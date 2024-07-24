KIOXIA earns lifetime achievement award for its role in creating and developing flash memory

KIOXIA invented NAND flash memory, and with its BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory it has continued to innovate and push the industry forward.

Flash memory and storage are everywhere: in the PCs we use, smartphones, SSDs, and data centers, powering everything from smartwatches to powerful AI workloads. Flash memory has been a game changer not only in helping usher in a new era of smaller and smarter devices but has also revolutionized several industries.

KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024. The company's engineering team (Hideaki Aohi, Ryota Katsumata, Masaru Kito, Masaru Kido, and Hiroyasu Tanaka) will accept the award for the storage company's "pioneering work in developing and commercializing 3D flash memory."

KIOXIA first showcased its innovative BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory in 2017, and in 2015, it introduced the world's first 256-gigabit, 48-layer 3D flash memory. 3D stacking not only boosts capacity and performance but does so with reliability and efficiency, making it the sort of groundbreaking tech from the company that the award givers are celebrating.

"KIOXIA's innovation in 3D flash memory has revolutionized data storage, transforming it from a mere advancement of existing technologies into a groundbreaking solution that meets the demands of modern computing," said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. "We are delighted to showcase this important contribution and look forward to seeing what the future holds."

"KIOXIA's technical innovation in 3D flash memory cannot be overstated," said Atsushi Inoue, vice president and technology executive for KIOXIA Corporation's Memory Division. "Our technology has set new standards in the industry, enabling flash memory to vastly increase storage density per cell, die and package. I am excited to see our achievements recognized and look forward to witnessing their continued influence in the years to come."