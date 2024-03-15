Portal with RTX got a massive update, DLSS 3.5 support, RTX IO, and new features for RTX Remix

NVIDIA has just updated Portal with RTX, adding its newest DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction tech - which is also coming soon to RTX Remix.

Created by NVIDIA using its powerful RTX Remix tools, Portal with RTX showcases what full path tracing can bring to an experience and how RTX Remix can transform a classic PC game like Portal into a cutting-edge modern masterpiece.

5

NVIDIA developed Portal with RTX with the tools that make up the impressive RTX Remix modding suite, image credit: Valve/NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Path tracing is, of course, hardware intensive, and to play Portal with RTX at a decent frame rate, you'll need the help of DLSS 3 Frame Generation and a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card. Today, NVIDIA announced that it has updated and leveled up Portal with RTX to make it compatible with DLSS 3.5, allowing the new Ray Reconstruction tech to improve ray-traced image quality.

DLSS 3.5 is a game changer for RT image quality, as seen in Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II, so it's great to see it added here. The update also supports RTX IO (aka DirectStorage) for faster loading times and a smaller storage device footprint (Portal with RTX now takes up 37% less disk space).

Here's a look at the improved loading and texture streaming with RTX IO.

The best news? This update also means that DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction will soon be available in the NVIDIA RTX Remix Open Beta. Modders can add the tech to their in-development projects, like the highly anticipated Half-Life 2: An RTX Remix Project. With the new DLSS 3.5 update for Portal, NVIDIA has released the following 4K, 1440p, and 1080p performance charts.

5

Portal with RTX 4K performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

In 4K, with DLSS 3.5 and the Ultra Preset with Super Resolution Performance Mode, the GeForce RTX 4090 delivers 103.5 fps performance - a massive 6.2X increase compared to native rendering. The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER manages to hit 72.9 fps - a 6.7X increase compared to native rendering. Yeah, one of the reasons path tracing is incredible is that tech like DLSS 3.5 makes it possible in 2024.

5

Portal with RTX 1440p performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Switching to 1440p, the recently released GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER manages to hit 85.5 fps, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER hitting 99.5 fps - a 4.7X increase over native rendering.

5

Portal with RTX 1080p performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Finally, jumping to 1080p, we can see that the GeForce RTX 4060 struggles to surpass 60fps but still delivers a playable 55.4fps. It's impressive to see a mainstream GPU able to handle a game like Portal with RTX, but for the best results, you'd probably want at least something like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti or GeForce RTX 4070.

The Portal with RTX with DLSS 3.5 and RTX IO update is available on Steam. An update that also includes new content in the form of new storage and companion cubes for gamers to play around with.