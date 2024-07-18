President Trump's allies tease AI executive orders for 'Manhattan Projects' for military tech

President Trump's plan to 'Make America First in AI' is a sweeping AI executive order that would launch a series of 'Manhattan Projects' for military tech.

President Trump and his allies are working on a sweeping AI executive order that would see a bunch of "Manhattan Projects" to develop next-generation military technology, and "Make America First in AI".

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

A second Trump administration would not just kick off the series of Manhattan Projects developing next-gen military technology, but immediately review "unnecessary and burdensome regulations", that would see President Trump looking at AI policies that would help Silicon Valley companies and investors, reports the Washington Post.

The new framework would also create new "industry-led" agencies that would look at AI models and secure systems from foreign countries, according to a "copy of the document viewed exclusively by The Washington Post". The framework itself includes a section that's titled "Make America First in AI" which has a "markedly different strategy for the booming sector than that of the Biden administration, which last year issued a sweeping executive order that leverages emergency powers to subject the next generation of AI systems to safety testing".

The GOP platform says: "We will repeal Joe Biden's dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI Innovation, and imposes Radical Leftwing ideas on the development of this technology. In its place, Republicans support AI Development rooted in Free Speech and Human Flourishing".

After the attempted assassination of President Trump recently, tech executives and CEOs including SpaceX and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, have fully endorsed President Trump. We could see a completely new relationship between the US government under a second Trump administration, and the tech sector with the new Make America First in AI push.

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel has endorsed Trump in the meantime, as well as hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and venture capitalists Mark Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. They said that President Trump was the best candidate for "Little Tech", which they call smaller startups that have raised millions of dollars from their firm, Andreessen Horowitz, and other investors.

4

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz recently said on their podcast that Trump related his views on AI at a recent dinner they attended with President Trump, where they said Trump had a very simple view on the technology, in contrast to the Biden administration.

Horowitz said: "What he said to use is, 'AI is very scary, but we absolutely have to win'. Because if we don't win then China wins, and that's a very bad world".

4

The tech investors said that Trump needs to surround himself with people who are smart and familiar with AI and nuclear power technologies, with Chamath Palihapitiya, founder of the venture capital firm Social Capital, saying President Trump's San Francisco fundraiser showed that Trump enjoys greater support in the tech sector than he had back in 2016.

Palihapitiya said: "There are all these people that are coming out of the woodwork. If he can figure out how to build a Cabinet with those people -- meaning these extremely technical, thoughtful people -- then there's a real shot that you could change it".