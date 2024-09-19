Logitech G A50 5th Gen headset is a more affordable HDMI-free version of the flagship A50 X

The new Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is now available, a HDMI-free version of the A50 X.

When we reviewed the Logitech G ASTRO A50 X wireless gaming headset, it was a revelation regarding sound quality, broadcast-quality microphone, and comfort. However, upgrading the base station to turn it into an HDMI switcher for PC and console gaming raised the price tag accordingly.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Well, for those wanting an upgrade for the ASTRO A50 that remains true to previous models, the new Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is for you. The base station's HDMI switching capabilities are removed, and instead, a more traditional USB approach is used for connecting multiple devices.

This not only lowers the price to match the previous non-X A50 release at $299.99 USD, but it retains all of the new features of the A50 X - including PLAYSYNC AUDIO, the same quality, comfort, and award-winning 24-bit wireless sound.

PLAYSYNC AUDIO allows users to connect up to three gaming systems - be it a PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. With the ability to switch between connections via the headset, users can transition from one device to the next instantly. The new A50 Gen 5 also supports the Nintendo Switch in docked mode, connected via USB.

3

"The A50 X has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to its beloved design, premium sound, and advanced PLAYSYNC audio and video switching technology for the ultimate living room gaming experience," said Gabriel Whyel, Head of Marketing for Console and Cloud, at Logitech G. "Our new A50 Gen 5 features PLAYSYNC AUDIO that focuses on 3-system audio switching via USB, perfect for multi-platform gamers who have their consoles and PC connected to one or more monitors."

The new Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is now available in Black or White.