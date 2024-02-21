NVIDIA CEO: we need 14 different planets, 3 galaxies, 4 more suns to power future AI GPU tech

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that we're just in year 1 of a 10 year journey in AI GPU hardware, as its revenue hits record highs through AI GPU dominance.

NVIDIA just posted its latest quarterly earnings, blowing expectations out of the water with $22 billion in revenue, largely driven by the AI GPU dominance by the company.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company has been selling as many AI GPUs as it's been making, slowly improving the supply chain holdups that were stopping companies and governments from getting NVIDIA AI GPU hardware. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) has been in the middle of this, with their advanced CoWoS packaging technology also flexing its (required) muscle here.

If you think we've seen enough AI so far, you're wrong... the technology industry is all-in with AI like it's 3D + VR + RGB + ray tracing all at the same time. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says we're in the first year of a 10-year cycle in AI, with Jensen explaining: "Accelerated computing and generative A.I. have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations".

On the topic of AI, he added that there is much, much more growth for NVIDIA. Jensen added: "We are one year into generative A.I.. My guess is we are literally into the first year of a 10-year cycle of spreading this technology into every single industry".

3

I do like the comment Jensen made about needing 14 more planets and 3 more galaxies, and even 4 more suns to fuel the future of AI. Jensen quipped: "If you assume that computers never get any faster, you might come to the conclusion we need 14 different planets and three different galaxies and four more suns to fuel all this".