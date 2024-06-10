TSMC's 3nm process production lines booked through 2026: Apple, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and AMD

Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm have reportedly signed "major contracts" with TSMC, which has eaten up all of its 3nm family process production capacity... with a queue of customers spreading out all the way into 2026.
In a new report from UDN, the outlet quotes industry insiders as saying that TSMC isn't a company that will increase its prices casually and that even if the company has a leading edge in advanced manufacturing processes (which it does, by far), there are "many ways to reflect value to customers."
TSMC has a huge 3nm family process, with N3, N3E, N3P as well as N3X, N3A, and more. Existing N3 technology continues to get upgraded, with N3E being mass-produced in Q4 2023, targeting applications like AI accelerators and AI GPUs, high-end smartphone chips, and data centers.
TSMC's new N3P process will enter mass production in the second half of this year, which will enter mainstream applications, including smartphones, consumer products, base stations, and network communication devices in 2026. N3X and N3A nodes are customized for high-speed computing and automotive customers.
