Switch 2 may support micro SD Express cards that deliver SSD-like speeds of 985MB/sec

TL;DR: A Nintendo job listing suggests the Switch 2 may use SD Express storage, offering speeds up to 985 MB/sec, significantly faster than the current Switch. This could enhance gameplay with quicker loading times and better asset streaming. A Nintendo job listing suggests the Switch 2 may use SD Express storage, offering speeds up to 985 MB/sec, significantly faster than the current Switch. This could enhance gameplay with quicker loading times and better asset streaming.

A new Nintendo job listing may give clues on what to expect from the Switch 2's storage speeds.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Nintendo's new Switch successor could use high-end micro SD storage tech to deliver better gameplay experiences. As spotted by YouTuber SuperMetalDave64, Nintendo of America is currently hiring a PCB layout engineer and they'd like the candidate to have experience with SD Express flash storage.

Popular Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers

What's SD Express? It's a relatively new spec that allows Micro SD cards to deliver up to 985 MB/sec speeds. That's a much higher rate than the current-gen Switch, and better speeds will be instrumental in delivering the higher-resolution assets in new Switch 2 games. In February of this year, Samsung announced its line of SD Express cards that are capable of up to 800MB/sec speeds.

3

Samsung details its 256GB SD Express microSD cards in a press release from earlier this year:

Thanks to its low-power design as well as firmware technology optimized for high-performance and thermal management, Samsung's SD Express microSD card offers performance equivalent to SSDs in a small form factor. While read speeds for traditional microSD cards based on the UHS-1 interface were limited to 104MB/s, SD Express was able to boost it to 985MB/s, although commercial availability of the latter were not viable in microSD cards until now. The sequential read speed of Samsung's SD Express microSD card reaches up to 800MB/s - 1.4 times faster than SATA SSDs (up to 560 MB/s) and more than four times faster compared to traditional UHS-1 memory cards (up to 200 MB/s).

The speculation is that the Switch 2 will be compatible with SD Express storage based on the job listing.

If accurate, this essentially means that the Switch 2 will be able to use much higher-end storage solutions, leading to faster loading times as well as potentially better gameplay from SD-installed games through faster asset streaming.

Here's more technical info on SD Express directly from the SD Association: