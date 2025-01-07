Phison's new Pascari D205V Gen5 data center SSD: up to 122.88TB, up to 14.6GB/sec reads

Phison unleashes its new Pascari D205V ultra high-capacity Gen5 data center SSD: up to 122TB capacity, with up to 14.6GB/sec reads, 3.2GB/sec writes.

TL;DR: Phison introduced the Pascari D205V SSD at CES 2025, featuring a massive 122TB capacity and read speeds up to 14.6GB/sec. It utilizes Phison's X2 controller and 2Tb 3D QLC technology, offering superior performance and efficiency for data centers. The SSD addresses AI data needs and enhances scalability and power efficiency. Phison introduced the Pascari D205V SSD at CES 2025, featuring a massive 122TB capacity and read speeds up to 14.6GB/sec. It utilizes Phison's X2 controller and 2Tb 3D QLC technology, offering superior performance and efficiency for data centers. The SSD addresses AI data needs and enhances scalability and power efficiency.

Phison unveiled its new Pascari ultra-capacity D205V data center SSD at CES 2025, offering unrivalled 122TB capacities with reads of up to 14.6GB/sec. Check it out:

The new Phison Pascari D205 ultra high-capacity data center SSD is available in a monster 122.88TB capacity, with the read-intensive SSD powered by Phison's in-house, industry-leading X2 controller and the latest 2Tb 3D QLC technology to hit the lofty heights of 14.6GB/sec (14,600MB/sec) sequential reads, and 3000K IOPS random read performance.

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

Phison explains: "Discarding data is no longer an option in the artificial intelligence era. AI requires a combination of warm and cold data for machine learning to build new models to predict future events and trends that lead. Your path to overcoming the data deluge is clear with today's leading capacity-per-watt SSD, the Phison D205V".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Phison Pascari D205 ultra high-capacity data center SSD summary:

Next-Level Performance : The Pascari D205V SSD delivers 14,600MB/sec sequential read speeds and 3000K IOPS random read performance, doubling read speeds compared to Gen4 technology.

Unmatched Capacity : With capacity exceeding current 61.44TB enterprise SSDs, it enables larger datasets per server for enhanced scalability.

Efficiency Redefined: Combines top-tier capacity-per-watt utilization, with industry-leading read performance to address data center footprint, cost, and power restraints.

Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US, said: "Emerging use cases in gaming, content creation and AI training are driving notebooks to handle unprecedented, data-heavy workloads. Phison continues to lead the market with groundbreaking innovations and industry firsts, exemplified by today's controller announcement and our comprehensive client solutions portfolio tailored to our ecosystem partners. We are steadfast in refining our technology to meet growing demands and breaking through the barriers of performance and efficiency".

Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing and management for Micron's Commercial Products Group, said: "We're excited to strengthen our partnership with Phison to deliver the next generation of high-performance storage solutions. By pairing Phison's advanced controller technology with Micron's G9 NAND flash, we've engineered the Crucial P510 SSD to meet the needs of today's technologically discerning users. With improved power efficiency for extended notebook battery life and razor-sharp load times, this drive offers a distinct advantage for creators and gamers alike".