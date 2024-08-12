John Carpenter is helping make a new Halloween game

The developers behind Evil Dead: The Game are currently working on a new Halloween video game, and director John Carpenter is 'intimately involved'

Two new games based on the legendary slasher franchise Halloween are currently in development, and the team behind Evil Dead: The Game are making the new projects.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halloween fans are in for a treat: Not only are two games based on Michael Myers' blood-thirsty rampage on the horizon, but John Carpenter is actually helping with the new video games.

"As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," the iconic horror maven said.

New reports from IGN indicate that Boss Team Games will develop the interactive experiences, potentially leaning towards online play and/or co-operative action.

There's not a whole lot of info about the projects other than Carpenter's involvement, and that original Halloween producer Malek AKkad will also be attached to the games, but the press release does confirm that one of the games will be based on the original 1978 film that started it all.

Gamers will be able to "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time," the studio says.

The games are being created in Unreal Engine 5--the Evil Dead game was also made with Epic's Unreal Engine.

Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris had this to say about the upcoming Halloween games: