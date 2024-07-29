Apple did NOT use any NVIDIA AI GPUs to train its AI models, used Google TPU chips

Apple has said it has been using Google TPU chips to train its AI software infrastructure, which will power its upcoming suite of Apple Intelligence, AI tools, and features.
In a new research paper from Apple, the company detailed the hardware and software infrastructure of its AI tools and features without any mention of NVIDIA hardware whatsoever. Apple said in its research paper that to train its new AI models, it used two different TPUs from Google that are organized in large clusters of chips.
Apple used 2048 x TPUv5p chips from Google for the AI model that will work on the iPhone and other devices, while the company used 8192 x TPUv4 chips for its server AI model. NVIDIA doesn't design TPUs but instead makes GPUs for gaming, workstations, AI GPUs, and more.
Reuters published the report, adding that Apple, Google, and NVIDIA all declined to comment, with the outlet reporting earlier in June that Apple was using the TPU chips, but not to the extent we know today.
Apple engineers said in their paper that it is possible to make larger, more sophisticated models using Google TPU chips, not just the size that Apple has created for its iPhone and server AI models.
