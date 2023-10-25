Rumored GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU could be a cutdown version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

With a possible GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, and RTX 4070 Ti on the cards, we look at the SUPER refresh from the Turing era to figure out performance.

There have been rumors about a possible SUPER refresh for some of the GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up. It's a name we haven't seen since the GeForce RTX 20 Series, and if you're a little confused as to how the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER fit into the product stack - don't worry, we're about to break it down.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti was the only GPU from the Turing generation to sport the 'Ti' branding - with NVIDIA introducing more powerful SUPER versions of the GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RTX 2080 in the back half of the generation's life cycle. The SUPER branding didn't appear during the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 Series (instead, we got a bunch of 'Ti' models). Still, several rumors indicate its return with the latest Ada Lovelace generation.

There's a lot of info out there regarding the new SUPER line-up. However, some recent comments and info from known industry insider and leaker @kopite7kimi clearly show what to expect. And that is similar to what we saw with the GeForce RTX 20 Series and its SUPER lineup.

One of the parts that stood out from the first leak was that there was word that NVIDIA is also toying with the idea of releasing a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - as strange and confusing as that sounds.

However, it makes sense once you factor in that Ti > SUPER. This means the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER will be less powerful than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which will be less powerful than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti > GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER > GeForce RTX 4070.

It also means that with a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, there's still room to release a GeForce RTX 4080 Ti. Of course, plans and execution are one thing, and NVIDIA might choose to hold back certain model refreshes if there's no real market demand for them.

For the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, @kopite7kimi notes that from what they've seen, the card "looks like an RTX 4070 Ti with a little bit cutting." They also commented on the first round of leaks pointing to the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER featuring 20GB of VRAM, that the relationship between the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER would be similar to what we saw between the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 SUPER.

Another interesting tidbit from @kopite7kimi states that NVIDIA is designing SUPER cards to be flexible regarding their underlying hardware. "4080S can use AD102 or AD103, 4070S can use AD103 or AD104," a seperate post says.

With all of the chatter from sources close to NVIDIA, it sounds like SUPER is set to return. And in the end, if you're a little confused, just remember the power order.

