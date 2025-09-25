Michael Myers has supernatural powers in new Halloween game: 'You can't kill the boogeyman'

The new Halloween game will stay true to the films and make Michael Myers an unkillable, walking shadow of death.
Illfonic showed off the first gameplay for its new Halloween slasher sim, revealing what the game will look and play like when it ships next fall. The visuals are striking, with sharp contrasts and tones, and Michael is larger-than-life on the screen as he roams Haddonfield.
Gameplay-wise, Michael Myers will use the classic butcher knife and other makeshift kill utensils, but he also has a special Shape Jump ability that lets players go invisible for a period of time. It might be Illfonic's take of The Shape's curse storyline. Exact specifics on how this work remain unknown, but it was confirmed that Michael is unkillable in the game (players can lose if the time runs out).
"Michael comes equipped with an array of unpredictable endowments, but the most powerful is Shape Jump. When in Shape Jump, Michael is invisible to the naked eye. This is our interpretation of Michael's inexplicable tendency to suddenly appear in completely unexpected places and catch victims off guard,"said Illfonic's Miles Dompier.
"Remember, you may be able to knock him down...but you can't kill the boogeyman."
One of the biggest things that stood out to me during the footage is how the game perfectly captured how Michael's vision is obscured by the mask in the films; when players are stalking prey in the first-person view their vision is limited.
Halloween confirmed details
- Randomized townfolk NPCs
- Mask eyeholes obscure vision, just like the film
- Michael's goal is to "find, stalk, and kill the residents of Haddonfield before Halloween night ends"
- Shape Jump form allows Michael to travel through the world unseen, similar to ghost-like cloaking
- Singleplayer mode confirmed, will follow story the original film
- Michael can't die in the game
Halloween is due out on September 8, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
Check below for more info:
Death comes to Haddonfield in Halloween, a chilling tribute to the iconic John Carpenter's classic film. Survive or slay across the tense streets and dark corners of Haddonfield in this asymmetrical horror sandbox, taking on the role of either a desperate Civilian or the infamous Michael Myers himself. In each high-stakes cat-and-mouse match, every decision means life or death.
As a Civilian, protect the townsfolk by guiding them to safety, scavenging for weapons and supplies, and finding a phone to call the police before it's too late.
Danger lurks around every corner, and survival depends on strategy, teamwork, and quick thinking. Meanwhile, Michael Myers stalks the shadows, using terrifying abilities like Shape Jump to move unseen across the map and strike without warning in a heart-pounding experience.