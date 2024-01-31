Intel Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs: budget LGA 1700 processors, leaving Arrow Lake for high-end

Intel's new Bartlett Lake-S desktop processors will follow up the 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs, will launch later this year with DDR5 only.

Intel recently launched its 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors in desktop and mobile form, but we're hearing Bartlett Lake-S processors will be offered as budget-focused desktop CPUs that will find themselves below the performance and gaming-focused Arrow Lake-S processors.

The current LGA 1700 platform will work with Intel's next-gen Battle Lake-S processors, so users on previous-gen LGA 1700 processors could see this as a cheaper upgrade if they didn't need all the cores, threads, and higher performance that Intel will deliver with Arrow Lake-S.

We should expect some IPC improvements as well as higher cache totals with Bartlett Lake, with clock speeds surely to be tweaked under Arrow Lake-S, and its surely much higher base and boost CPU clocks. If you've purchased an LGA 1700 motherboard in the last few years and had something like a 12th Gen Core CPU, the new Bartlett Lake-S family of processors would be a fantastic upgrade that won't break the bank.

Intel hasn't provided any details on Bartlett Lake-S, but the company has confirmed its next-gen Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs for 2024 (Arrow Lake-S on desktop, Lunar Lake-MX for laptops), while Panther Lake arrives in 2025.

Intel will have more and more AI performance as generations of its processors continue, where its next-gen Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs promised 3x the AI performance of its new Meteor Lake chips. Panther Lake, on the other hand, will increase by an additional 2x over Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake, confirmed by Intel not too long ago.