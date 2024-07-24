AMD launches FLM Frame Latency Meter, a tool for PC gamers looking to measure response times

AMD's FLM works with Radeon, GeForce RTX, and even Intel Arc GPUs, a new tool designed to measure input latency and response times for PC gamers.

AMD has launched FLM or Frame Latency Meter for all GPUs and PC gamers who want to measure the input response time when playing games with mouse movement - like first-person shooters. According to AMD, FLM "measures the entire latency of the mouse response time, from the moment the mouse is moved to the moment the frame is displayed on the screen."

With detailed statistics for latency and "effective framerate" measurements, FLM is a great tool for optimizing systems or pinpointing potential bottlenecks. Unlike competing measurement tools, FLM doesn't use an FPS muzzle flash to determine or measure latency, which means the app can work autonomously, collecting an "unlimited number of measurement samples" for higher accuracy.

FLM works by continuously capturing frames and comparing each frame to the previous one within the selected region. It then generates a mouse movement event (AMD describes it as a standard Windows function) and waits for the "frame contents to change." It is pretty straightforward, but with this data, it can determine overall input latency with a high degree of accuracy.

Input latency, as described here, is the time it takes for the corresponding action to occur on your display when you move the mouse, click on an object, or fire a shot. Several factors, including the display's capabilities and response times, can contribute to input latency.

AMD's FLM works with Radeon, GeForce RTX, and even Intel Arc GPUs, thanks to its support for AMF and DXGI capture codec options. It also runs on Windows 10 and 11, with either DirectX 11 or 12.

"This feature is especially useful for gamers and professionals who require precise measurements for their work," AMD's Navin Patel writes. "We understand that every user has different preferences and requirements. That's why the FLM tool allows users to configure hotkeys for enabling measurements, setting the screen capture region, measurement formats and more."

Frame Latency Meter (FLM) v1.0 is available to download on GitHub.