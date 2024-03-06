SK hynix reportedly supplied new 12-layer HBM3E memory samples to NVIDIA last month

SK hynix reportedly provided initial samples of its new 12-layer HBM3E memory to NVIDIA last month, offering 36GB HBM3E per stack.

SK hynix reportedly provided NVIDIA with its latest 12-layer HBM3E memory modules in Universal Test Vehicle (UTV) form for its upcoming next-generation AI GPU hardware.

The news is coming from ZDNet Korea, which reports that SK hynix provided initial samples of its new 12-layer DRAM stacked HBM3E memory to NVIDIA "last month." The site reports that the 12-layer HBM3E memory samples provided to NVIDIA are an "extremely early version and is mainly used to establish standards and characteristics of new products. SK hynix calls it UTV (Universal Test Vehicle)."'

SK hynix recently completed the performance validation required for its 8-layer HBM3E memory, with the same performance verification on the new 12-layer HBM3E memory to "not take much more time," reports ZDNet Korea.

This announcement from SK hynix is on the heels of its HBM competitor -- Samsung -- which just announced its new 36GB HBM3E 12-Hi stack, which was on the heels of SK hynix's new 24GB HBM3E 8-Hi stack being in mass production announcement.