Windows 11 users: Get ready for 3D nag banners as Microsoft tries a new way to promote Edge

Coming soon: 3D banners with surround sound to persuade you that the Edge browser, Bing, OneDrive, and Microsoft Accounts are the way forward.

At this point, we're pretty much used to Microsoft trying to shove various products down the throats of Windows 11 (and 10) users using suggestions or nag panels - and here's another example, but with a fresh tactic involved.

Don't use Edge? Well you should do, obviously, and Microsoft isn't afraid to tell you why, repeatedly, in increasingly desperate ways (Image Credit: Windows Latest / Microsoft)

Apparently, the idea is to take a standard nag banner - in this case, for switching to Microsoft Edge as the default browser in Windows 11 - and make it three-dimensional.

Presumably the idea is that employing some 3D graphics in the banner, spotted by Windows Latest, will be eye-catching enough to somehow help lure users into making the change to Edge.

3D or not 3D? That is the question

Whether or not a banner is in 2D or 3D doesn't make it any less annoying, though, so we're not quite following the line of reasoning here. Still, we suppose it does make a change from a straightforward nag banner, although the screenshots captured by Windows Latest don't make the three-dimensional effect look particularly compelling.

It seems to be a kind of 3D pointer, but we haven't seen it in person yet, so maybe it'll look a bit more impressive in action.

This browser switching prompt appears to be rolling out to the stable version of Edge, and is now coming to more people, Windows Latest observes, but as mentioned, not our browser - so it's perhaps one of those limited tests of a feature across the Windows 11 userbase to gauge reaction.

We can pretty much guess the reaction, though, and we suspect you'll have a fair idea on that score too. Our own suggestion for Microsoft's next spin on nag pop-ups? A transparent panel seems fitting, but by all means, make it 3D too, and maybe throw in some surround sound effects - why not?

