Storage

PNY's new PRO Elite Prime microSD card, up to 1.5TB for pros and gamers

PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards deliver impressive speed and performance for apps, games, high-res photography, and capturing up to 4K video.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The new PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards offer ultra-fast performance with transfer speeds up to 200 MB/s and write speeds up to 150 MB/s, ideal for high-demand tasks like 4K video capture and gaming. Available in capacities from 64GB to 1.5TB, they feature U3, V30, and A2 ratings.

The new PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards and PNY Performance Prime microSD Card Reader are designed for ultra-fast performance and users with high-demand workloads. With the latest high-speed flash memory technology, users can expect transfer speeds of up to 200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 150 MB/s.

A 1.5TB microSD card? Nice one, PNY.
3

With U3 technology and V30 Video Speed Class performance, alongside capacities that start at 64GB and go all the way up to a massive 1.5TB, the new PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD cards are perfect for high-quality photography, capturing 4K video, and running apps directly from the microSD card thanks to the A2 App Performance rating.

That last bit makes the PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD cards great for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch, reducing load times and improving performance.

For professionals who transfer many files from one system to another, the Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Card Reader ensures that creators can easily access large media files for editing and work. And it's affordable, too, with an MSRP of $12.99 USD.

The PNY PRO Elite Prime Class 10 U3 V30 A2 microSD Flash Memory Cards are available now. Here are the specs and pricing.

PNY's new PRO Elite Prime microSD card, up to 1.5TB for pros and gamers 03
3
  • Capacities: 64GB - 1.5TB
  • Format: microSDXC
  • Interface: UHS-I
  • Speed Class: Class 10, U3
  • Video Speed Class: V30
  • App Performance: A2
  • Read Performance: Up to 200MB/s
  • Transfer Speed: Up to 150MB/s write
  • Compatibility: microSD-equipped mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, cameras, drones, and computers.

PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards pricing: 64GB 3-Pack: $30.99, 128GB 2-Pack: $32.99, 256GB: $29.99, 512GB: $49.99, 1TB: $97.99, 1.5TB: $109.99, 128GB All-In-One Kit with Performance Prime Card Reader: $28.99.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

