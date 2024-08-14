Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree sales 'off to a good start,' DLC helped boost full game sales

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corp gives updates on Shadow of the Erdtree's performance, also says DLC helped raise Elden Ring base game sales.

FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa Corp. gives early preliminary info on Shadow of the Erdtree's performance, saying that the DLC helped significantly raise its gaming earnings.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Elden Ring's new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is apparently doing incredibly well, which isn't always the case for premium-priced DLC. According to the latest financial results from Kadokawa Corp, who owns Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, the expansion helped boost its gaming sales revenue by 80% and operating profit also shot up by 108% year-over-year.

Kadokawa notes that Shadow of the Erdtree also helped boost sales of the main game, which makes sense as the two titles were included in a lower-cost $80 bundle on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It should be noted that Bandai Namco published both Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree, so we may get more info on direct unit sales in subsequent reports.