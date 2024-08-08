KIOXIA RAID Offload technology for SSDs earns 'Best in Show' award at FMS for innovation

KIOXIA's new RAID Offload data protection technology ensures performance scales as the number of SSDs increases, and it just won an award at FMS.

Regular PC users don't worry about RAID or data redundancy unless they are running a home server or NAS. However, its importance must be recognized in the enterprise space. Mitigating the risk of losing data - yeah, it's a must.

And for those with a RAID setup, the downside for enterprise isn't merely sacrificing capacity for storing data - the compute costs and DRAM bandwidth requirements are very real. With the rise of NVMe SSDs and increased read and write performance, RAID configuration and compute requirements can be the bottleneck in slowing down an entire system.

KIOXIA's RAID Offload data protection technology ensures that performance scales as the number of SSDs increases and more advanced storage solutions are added. Described as a "standards-based, host-orchestrated scale out and sustainable solution to offload RAID parity compute," it frees up CPU, memory, and cache resources.

With that, it more than earned its 'Best of Show' award at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) event this week in the 'Most Innovative Technology' category for SSDs.

"We are honored to recognize KIOXIA's groundbreaking RAID Offload data protection technology with a 'Best of Show' award," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. "This is a standout achievement, reflecting not only KIOXIA's technological prowess but also their ability to address critical industry challenges with cutting-edge solutions."

At the conference, KIOXIA demoed its RAID Offload data protection technology, showing how it can accelerate performance, reduce system costs, and increase power efficiency in server and storage systems. By the sounds of it, it's on its way to becoming a game changer in the server and storage space.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from FMS," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "Our RAID/Erasure Coding Offload technology addresses the critical challenge of data protection with SSD performance scaling, and it exemplifies our commitment to pioneering advancements that drive the future of storage technology."