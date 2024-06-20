Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gets official trailer ahead of imminent release

The first official expansion for Elden Ring releases tomorrow and ahead of its launch publisher Bandai Namco has released the official trailer for highly anticipated DLC.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released globally tomorrow, and to celebrate the launch, Bandai Namco has taken to its YouTube channel to drop the official trailer, which spans three lengthy minutes. The trailer teases players with incredible new environments, enemies, weapons, bosses, and much more. Within the description of the trailer, it's written, "Witness the birth of a God. The coming of a Lord. And follies better left forgotten. In that forsaken place, blood must spill."

It was only a few days ago that we got the official PC requirements for Shadow of the Erdtree, and the good news is that if you were able to comfortably play Elden Ring, you will be able to comfortably play the DLC as well. There isn't any difference between the Shadow of the Erdtree Minimum and Recommended hardware specifications and the Elden Ring specifications - besides 20GB of extra storage space.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will release globally on June 21, and will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. To read more about Shadow of the Erdtree, which is priced at $60, visit this link here.