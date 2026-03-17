Micron confirms HBM4 memory and PCIe Gen6 SSDs are in 'high-volume' production

TL;DR: Micron has begun high-volume production of AI-optimized HBM4 memory and PCIe Gen6 SSDs for NVIDIA Vera Rubin platforms, delivering up to 2.8 TB/s bandwidth, 20% better power efficiency, and double Gen5 SSD performance. These innovations enable scalable, high-capacity, and efficient AI computing solutions.

At NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose, California, Micron has announced that new AI-optimized memory and storage technologies for the upcoming NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform and other AI systems are now in "high-volume" production. This includes HBM4 36GB 12H memory, which Micron says achieves over 11 Gb/s per pin, opening the door to over 2.8 TB/s of memory bandwidth.

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According to the company, this is a 2.3X increase in memory bandwidth and a 20% improvement in power efficiency over HBM3E, which is still one of the fastest, highest-capacity high-bandwidth memory solutions for AI available today. And with advanced packaging, Micron is already shipping HBM4 48GB 16H samples to customers.

HBM4 is built for NVIDIA Vera Rubin and the immediate future of cutting-edge AI, but Micron has also announced solutions designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and standalone NVIDIA Vera CPU systems with Micron SOCAMM2, offering up to 2TB of memory and 1.2 TB/s of bandwidth per CPU, with capacities ranging from 48GB to 256GB.

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In addition, Micron has announced it's mass-producing PCIe Gen6 data center SSDs optimized for low latency, speed, efficiency, and "liquid-cooled environments" with 28 GB/s sequential read throughput and 5.5 million random read IOPS. This new Micron 9650 data center SSD is reportedly twice as fast as Gen5, delivering 100% higher performance per watt.

"The next era of AI will be defined by tightly integrated platforms developed through joint engineering innovations across the ecosystem. Our close collaboration with NVIDIA ensures that compute and memory are designed to scale together from day one," said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron Technology. "At the heart of this is Micron's HBM4, the engine of AI, delivering unprecedented bandwidth, capacity, and power efficiency. With HBM4 36GB 12H, alongside the industry's first SOCAMM2 and Gen6 SSD now in high-volume production, Micron's memory and storage form a core foundation that unlocks the full potential of next-generation AI."