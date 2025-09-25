Michael Myers has supernatural powers in new Halloween game: 'You can't kill the boogeyman'

Illfonic shows off new gameplay footage for the new Halloween asymmetrical horror survival game coming in 2026, confirming Michael Myers has cursed powers.

TL;DR: The upcoming Halloween gameoffers an immersive slasher experience where players embody the unkillable Michael Myers with his signature butcher knife and Shape Jump invisibility. Featuring randomized NPCs, obscured vision through the mask, and a story-driven singleplayer mode, it faithfully recreates the film's suspenseful atmosphere.

The new Halloween game will stay true to the films and make Michael Myers an unkillable, walking shadow of death.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Illfonic showed off the first gameplay for its new Halloween slasher sim, revealing what the game will look and play like when it ships next fall. The visuals are striking, with sharp contrasts and tones, and Michael is larger-than-life on the screen as he roams Haddonfield.

Gameplay-wise, Michael Myers will use the classic butcher knife and other makeshift kill utensils, but he also has a special Shape Jump ability that lets players go invisible for a period of time. It might be Illfonic's take of The Shape's curse storyline. Exact specifics on how this work remain unknown, but it was confirmed that Michael is unkillable in the game (players can lose if the time runs out).

"Michael comes equipped with an array of unpredictable endowments, but the most powerful is Shape Jump. When in Shape Jump, Michael is invisible to the naked eye. This is our interpretation of Michael's inexplicable tendency to suddenly appear in completely unexpected places and catch victims off guard,"said Illfonic's Miles Dompier.

"Remember, you may be able to knock him down...but you can't kill the boogeyman."

Michael Myers' Shape Jump ability in action.

One of the biggest things that stood out to me during the footage is how the game perfectly captured how Michael's vision is obscured by the mask in the films; when players are stalking prey in the first-person view their vision is limited.

Halloween confirmed details

Randomized townfolk NPCs

Mask eyeholes obscure vision, just like the film

Michael's goal is to "find, stalk, and kill the residents of Haddonfield before Halloween night ends"

Shape Jump form allows Michael to travel through the world unseen, similar to ghost-like cloaking

Singleplayer mode confirmed, will follow story the original film

Michael can't die in the game

Halloween is due out on September 8, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Check below for more info: