RTX Remix exits beta, optimizations, DLSS 4, and RTX Neural Shaders added

NVIDIA's RTX Remix platform, which allows modders to remix and remaster classic games with full ray tracing and neural rendering is out of beta.

At GDC 2025, NVIDIA announced that RTX Remix had exited beta and been officially released. RTX Remix is a toolkit developed by NVIDIA that leverages its expertise in AI and rendering alongside the power of the NVIDIA Omniverse to make it easier to remaster and mod classic games with RTX technologies. Naturally, this means Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing in iconic titles like Portal, Half-Life 2, and more.

RTX Remix is out of Beta and officially released with enhancements, optimizations, and cutting-edge neural rendering features.

To non-developers, it works like magic. Modders can open compatible titles with fixed-function graphics pipelines (going back to DirectX 8) and then press a hotkey to capture a scene, making everything in there ready for enhancement. RTX Remix allows modders to replace objects, transform materials, replace animation, use AI to upscale textures, and tweak the lighting with cutting-edge modern ray-tracing effects.

A single button then compiles everything into a playable mod with Full Ray Tracing and DLSS 4 technologies including Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation.

RTX Remix also allows modders to play with cutting-edge RTX Neural Shaders to deliver stunning transformations, with several optimizations and improvements added to the full release. Character Replacement has been overhauled to make swapping out low-poly models with high-poly models seamless, with animation and everything else kept intact. As requested by modders, Stage Manager is a new feature that gives a complete list of every asset in a scene, mesh, and material to help speed up the development and modding process.

The RTX Community is already vibrant with tens of thousands of modders and over 350+ projects in development.

There's also support for RTX Neural Radiance Cache. This AI neural network runs on your GPU to improve ray-traced lighting quality by allowing the AI model to use the current scene to perform and infer ray calculations and bounces with only a partially traced ray. The result boosts the performance of GeForce RTX hardware, which is fantastic because path tracing is incredibly demanding for GPU hardware.

The full release of RTX Remix also includes support for RTX Skin, a new technology that allows for ray-traced translucent skin and subsurface scattering. The full release also includes performance optimizations for things like texture streaming and the runtime, which further boost performance for developers and playing the mods.

These RTX technologies will be available in the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo that launches next week, one of the most highly anticipated RTX Remix projects currently in development. With a team of 100 modders at Orbifold Studios working on the mod, with engineering support from NVIDIA, it essentially looks like a full-blown remake of one of the most influential and beloved games ever.