic sales of Elden Ring DLC, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree released by FromSoftware in June, repeat sales of the main game also increased, strongly driving the performance of the segment as a whole.
...In the games business, where domestic sales of the large-scale DLC for Elden Ring got off to a good start, offset the impact of these businesses, resulting in significant increases in sales and profits of +7.025 billion yen and 2.761 billion yen, respectively.
The expansion of the license revenues for FromSoftware's works, ELDEN RING, such as in the game business, where downloadable content is expected to make strong progress globally, are expected to continue to perform well.