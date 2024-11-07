PNY's new PRO Elite Prime microSD card, up to 1.5TB for pros and gamers

PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards deliver impressive speed and performance for apps, games, high-res photography, and capturing up to 4K video.

The new PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards and PNY Performance Prime microSD Card Reader are designed for ultra-fast performance and users with high-demand workloads. With the latest high-speed flash memory technology, users can expect transfer speeds of up to 200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 150 MB/s.

A 1.5TB microSD card? Nice one, PNY.

With U3 technology and V30 Video Speed Class performance, alongside capacities that start at 64GB and go all the way up to a massive 1.5TB, the new PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD cards are perfect for high-quality photography, capturing 4K video, and running apps directly from the microSD card thanks to the A2 App Performance rating.

That last bit makes the PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD cards great for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch, reducing load times and improving performance.

For professionals who transfer many files from one system to another, the Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Card Reader ensures that creators can easily access large media files for editing and work. And it's affordable, too, with an MSRP of $12.99 USD.

The PNY PRO Elite Prime Class 10 U3 V30 A2 microSD Flash Memory Cards are available now. Here are the specs and pricing.

Capacities : 64GB - 1.5TB

Format : microSDXC

Interface : UHS-I

Speed Class : Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class : V30

App Performance : A2

Read Performance : Up to 200MB/s

Transfer Speed : Up to 150MB/s write

Compatibility: microSD-equipped mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, cameras, drones, and computers.

PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards pricing: 64GB 3-Pack: $30.99, 128GB 2-Pack: $32.99, 256GB: $29.99, 512GB: $49.99, 1TB: $97.99, 1.5TB: $109.99, 128GB All-In-One Kit with Performance Prime Card Reader: $28.99.